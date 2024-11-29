For many audiences, there is no barrier to success greater than that of box office earnings, with some of the most widely beloved and acclaimed movies of all time making obscene amounts of profits and success while in the theatrical venue. Especially with inflation that has spanned decades, it has become that much more common for the biggest blockbusters of the year to break into the exclusive billion-dollar club, grossing more than a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. While one would assume that any film that manages to earn $1 billion at the box office would reflect a similar high quality, this unfortunately is far from the truth.

A modern film's ability to garner interest and hype does not always equate to said perceived high quality reflected in the final product, yet some franchises and movies, even despite their low quality, still find a niche and work their magic for wider audiences. Financial success is far from the only methodology for considering a film's quality, as a select few films have proven that they can achieve widespread success despite seemingly being hated by critics and audiences alike. While the studios themselves may only worry about profit at the end of the day, the legacy of these films is severely lowered by a lack of quality, no matter how much money they earn.

10 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Worldwide Box Office: $1.025 Billion

While Tim Burton's gothic remake of the Disney animated classic, Alice in Wonderland, was widely beloved and revolutionary upon release, time has not been kind to the first of Disney's modern-day live-action remakes. Instead of other remakes that directly adapt the story of the original film, Alice in Wonderland acts as a pseudo-sequel to the original animated film, seeing a much older young adult Alice returning to a war-torn Wonderland that isn't nearly as wonderful as her childhood imagination made it out to be. However, she will have to tap into said childhood imagination if she wants to stand a chance against the vicious Red Queen and save the kingdom from her tyranny.

The combination of Burton's signature style and the whimsy of one of Disney's most beloved animated classics seems as though it would be a match made in heaven, and while it was certainly enough for worldwide audiences, it simply falls short of Burton's exemplary legacy up until that point. However, despite its many flaws, the film ended up earning $1.025 billion at the worldwide box office, ushering in a massive wave of live-action Disney remakes that still haven't stopped 15 years later.

9 'Beauty and the Beast' (2017)

Worldwide Box Office: $1.268 Billion

A Disney live-action remake that more closely parallels the original film, Beauty and the Beast sought to transform one of the most critically acclaimed and beloved films of Disney's Renaissance era into live-action. From a structural and primary story standpoint, the film doesn't stray far away from the original, following the story of headstrong Belle who finds herself imprisoned by the powerful and mysterious Beast in exchange for her father's freedom. However, as she spends more time with Beast and the living objects that occupy his castle, she starts to grow a soft spot for his inner beauty and begins to fall in love with him.

This live-action remake simply doesn't have the inherent magic or charm of the original; instead, it is plagued by a corporate tone and watering down the theming and messaging of the original. It certainly doesn't help matters that the more realistic designs for cartoonish characters like Lumiere and Cogsworth actively take away from the realism that this film is attempting to create, being too ridiculous and comical to take seriously.

8 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' (2011)

Worldwide Box Office: $1.045 Billion

While each film in the original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy was widely beloved and memorable in its own right, the fourth film in the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, saw a major downward shift in quality. The film sees Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) crossing paths with Angelica (Penélope Cruz), a woman from his past who enlists his help to find the legendary fountain of youth. Their quest has them boarding the ship of the legendary Blackbeard (Ian McShane) as they embark on a chaotic journey where each party is constantly at each other's throats.

Whether it be the fact that Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End was an already great finale to the franchise, series director Gore Verbinski not returning for the film, or an overall lack of enthusiasm, On Stranger Tides doesn't come close to the magic and excitement of the original. It's very clear throughout the film that the series was always meant to end with At World's End, with On Stranger Tides just aimlessly attempting to find any reason to even exist during its runtime. It continued the sad truth of the series getting worse with each entry, yet the fact that this is the highest-grossing film in the franchise worldwide is a testament that a high box-office number isn't everything.

7 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2011)

Worldwide Box Office: $1.123 Billion

The third film in Michael Bay's live-action Transformers franchise, Transformers: Dark of the Moon is the quintessential example of a loud, obnoxious, yet crowd-pleasing blockbuster tailor-made to appeal to wider audiences instead of critics. The film sees the Autobots continuing their partnership and collaboration with the U.S. government following the previous entries, yet said partnership is put into question following their discovery of a strange artifact on a mission in Chernobyl. As Optimus Prime learns the true nature of the government's relationship and thoughts towards the Autobots, everything that they have worked for is brought into question.

From a critical, objective standpoint, it's easy to look at Dark of the Moon and point out its myriad of issues, from mindless, explosion-driven action sequences that are difficult to follow to painfully unfunny comic relief characters to every other obnoxious trend that defines the series. Still, by this third film in the franchise, it was wildly apparent that the excitement had not worn off for general audiences yet, made even more apparent by the film's substantial success in international markets.

6 'Despicable Me 3' (2017)

Worldwide Box Office: $1.032 Billion

Illumination has made a name for itself as the premiere animation studio for films that are widely successful and popular, yet are not nearly as high quality as other animation studios like Pixar and Dreamworks, with Despicable Me 3 being the perfect example of such lacking quality. The film sees Gru having his life completely thrown for a loop after he and Lucy are fired from the AVL, yet they find an unexpected refuge in the form of Gru's long-lost twin brother, Dru. Now teamed up with his brother, Gru will have to tap back into his villainous side if he wants to take down the vicious Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker) and earn his job at the AVL back.

Animated movies that earned over $1 billion are a large rarity among the standard affairs of live-action blockbusters, yet when compared to these other titans of animation, Despicable Me 3 is of considerably lower quality, even compared to other Illumination films. By this point in the franchise, it had completely abandoned any semblance of telling an interesting or compelling storyline, instead simply having an array of below-average gags and jokes stitched together with minimal effort.