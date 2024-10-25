There are few things in film more exciting than the prospect of a true ensemble cast, a coalition of Hollywood’s biggest names sharing the screen together to make a major blockbuster spectacle rich with drama and intrigue. Recent years alone have seen such an approach work a decadent treat, with films like Oppenheimer, Knives Out, and the Dune films stunning examples of what a great film imbued with a litany of A-listers can become. However, there have been plenty of times when such an assembly of stars has courted disaster.

From calamitous comedies that missed the mark to audacious thrillers that simply weren’t that thrilling, these 10 films offer ample proof that exceptional acting talent alone cannot compensate for a bad movie. They range from recent releases that felt destined to be sensations but ended up as slop, to long forgotten films featuring some of the greatest stars Hollywood has ever seen.

10 'Triple 9' (2016)

Starring Casey Affleck, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, Norman Reedus, Woody Harrelson, Gal Gadot, Michael K. Williams & Teresa Palmer

A sprawling crime saga that proved to be too formulaic to make a real splash, Triple 9 is actually an example of a dull movie being somewhat elevated by its acting talent. Irina (Kate Winslet), the wife of a Russian crime lord, forces a band of criminals to steal documents that will land her husband in trouble. In order to carry out the heist, the gangsters plan the murder of a cop to create a city-wide manhunt that will serve as a distraction.

The immensity of the all-star cast is to be admired, and every one of them plays their part well as the movie crosses between the crooks performing the heist, the crime barons who hired them, and the police striving to make sense of it all. To give the film its due, its story unfolds in a taut and efficient manner that refrains from indulging in its cast too much. However, Triple 9 always lacks a pointedness and a thematic ambition to make it a worthy vehicle for its stars and, ultimately, squanders their talents on something formulaic and monotonous.

Triple 9 Release Date February 19, 2016 Director John Hillcoat Runtime 115

9 'The Golden Compass' (2007)

Starring Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Sam Elliott, Christopher Lee, Derek Jacobi, Ian McKellen, Ian McShane, Kathy Bates, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jim Carter, Freddie Highmore, Simon McBurney & Magda Szubanski

Based on Philip Pullman’s young adult fantasy novel “Northern Lights”, The Golden Compass was released as an ambitious fantasy epic. Unfortunately, it suffers from a desire to appeal to family audiences, a want that sees it water down the novel’s thematic heft. The end result is a visually wondrous though fizzling viewing experience that follows a young girl venturing to the North with her daemon companion to rescue her kidnapped friend from an evil organization.

Virtually every remotely important supporting role is occupied by an A-list star, be it an on-screen appearance or a voice acting part. While the stardom on display does genuinely add to the enchanting wonder the film emits, it doesn’t carry the compromised story through all its flaws to a rewarding ending. Planned sequels for the film had to be scrapped on account of its poor domestic box office performance and widespread criticism. However, Pullman’s complete trilogy was adapted to the screen in the form of Apple TV+’s His Dark Materials, which aired from 2019 to 2022.

The Golden Compass Release Date December 7, 2007 Director Chris Weitz Runtime 113 Minutes

8 'Casino Royale' (1967)

Starring David Niven, Orson Welles, Peter Sellers, Woody Allen, Ursella Andress, John Huston & William Holden

On paper, 1967’s Casino Royale is an ingenious idea. The parody picture lampoons the Bond franchise as it follows an aged 007 (David Niven) drawn from retirement when SMERSH agents begin assassinating MI6 operatives. As James Bond’s investigation develops, he finds himself cast amid a litany of eccentric personalities that include the gambling SMERSH financier Le Chiffre (Orson Welles), baccarat specialist turned MI6 aide Evelyn Tremble (Peter Sellers), and Bond’s own bumbling nephew, Jimmy Bond (Woody Allen).

While the Bond franchise is ripe for comedic skewering, Casino Royale completely squanders its possibilities with its juvenile sensitivities, its lazy critiques, and its complete disregard for any semblance of cohesive plotting. Even in the few scenes that are able to gel into something tangible, the film offers only slight chuckles. It was a woeful missed opportunity upon release, and it has not aged gracefully over the decades, making it the single worst James Bond film ever made, even if a tantalizing tease of what might have been.

7 'Nine' (2009)

Starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Judi Dench, Sophia Loren, Kate Hudson & Fergie

Gratuitous self-indulgence and a standoffish sentiment towards its characters sees Nine drop the ball despite containing an intriguing premise and a host of generational talents. The ever-magnificent Daniel Day-Lewis commands the screen as Guido Contini, an Italian film director suffering through crises in his professional and personal lives, many of which spawn from his perception of the women in his life. Among them are his wife, Luisa (Marion Cotillard); his mistress, Carla Albanese (Penélope Cruz); and his confidant, Lilli (Judi Dench).

Further bolstered by the likes of Nicole Kidman, Sophia Loren, Kate Hudson, and Fergie, Nine understandably turned heads with its fantastic cast, and while all of them turn in exceptional performances, the film stumbles with its distanced thematic wanderings and its confusing structure. It is a dire shame because its visual style and musical numbers all had the heft to support the illustrious cast, it was just the shallowness and uncertainty of the narrative approach that served as its downfall.

Nine Release Date December 25, 2009 Director Rob Marshall Runtime 118 Minutes

6 '1941' (1979)

Starring Dan Akyroyd, John Belushi, Ned Beatty, Christopher Lee, Murray Hamilton, John Candy, Slim Pickens, Nancy Allen, Tim Matheson & Toshirō Mifune

While Steven Spielberg often imbues his films with comedic moments, the esteemed director has rarely committed to the genre in earnest. One of the few times he did the result was 1941, arguably the only major misstep in the filmmaker’s incredible career, and one that squandered a cast of comics that would have been the envy of every working director aspiring to make comedies at the time.

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, residents in California enter into a state of panic, fearing that they may be next. Military men and civilians alike fuel the manic hysteria as they ready themselves for a Japanese invasion. While Spielberg can be commended for imbuing the film with a screwball grandiosity, it all ultimately falls flat as the potential of such a cast is never even close to being realized. It is a simple-minded premise that capitulates into a chaotic flurry of momentary gags with nothing of substance to say, and even less to warrant a real laugh.

1941 Release Date December 14, 1979 Director Steven Spielberg Runtime 118 Minutes

5 'Gangster Squad' (2013)

Starring Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Sean Penn, Michael Peña, Anthony Mackie, Giovanni Ribisi, Robert Patrick, Nick Nolte, Mereille Enos & Holt McCallany

Walking the same line as countless other police action stories since The Untouchables made it popular, Gangster Squad is not only a brilliantly cast crime-action thriller, but a lavishly stylized visual treat with an eye for production design and costuming. Unfortunately, it is incapable of blending all these elements into anything more than a completely unfulfilling story of crime, mundane moral simplicity, and police violence.

With ruthless mobster Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn) thriving in post-war L.A.—with his empire including corrupt police, bought politicians, and a legion of thugs—LAPD officer John O’Mara (Josh Brolin) leads a squad of rugged mavericks on a mission to bring down the crime lord. Such is the monotony of the story that even the defining triumphs fail to resonate, making for an entirely forgettable picture that stands, most notably, as a beautifully presented piece of unrealized potential.

Gangster Squad Release Date January 10, 2013 Director Ruben Fleischer Runtime 113

4 'Zoolander 2' (2016)

Starring Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Penélope Cruz, Will Ferrell, Christine Taylor, Milla Jovovich, Kristen Wiig, Billy Zane & Jerry Stiller

There have been plenty of sequels to successful pictures that have bolstered their casts with new stars only to leave fans disappointed as the magic of the original seemed to evaporate. Comedy is a genre that is particularly prone to doing this, but few films have done so to the degree of Zoolander 2. It sees male models Derek (Ben Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson) reunite to work for Interpol to uncover a series of assassinations targeting celebrities all over the world.

The likes of Will Ferrell, Milla Jovovich, Christine Taylor, Billy Zane, and Jerry Stiller all returned for the sequel, while Penélope Cruz and Kristen Wiig joined the cast along with a litany of cameos from the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Katy Perry, Lewis Hamilton, and many more. Unfortunately, the vast array of celebrity personalities did little to enhance the ill-fated sequel, which was routinely unfunny and suffered from an uninspired narrative. It was a financial disaster and is remembered by many to be among the worst movies of the 2010s.

Zoolander 2 Release Date February 12, 2016 Director Ben Stiller Runtime 102 Minutes

3 'All the King’s Men' (2006)

Starring Sean Penn, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Anthony Hopkins, James Gandolfini, Patricia Clarkson, Mark Ruffalo, Jackie Earl Haley & Kevin Dunn