It's very often the case that sequels fall short of the original. Viewers have come to expect that. What's more unusual is for sequels to improve upon their predecessors. Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movies had the biggest improvement from original to sequel.

This might be because the first film was very weak or because the sequel was truly outstanding. Their picks lean overwhelmingly toward sci-fi and horror but include several gems worth watching.

10 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' (1979)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture is a solid film centering on Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and his crew as they attempt to intercept a mysterious entity threatening Earth. However, it was the sequel directed by Nicholas Meyer that truly captivated audiences. The Wrath of Khan brought back one of the franchise's most iconic adversaries, the genetically enhanced tyrant Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán), and raised the stakes in every way. Tarantino loved the film so much that he ranked it above Star Wars.

RELATED: 10 A24 Movies Destined To Become Classics

"Star Trek: The Motion Picture is my pick for worst with the best sequel," said user SpeedyBubble42. "I know there are people who enjoyed the original Trek movie but I found it slow-moving and sorely lacking. The Wrath of Kahn was amazing, largely due to the amazing performance given by Ricardo Montalbán. It remains my favorite movie in the franchise despite its aging special effects."

9 'The Rescuers' (1977)

Image via Disney

The Rescuers centers on two courageous mice, Bernard and Miss Bianca, as they set out to rescue a young orphan named Penny from the clutches of the evil Madame Medusa. However, the follow-up serves up a more engaging story and more charming characterization. The Rescuers Down Under sees the mice heading to Australia to help a boy save a rare golden eagle from the clutches of the poacher Percival C. McLeach.

RELATED: The 10 Best Superhero Movie Posters of the 21st Century, Ranked

"Disney has a few different animation studios. There is the main studio, which handles their big releases like Beauty and the Beastand Aladdin. And back then, they had a B-tier animation studio that made a bunch of cheap animated movies and handled most of the sequels. Rescuers Down Under was produced by the main studio and had a proper budget," said Redditor luxmesa.

8 'Puss in Boots' (2011)

Image via DreamWorks

Puss in Boots is a Shrek spin-off about the swashbuckling feline voiced by Antonio Banderas. Set in a world of fairy tales and folklore, Puss teams up with his unlikely companions, Humpty Dumpty and the street-savvy Kitty Softpaws, to retrieve magical beans that hold the key to a legendary golden goose. It's not bad at all, but the sequel The Last Wish is terrific, drawing inspiration from Spaghetti Westerns and featuring a stellar voice cast.

RELATED: The 20 Best Action Movies of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb

"Puss in Boots 1 was OK, but The Last Wish completely exceeded almost every expectation one would have for its sequel," said user LemonZestLiquid. "Puss In Boots was pretty mediocre, but Puss In Boots The Last Wish was a masterpiece," agreed Redditor DST5000.

7 'Ouija' (2014)

Ouija follows a group of friends who unknowingly awaken a malevolent spirit. They find themselves fighting for survival as they desperately try to unravel the secrets behind the Ouija board. The 2016 prequel, Ouija: Origin of Evil, directed by Mike Flanagan, added substance to the franchise. It's more of a psychological horror, delving into themes of grief, manipulation, and the lengths one will go to protect family.

"The original was cheap enough that its surprising box-office success warranted a sequel, but it was not very good. Whoever was in charge of the sequel however made a great decision to have it directed and co-written by Mike Flanagan," said one Redditor.

6 'X- Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Image via 20th Century Studios

X-Men Origins: Wolverine explores the mutant's (Hugh Jackman) early life, the creation of his adamantium claws, and his complicated relationship with his half-brother, Victor Creed (Liev Schrieber), aka Sabretooth. In contrast, The Wolverine directed by James Mangold (the filmmaker behind the upcoming Indiana Jones movie), presents a more introspective and character-driven story.

Set in Japan, it follows an emotionally scarred Wolverine who grapples with his immortality and faces his own demons. "People really let that final fight overshadow the rest of [The Wolverine]. It’s [seven] minutes out of a [two]-hour movie. I still think that movie is solid and was a big improvement over Origins as well," said user Mcclane88.

5 'Mad Max' (1979)

Set in post-apocalyptic Australia, Mad Max follows the titular cop-turned-vigilante (Mel Gibson) as he seeks revenge against a biker gang that murdered his family. With its raw intensity, high-speed chases, and iconic performances, Mad Max established itself as a cult classic. The sequel, The Road Warrior is even stronger, with a breakneck plot and bigger action set pieces.

"Mad Max 2 is an unreal sequel. Mad Max is probably only let down because at the time it was made, Australian cinema was just a bit too slow-paced to make it highly rewatchable," said user sgtedrock.

4 'Deathstalker' (1983)

Deathstalker centers on the eponymous warrior as he embarks on a quest to overthrow a sorcerer and save a kidnapped princess. It's pretty bad, but the sequel is intriguing because it's more self-aware. Deathstalker II revels in its low-budget charm with over-the-top battles and tongue-in-cheek humor.

"Deathstalker 1 is sh*t but is fun to watch it with friends. Deathstalker 2, on the other hand, is a much better movie overall. Heck, I would even call it a good film!" said user Sandro2017. "Moved by curiosity, I have checked Rotten Tomatoes for both movies. Deathstalker 1 is liked by 26% of the audience and has a rating of 2,5/5. On the other hand, Deathstalker 2 is liked by 60% of the audience and has a rating of 3,5/5."

3 'House of 1000 Corpses' (2003)

Directed by Rob Zombie, House of 1000 Corpses introduces viewers to the sadistic Firefly family, a group of deranged killers who delight in torturing and terrorizing their victims. The film is a relentless assault of gore and disturbing imagery, embracing its roots in exploitation cinema. Its sequel, The Devil's Rejects, humanizes the villains to some extent, exploring the dysfunctional bond within the family and resulting in a much more sophisticated horror.

"I like House of 1000 Corpses for what it was, just campy gross-out stuff. But The Devil's Rejects holds a special place in my heart. I think it's the fact that despite this family being horrible people, part of you is actually rooting for them at the end," said Redditor MyWifeIsAsleep.

2 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The first Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer, received mixed reviews, but James Gunn's follow-up was widely praised. Released as a quasi-sequel/reboot, it introduced a fresh batch of antiheroes and injected a healthy dose of humor and irreverence. Gunn's vision also allowed for greater character development and a deeper exploration of the team dynamics.

"I love The Suicide Squad a lot. Something about it just hits me, ya know. Action, comedy, characters, cinematography. Just a crazy step up," said Redditor Awizard13. "Went from being one of the worst DC films to without a doubt the best. Not surprising that they handed over the DC reigns to Gunn," agreed user shadowst17.

1 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Image via Marvel Studios

In Thor: The Dark World, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) takes on Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), the leader of the dark elves, and a threat that endangers the entire universe. It was a cool premise, but the generic villain and one-dimensional characters fell flat. Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok reinvigorated the franchise with a more comedic tone and better characterization.

It remains the best Thor film and by some margin. "The Dark World was probably the worst MCU movie when it came out, but Ragnarok came back with a vengeance," said user RickonTheRebuilder.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best James Bond Main Title Sequences of All Time, Ranked