History has proven time and time again that it is much easier to create a terrible movie than it is to create a well-made film of above-average quality, as so much goes into the filmmaking process, every success that a film has takes a massive effort and is a reflection of the great deal of talent behind the scenes of a film production. This has resulted in a wide variety of films being notoriously terrible in their execution, with little to no upsides to think of and completely lacking in any positive elements.

However, more interesting than simply a film that is awful from start to finish are films that, while the vast majority of them are lacking in anything close to quality, manage to have a single element that shines like a diamond in a pile of garbage. It could range from a singular scene that works better than anything else in the film or a consistent, well-crafted element that just wasn't enough to save the film from widespread disaster. These films go to show that film is a collaborative effort and that even some of the worst films imaginable can have unexpected positives.

10 'Warcraft' (2016)

Directed by Duncan Jones

Adapting one of the most widely successful and acclaimed video games of all time, Warcraft had high aspirations of bringing to life the expansive world and lore of Azeroth to the big screen, but floundered under its own ambitions. The film mostly fell into a lot of the same pitfalls and crippling clichés as other generic blockbuster fantasy films, trying too much to be Lord of the Rings and not doing enough to establish its own identity.

However, the core original game that Warcraft was adapting was still widely beloved and acclaimed for a reason, so when the film isn't following a group of generic medieval humans, it manages to not be a complete trainwreck. It doesn't happen nearly as much as it should during the film, but on the rare occasion that Warcraft decides to focus on the orcs and their plight, the story manages to be actually compelling on the big screen.