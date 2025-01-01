While every filmmaker sets out to make an exceptional piece of art with as few flaws as possible, it's an inevitability for even the greatest of films to have a few detracting qualities. Conversely, even many terrible films succeed in a select few areas, not enough to make them salvageable, but at the very least something that could be viewed as an inherent positive to the viewing experience. However, some terrible films manage to be so egregious in their execution that they have no such redeeming qualities, being awful from start to finish.

Whether it be blockbuster disasters that continuously disappoint and fail to use their budgets and talent, or notorious low-budget films that are actively falling apart at the seams. There is something intrinsically interesting and compelling about these terrible films, achieving some unexpected charm from being the absolute worst in the medium. While some achieve some notable "so-bad-they're-good" status, all of these films revel in their complete lack of good qualities.

10 'Movie 43' (2013)

Directed by a lot of people

One of the strangest and most confounding anthology films out there, Movie 43 sports one of the largest and most prolific casts of Hollywood comedy stars out there, yet the film is as painfully unfunny as it gets. The film follows a series of short films that are interconnected through a manic screenwriter, pitching these chaotic and impossibly raunchy storylines including some of the biggest and most acclaimed Hollywood stars.

Whether it was the trend of raunchy comedies that dominated the 2000s and early 2010s or the equally terrible production that plagued the film, the final result of Movie 43 is one of the most uncomfortable comedy films out there. Each short manages to be more problematic and unfunny than the last, ranging from Hugh Jackman with a pair of testicles on his chin to Chris Pratt being hit by a car and pooping all over the windshield. The film was already incredibly dated and out-of-touch when it was released, and has only grown to be more painful and underwhelming since its release.

9 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' (2023)

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield

One of the worst trends in the entertainment landscape in recent years has been the snatching of beloved characters the second they enter the public domain and using them for low-budget and low-effort shock value, meant only to ride off of name recognition. The biggest poster child for this phenomenon has been Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a slasher film that follows an abandoned Winnie the Pooh and Piglet going on a bloody rampage in the Hundred Acre Wood.

While its very inception and goals already place the film in a muddy, undesirable state, Blood and Honey's sorry, low-budget execution is what truly made it one of the most infamous horror movies of recent memory. The lighting is egregiously terrible, being so dark that it's difficult to make out anything that's happening, with the few moments of discernable visuals being further muddied by lackluster performances and cheap costumes. While the sequel would end up improving on every front, the original Blood and Honey still stands out as a shockingly boring horror experience.

8 'Jack and Jill' (2011)

Directed by Dennis Dugan

Adam Sandler has been a wildly divisive comedic force throughout his tenure in Hollywood, being a part of just as many critically acclaimed hits as disastrous critical flops. However, easily the actor's greatest critical low point has been Jack and Jill, one of the worst comedies of all time that has grown to be more problematic and unsavory as time has gone on. The film sees Sandler playing the dual role of twins Jack and Jill Sadelstein, when Jill's eccentric ways prove to create chaos and anger within Jack when she visits for the Thanksgiving season.

Even without going into detail about the film's poorly aged use of drag for the sake of cheap comedy, Jack and Jill is still one of the most painfully unfunny comedy movies ever made. The film is filled to the brim with cheap product placement and even more poorly aged celebrity cameos, while its core story and characters are the same cookie-cutter structure that all of Sandler's low-effort comedies follow. The act of sitting through Jack and Jill is a difficult one, as a comedy that fails to make you laugh only truly succeeds in making you feel shame and disappointment.

7 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Directed by James Nguyen

Requiring a much lower budget and having an immediate ingrained audience compared to other genres, horror finds itself seeing a wide number of cheaply made and poorly executed cinematic disasters, with few quite as entertainingly terrible as Birdemic: Shock and Terror. Taking inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock's horror classic The Birds, Birdemic sees a small coastal town being made the target of an onslaught of attacks from eagles, vultures, and various other avians.

Sporting some of the worst visual effects ever put to film as well as some of the most awkward and stilted pacing imaginable, Birdemic is the gift that keeps on giving in terms of shoddy, low-quality filmmaking. Nothing in the film is done right or correctly, yet its constant mistakes and issues give it an unmistakable charm to help it be one of the 21st century's standout so-bad-its-good horror films. It constantly one-ups itself in its ineptitude, managing to get worse and worse with each passing scene.

6 'Cats' (2019)

Directed by Tom Hooper

There has always been an inclined fascination and desire to translate some of the biggest names and stories in musical theater to the big screen, yet some stories prove to simply not work in the medium of film. This is most blatantly apparent with Tom Hooper's infamous adaptation of Cats, with its array of disturbing CGI human-cat hybrids transforming the already strange musical into a visual nightmare. The film follows the tribe of Jellicle cats, all performing their own elaborate songs and performances in hopes of being chosen as the one who will ascend to the Heaviside Layer.

As a musical, Cats was designed entirely around its magnificent costuming and wild musical numbers, placing minimal effort into an actual story or structure, as these facets aren't important for a stage musical. However, these same facets are of the upmost importance in the world of film, which, when combined with the destructive and uncanny use of CGI, immediately made Cats one of the worst movie musicals of all time.

5 'The Room' (2003)

Directed by Tommy Wiseau

Widely touted as one of the worst movies of all time as well as the face of 'so-bad-it's-good' filmmaking, Tommy Wiseau's masterpiece of trash The Room has lived a full life of its own thanks to its repeated flaws and issues. The film sees Wiseau as Johnny, a successful banker who is seemingly living the best life possible with a fiancé who loves him and is surrounded by great friends whom he loves and respects. However, Johnny's life begins to spiral out of control when his fiancé begins cheating on him with his best friend, Mark (Greg Sestero).

As a standard romantic drama, The Room is a dull and uninteresting film that meanders too much and has nothing original or interesting to say in its story. However, it's all in the strange and confusing execution that has elevated The Room into being one of the most iconic terrible films of all time. The awkward dubbed over dialogue, strange set design choices like framed portraits of spoons, and comical pacing that cuts from scene to scene with no rhyme or reason.

The Room Release Date June 27, 2003 Director Tommy Wiseau Cast Tommy Wiseau , Juliette Danielle , Greg Sestero , Philip Haldiman , Carolyn Minnott , Robyn Paris Runtime 99 minutes

4 'The Master of Disguise' (2002)

Directed by Perry Andelin Blake

While bad comedies come a dime a dozen from Hollywood, the absolute worst comedies of all time manage to give audiences not laughter or a sense of joy, but a dark and harrowing sense of dread and despair. One of the cheapest yet most notoriously painful comedy films of all time is The Master of Disguise, a film that feels as if it goes on for multiple eternities despite only lasting 80 minutes. The film follows the dim-witted young Pistachio Disguisey (Dana Carvey) who is tasked with upholding his family's legacy as a master of disguise to save his kidnapped father.

The jokes in The Master of Disguise come in a wide variety, yet all of which accomplish the complete opposite effect of laughter. From cheap references that muster no response and sleazy erotic jokes that are just uncomfortable to watch to an egregious and shocking racist stereotype and a body-horror-esque cherry pie costume, The Master of Disguise is an affront to all senses. Even as the credits roll, the film isn't finished with its painful comedy, with countless gags, additional bloopers, and end credits scenes that only exist to pad out the runtime to the 80-minute requirement for releasing in theaters.