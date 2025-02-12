It might sound unusual on the surface (ha-ha) to have a fear of water, given how people gotta drink the stuff to survive, but aquaphobia might not necessarily be a fear of glasses that contain water, or showers (though Psycho does make a fear of showers a little less out of the ordinary). Rather, those who have a fear of water are more likely to become petrified of large bodies of it, namely – but not exclusively – oceans.

And it’s fair enough, really, because the ocean is vast, sometimes dangerous, and filled with things that can seriously hurt or kill a person. There’s also the unknown nature of large bodies of water, because once you go down deep enough, you can’t see much at all; anything could be there. Anyway, if you have aquaphobia, you should probably stay away from the following movies, all of which milk suspense, terror, or horror out of large quantities of water.

10 'The Abyss' (1989)

Directed by James Cameron

If there’s one thing James Cameron really seems to like, other than making immense amounts of money, it's stories that involve lots of water. Not every James Cameron film has stupendous quantities of water, admittedly, but enough do to make it something of a noticeable trend, with The Abyss being one of the major offenders in this regard.

It’s about traveling to the bottom of the ocean to recover a nuclear submarine that’s gone missing, with the characters assigned to this perilous journey making some surprising discoveries while down there. In The Abyss, there’s a constant threat of drowning, tons of darkness, scenes where people get extremely stressed, and moments that truly drive home the otherworldly nature of the deep sea. It’s not necessarily a horror movie, but if you don’t want a water-heavy thrill ride, stay away at all costs.

9 'Dark Water' (2002)

Directed by Hideo Nakata

Yes, unsurprisingly, a movie with an ominous title like Dark Water is pretty dark, scary, and focused on water. Though unlike a good many movies bad for people with aquaphobia, Dark Water doesn’t focus on the ocean, instead being mostly set in an apartment block that’s potentially haunted, and such a haunting manifests in initially small amounts of leaking water, and eventually larger quantities of the stuff.

The atmosphere of Dark Water is the thing about it that’s most striking, because it can be pretty slow on a narrative front, and the horror is more subtle, rather than in-your-face or truly terrifying. But as a uniquely quiet mystery/horror movie that uses water in a way that’s intended to be scary, it’s certainly interesting, and well worth checking out for anyone who’s a fan of Japanese horror films.

8 'The Big Blue' (1988)

Directed by Luc Besson

The Big Blue isn't a horror movie, and it can’t really be described as a thriller, either. Instead, it’s a movie about a pair of real-life people, but in a heavily fictionalized way, rather than being an entirely accurate biopic. Both are free divers who take what they do very seriously, developing a rivalry and continually trying to best the other when it comes to diving as deep as possible without scuba gear.

There’s beauty to be found in The Big Blue, alongside some extremely tense sequences that capture the other side of the ocean; the darker, unforgiving, and uniquely terrifying side of it, in other words. It generally maintains a balance between these two emotional extremes very well, and stands as easily one of the most underrated films Luc Besson has ever directed.

7 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

Directed by James Cameron

Once more, James Cameron stops by to say hi and freak you out with his love of water. Hell, he even put the damn word in the title of this one. Avatar: The Way of Water is a considerably wetter film than Avatar, further exploring Pandora, with an emphasis on the huge bodies of water it contains, and using such a setting to show off some incredible special effects and action set pieces.

There are some sequences involving water here that are scarier than others, sure, but for those moments, it’s worth highlighting The Way of Water here. Also, the fact that the movie is so long means it’s extra daunting to watch for anyone who might have a fear of water, given you're going to have to get very wet, so to speak, for more than three hours if you sit down to watch this one.