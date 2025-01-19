Movies entertain, challenge and bring joy to audiences all around the world. However, at the end of the day, the movie industry is a business. People make movies for a living, so there’s a need to turn a profit once the product is completed. However, movies shouldn't just be a means to make money. The stories they tell should be meaningful and offer audiences something they can take away from. Whether it’s a blockbuster sequel or an independent arthouse film, a movie needs to resonate and connect with the public.

More importantly, it needs to be able to justify its existence. Like any other successful industry, Hollywood can be very greedy and lazy, and love to invest in cheap cash grabs. There’s a huge appetite for nostalgia and what’s familiar, and it’s easy to fall into the trap of doing what’s safe. However, the worst cash grab movies have little to no substance, so much so that it becomes obvious they exist just to make a quick buck.

10 ‘Vacation’ (2015)

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Image via Warner Bros.

The National Lampoon’s Vacation films were some of the biggest comedies to come out of the 1980s, led by Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold. Each film follows Clark as he tries to create the perfect vacation for his family, whether in Europe or at Christmas, but his plans always spectacularly fail and get them into chaotic situations. Some of the humor included in the films is slightly outdated, but they remain endlessly rewatchable, particularly thanks to the genius of Chase.

Nearly twenty years later, Vacation was released, a sequel following Clark’s adult son Rusty (Ed Helms) as he takes his family on their own disastrous vacation. With the original films being so beloved, the filmmakers likely thought they would have a hit on their hands. However, Vacation proved to be terribly unfunny, with none of the humor translating well to this day in age. It features the same old, tired jokes we’ve seen before (but better), and adds absolutely nothing to the legacy of this franchise.

9 ‘Halloween Kills’ (2021)

Directed by David Gordon Green

Image via Universal Pictures

Halloween is one of the biggest horror franchises of all time, and has had a number of hit-and-miss sequels since the original in 1978. Just when it seemed like the series was done, David Gordon Green released the pleasantly surprising Halloween in 2018, a direct sequel to the original that felt fresh while also paying homage to its roots. That film was the first in a trilogy, followed by Halloween Kills in 2021, which, unfortunately, proved that the only thing that needed to be killed was the Halloween franchise.

After Michael Myers escapes (again), Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) joins a vigilante mob that sets out to stop him once and for all. Instead of being delightfully thrilling, the film takes itself far too seriously, and essentially consists of people shouting “EVIL DIES TONIGHT!” for nearly two hours. Any love or care for the series or its characters is absent, making this one big mess that was purely made to push the franchise forward and set up more installments.

8 ‘Ice Age: Collision Course’ (2016)

Directed by Mike Thurmeier

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Ice Age movies are universal family favorites, following the adventures of mammoth Manny (Ray Romano), sloth Sid (John Leguizamo) and sabertooth tiger Diego (Denis Leary). While the first movie remains the best of the bunch, its multiple sequels, such as Dawn of the Dinosaurs and Continental Drift, are just as much fun to watch. Sure, maybe they’re not entirely necessary, but they offer fun new adventures and characters, like Manny’s love interest Ellie (Queen Latifah) and Sid’s Granny (Wanda Sykes).

The same can’t be said for Ice Age’s fifth installment, Collision Course. While chasing after his beloved acorn in space, squirrel Scrat (Chris Wedge) sends an asteroid to Earth. The Ice Age movies are obviously supposed to be far-fetched and ridiculous, but the inclusion of outer space feels like the equivalent of jumping the shark. Worse than that, the vibrant humor is gone, and new characters are introduced who are totally forgettable. This blatant cash grab proves it is time for this series to go extinct.

7 ‘Speed 2: Cruise Control’ (1997)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Image via 20th Century Studios

Speed was one of the defining action movies of the 90s, with star turns from both Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. In the film, a terrorist plants a bomb on a moving bus that will explode if it travels at less than fifty meters per hour. It’s an action-packed and adrenaline-fueled ride that became a global hit. Making a sequel to a successful film like Speed does make sense, but Speed 2: Cruise Control turned out to be a disaster for many reasons.

While Bullock returned, Reeves did not, and the film sorely feels his absence and their chemistry - but that’s not the main problem. The sequel sees a computer hacker break into the system of a cruise liner, setting it on a collision course into a large oil tanker. The plot is unbelievably over-the-top and convoluted, missing the simplicity and genius of the speeding bus, which is actually why Reeves didn’t return. Speed 2 proves that bigger isn’t always better, and that great films should only get sequels if they are somewhat as good as the original.

6 ‘Jaws: The Revenge’ (1987)

Directed by Joseph Sargent

Image via Universal Pictures

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws is one of the most iconic and influential movies ever made, with its release marking the birth of the Hollywood blockbuster. Ever since then, viewers have been terrified of swimming at the beach. The success of that film spawned two very inferior sequels, Jaws 2 and Jaws 3-D, where Spielberg’s absence is deeply felt. However, it is 1987’s Jaws: The Revenge that truly marks an all-time low for the series, and it is a wonder how it ever got greenlit in the first place.

In the film, Ellen Brody (Lorraine Gary) is now a widow, and - get this, is convinced that a great white shark is seeking revenge on her family. So apparently, now, the shark is taking things personally and has motives. Lacking any tension or thrill, the film feels like it should be a parody, but supposedly isn’t. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 2%, there is absolutely no reason for this joke of a movie to exist.

Jaws: The Revenge Release Date July 17, 1987 Director Joseph Sargent Cast Lorraine Gary , Michael Caine , Mario Van Peebles , Lance Guest , Karen Young , Judith Barsi , Lynn Whitfield , Mitchell Anderson Runtime 89 minutes

5 ‘Disenchanted’ (2022)

Directed by Adam Shankman

Image via Disney+

When Disney released Enchanted in 2007, it was a massive hit among audiences, thanks to its original storyline and deconstruction of fairytale tropes. When Princess Giselda (Amy Adams) is banished from her magical kingdom (which is portrayed through animation), she is transported to New York City (which is portrayed through live-action). It made for a clever blend of worlds colliding and many heartfelt and hilarious moments. Fifteen years later, its sequel, Disenchanted, was released on Disney+.

It is very easy to see why Disenchanted skipped theaters and went straight to Disney+. It is missing all the smarts and wit that made the first film so refreshing, and leans into clichés without them being endearing or interesting. The story, which sees Giselle turn wicked, is much weaker, and the songs are so forgettable you won’t be able to name a single one. Enchanted was a wondrous and self-aware triumph that worked perfectly on its own, and this soulless sequel ruins that.

4 ‘Zoolander 2’ (2016)

Directed by Ben Stiller

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of Ben Stiller’s first major leading roles was in the satirical comedy Zoolander, where he plays Derek Zoolander, a male model who heavily lacks any intelligence. The film offers a silly and exaggerated social commentary on the fashion industry and society’s obsession with image. It became such a hit that it made Zoolander’s "Blue Steel" pose iconic all around the world. Its long-awaited sequel, Zoolander 2, became highly anticipated, but unfortunately ended up being one of the worst sequels of all time.

Derek and his model pal Hansel (Owen Wilson) are lured back into the modeling world when prominent celebrities are mysteriously assassinated. The film may have double the cameos that the original did, but that can’t save the fact that this is essentially a stale rehash of elements from the first movie. It doesn’t have a creative bone in its body, opting for cheap humor that falls flat. Derek and Hansel should have stayed in hiding.

3 ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ (2021)

Directed by Malcom D. Lee

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While the original Space Jam definitely isn’t a cinematic masterpiece, it is still a much loved cult classic for those who grew up in the ‘90s. The film, which sees NBA superstar Michael Jordan team up with the Looney Tunes, is a nostalgic capsule of the pop culture of its time period. Warner Bros. tried to create the same magic again in 2021 with Space Jam: A New Legacy, casting modern basketball star LeBron James to fill Jordan’s shoes. However, this sequel makes the original movie look like an Oscar-worthy piece of art.

Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle), an evil A.I., kidnaps LeBron’s son Dom (Cedric Joe) and traps him in a virtual world. LeBron must team up with the Looney Tunes and win a game of basketball to save him. The inclusion of A.I. was obviously supposed to appeal to the next generation, but the film has no creativity or depth. It is basically a two-hour commercial for the studio and the extensive I.P. they own, from Harry Potter to Batman. The Looney Tunes deserve better than being used to promote other franchises and make quick cash for the studio.