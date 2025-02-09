The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943, and in 1944, they held the first Golden Globe Awards ceremony in history. In time, these awards become some of the most famous — and, therefore, coveted — in the film industry. Since 2023, after several controversies mainly regarding corruption, the awards are now handed out by the Golden Globe Foundation. But with an organization as... shall we say unique? As the HFPA having been in charge of the awards for so long, there have been many nominees over the years that are very peculiar, to say the least.

The Best Picture categories (the Globes have two: one for Drama and another for Comedies and Musicals) are definitely no exception to the rule. Plenty of Best Picture Golden Globe nominees throughout history have ranged from puzzlingly mediocre to downright atrocious, and it's fun to look at that history of movies that one might have never imagined would be up for one of Hollywood's most prestigious honors.

10 'Trainwreck' (2015)

Nominated for 2 Golden Globes

Image via Universal Pictures

Saying that Amy Schumer is a pretty divisive comedian would probably be the understatement of the century, but every now and then, she makes something that actually resonates with lots of people. One could say that Trainwreck is that, seeing as it holds an 84% Tomatometer score and a 66% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — but it also has a 6.2/10 on IMDb and a 2.7/5 on Letterboxd. Talk about divisive.

There are a few great cameos, a great Bill Hader performance, and a solid-enough Schumer performance that she was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical (the movie's only other nod aside from Picture), but its sense of humor is so messy that it's mostly ineffective, its 2-hour-long runtime is too long, and its story gets tedious in certain spots. Is it a bad movie? Absolutely not. But Best Picture material in any awards ceremony? Not really.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Trainwreck Release Date July 17, 2015 Runtime 125minutes Director Judd Apatow Writers Amy Schumer Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH RENT









BUY









9 'Doctor Dolittle' (1967)

Nominated for 5 Golden Globes

Image via 20th Century Studios

The eponymous doctor who can talk to animals is the hero of Doctor Dolittle, a movie based on on the series of children's books by Hugh Lofting which started in 1920. It's a musical with no memorable songs, a kids' film that runs for a baffling 2-and-a-half hours, and one of the most heavily awarded bad movies in history.

Aside from its five Globe nominations, which included Best Comedy or Musical and a single victory — in the Supporting Actor category for Richard Attenborough, a performance that's easily the standout of the film — the movie also got a whopping nine Academy Award nods, including Best Picture. As far as the Golden Globes go, though, Doctor Dolittle performed much better than one might expect watching it today. Some hold lots of nostalgia for it, but those who have never seen it before aren't very likely to enjoy it.