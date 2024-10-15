No matter the size of the role, great acting can have a monumental impact on a film. There are plenty of examples of an outstanding supporting performance defining the greatness of a movie, giving it the added heft it needs to become a true masterpiece. Unfortunately, there have also been times when such committed and adept performances have stood out as a lone highlight amid a mess.

Whether these actors were playing second fiddle to the lead, serving as an imposing antagonist, or merely making the most of their screentime in what amounts to little more than a cameo performance, each of them proved an exceptional performance can thrive in an otherwise unexceptional film. Ranging from bumbling blockbusters to cataclysmic comedies, these films would have amounted to very little without these standout supporting stars.

10 'The Man with the Golden Gun' (1974)

Christopher Lee as Francisco Scaramanga

Image via United Artists

The James Bond movies a fascinating time capsule. The best of each actors’ tenure in the role embodies what audiences have craved in blockbuster spectacles at every point of the last 60 years. The worst of each actor's tenure though, can be quite painful, as was the case in Roger Moore’s sophomore Bond outing, The Man with the Golden Gun, which, through all the chauvinism, cheap gags, and smutty wordplay, finds its one saving grace in Christopher Lee’s Francisco Scaramanga.

A master assassin with a deep desire to kill 007, Lee imbued Scaramanga with a fantastic and enrapturing gravitas. His trademark villainous flair blends perfectly with his Bond bad guy’s eccentricity to present quite possibly the only villain in the history of the saga to completely surpass Bond himself. Come the duo’s climactic duel, many viewers have gone beyond harboring a guilty pleasure for the antagonist and are at the stage of actively hoping Scaramanga bests Bond, if only so the uninspired picture can have a rewarding conclusion.

9 'Planet of the Apes' (2001)

Tim Roth as Thade

Image via 20th Century Studios

While 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes successfully launched a new series that stands among the best in modern sci-fi film, the road to a reboot wasn’t always so smooth and rewarding. Along the way was 2001’s Planet of the Apes, a simple remake that, despite the technological advancements at its disposal to better realize the story, is so bereft of character and appeal that it has been completely forgotten.

The only shame in that is that Tim Roth’s typically exceptional villainous performance has been washed away. He features as Thade, a brutal and militant chimpanzee with plans to take over the ape empire. It is a performance of striking physicality and hostility, with Roth making the belligerent chimp a terrifying force to be reckoned with. Roth himself re-worked the script of some of his scenes to make his character more menacing.

8 'Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close' (2011)

Max von Sydow as The Renter

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While there is a story of human connection and grief worth telling within it, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close comes off as a largely disingenuous piece of Oscar bait that is too heavy-handed and forceful to be rewarding. It follows a young boy who lost his father in the 9/11 terror attacks as he sets off in order to find a final message he is positive his father left for him.

While his part is only brief, Max von Sydow serves as the film’s striking highlight, playing a mysterious man known as The Renter who the child encounters in his voyage. Unable to talk, and communicating through a notepad and “yes” and “no” tattoos on his hands, von Sydow imbues the character with a grounded, poignant sincerity that the rest of the film sorely misses.

7 'Pixels' (2015)

Peter Dinklage as Eddie “The Fireblaster” Plant

Image via Columbia Pictures

A completely ridiculous movie, even as far as Adam Sandler comedies go, Pixels transpires as aliens misinterpret video feeds of old arcade games as a declaration of war, thus leading the American President to enlist his old gaming buddy to assemble a crack team to stand against the looming conflict. Juvenile and inane, Pixels struggles to make anything of what could have been a goofy and fun idea, though Peter Dinklage does thrive as the obnoxious gaming champion Eddie “The Fireblaster” Plant.

The four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner sinks his teeth into the utter absurdity of the story and relishes his character’s bombast flaws and personality. In a film which largely misses the mark, he proves to be an emphatic hit of outrageous comedy excellence. His eccentric character is reportedly based on controversial real-life gaming celebrity figure Billy Mitchell.

6 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

Anthony Hopkins as Sir Edmund Burton

Image via Paramount Pictures

If your initial reaction to reading Transformers: The Last Knight is to ponder just how many movies Michael Bay’s bloated Transformers franchise now has then you wouldn’t be alone. For reference, it is the fifth film in the series, but one could be forgiven for dismissing it entirely after the quality of its immediate predecessors. While its special effects are impressive, its story is hollow and unconvincing, making the 148-minute runtime drag agonizingly.

That being said, the film does feature an unexpected gem in the form of Anthony Hopkins’ surprisingly committed performance as Sir Edmund Barton, an astronomer and historian with a particular fascination in the transformers and their exploits on Earth. The actor, who has been known to write “NAR” (No Acting Required) on pages of scripts, could have been forgiven for phoning it in for Transformers: The Last Knight, but he instead plays his part with a compelling effervescence and quirky charm that makes him a true hidden gem within the franchise.

5 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy

Image via Warner Bros.

For all the great superhero movies that audiences have been blessed with in recent years, there have been plenty of catastrophic misfires that have proven difficult to forget. Perhaps the ultimate example of this is Batman & Robin, which sees its titular duo struggling against Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a psychotic, pun-loving scientist who wants to impose an artic age upon Gotham City, and Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman), a baleful botanist who places Robin (Chris O’Donnell) under her deadly spell.

While the snickering, tongue-in-cheek approach to its source material misses its mark entirely in every other facet, Thurman strikes the perfect balance between camp, carnal, and chaotic to thrive as the vivaciously villainous femme fatale. She embodies the eccentricities of the character with aplomb, and her impressive comic wit delivers a genuine sense of fun and ferocity to a movie that, in all other departments, lacks those particular qualities.

4 'Along Came Polly' (2004)

Phillip Seymour Hoffman as Sandy Lyle

Image via Universal Pictures

Phillip Seymour Hoffman was an actor who was famous for his scene-stealing impact and his divine ability to elevate good movies to be great and make great movies true masterpieces. His talents can even make abysmal movies watchable, as he proves with his performance as Sandy Lyle in the insensitive rom-com rabble Along Came Polly, which follows the risk-adverse Reuben (Ben Stiller) as he sparks a romance with an old classmate.

Flippant, vile, and failing to find sincerity in its central love story, Hoffman’s Sandy Lyle fast becomes the main attraction of the film. Not only does he excel at bringing a plethora of depth and character to what is effectively a sloppy comic relief, but he also thrives at multiple forms of comedy as well, ranging from being a lovable oaf to the punchline of a slapstick gag. The end result is an uproariously scene-stealing performance in an otherwise inaccessible film.

3 'Street Fighter' (1994)

Raul Julia as Bison

Image via Universal Pictures

Even in the lowly (though steadily improving) wheelhouse of movies based on video games, 1994’s Street Fighter holds a certain infamy. It stars Jean-Claude Van Damme as Colonel William Guile, a fearless commando tasked with leading an international strike team against the tyrannical General M. Bison (Raul Julia) in a bid to stop his dastardly plan for world domination.

From the action to the premise, and even to most of the casting, there is not a single element of the film that works to its advantage. The sole exception to that is Julia, who accepted the role while suffering from cancer because his children were fans of the video games. He relishes the villainous role in a delightfully hammy matter, accentuating every villainous detail of Bison to deliver a joyously captivating and camp portrayal of maniacal evil.

2 The 'Star Wars' Prequels

Ewen McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Star Wars prequel trilogy is an intriguing property to reflect on today. On one hand, the three films are all wrought with damning flaws that have always defined them, ranging from narrative missteps to grating dialogue. On the other hand, though, the trilogy’s greatest strengths have gradually gained more attention over time. The greatest of these strengths is Ewen McGregor’s brilliant portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Firstly, the performance thrives as a flawless impersonation of what Alex Guinness did with the role decades ago, with McGregor subtly mimicking his mannerisms while combining his unflappable sense of wisdom with a youthful exuberance that matures over the three prequel films. Additionally, and most importantly, it is just a fantastic performance in its own right. Utterly captivating in all the dramatic moments, yet true to the character’s soft, mentoring demeanor, McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is the definitive highlight of the Star Wars prequels.

1 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' (1991)

Alan Rickman as the Sheriff of Nottingham

Image via Warner Bros.

Intended to be a grittier, more dramatic take on the legend of its titular character, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves largely runs as a tonally jumbled adventure film that lacks adventure and is difficult to emotionally invest in. The muddled screenplay and the overly serious main performances do not serve the story well in the slightest. Its one redeeming quality is Alan Rickman’s deliciously evil and sardonic portrayal of the Sheriff of Nottingham.

His villainy seeps out of every frame he inhabits, his cynical and self-aware hilarity marking not only the film’s sole highlight, but its most inspired and refreshing element in its aspiration to revolutionize the story as well. There are rumors that Kevin Costner had some of the Sheriff of Nottingham’s scenes cut, fearing Rickman’s performance would overshadow his own. If it’s true, then his ploy did not work, though his supposed anxiety over Rickman’s scene-stealing supporting part would prove to be prophetic.

