Cinema hasn't had the most spotless record of high-quality films over the last twenty years. While there have been countless flops throughout the decades stemming from the dawn of motion pictures, the previous two decades have stood out for releasing some truly notable failures that can't be ignored.

Indeed, the 21st century has seen some very memorable stinkers that have been and continue to be recognized for how monumentally terrible they are. These have almost nothing going right throughout their runtimes and are so mediocre and baffling that they make viewers wonder what the filmmakers were even thinking. There are plenty of notable flops from the last several decades, and the following ten entries are truly some of the worst. From Uwe Boll's schlocky masterpiece Alone in the Dark to the Adam Sandler "comedy" Jack and Jill, here are the worst movies from the last 20 years.

10 'Alone in the Dark' (2005)

Directed by Uwe Boll

Image via Lionsgate Films

There are no lists these days discussing the worst horror movies of the 2000s without talking about at least one of the films by the infamous Uwe Boll. Today, often cited as a modern Ed Wood and one of the worst directors of all time, almost every Boll film has become recognized for how unintentionally hilarious and incredibly awful they are. While there are so many of his to think of, his crowning achievement was Alone in the Dark, one of his many failed attempts to adapt a popular video game series.

A trashy, so-bad-it's-good cult classic, Alone in the Dark is a hilariously lousy mess that has everything going wrong with its story. It stars Christian Slater, Tar Reid, and Stephen Dorff, actors who have all done incredible things in the past and, since this movie, are each miscast here and only add fuel to the film's ridiculousness with their wooden acting and over-the-top performances. While it's clearly a laughably bad flick, it is worth watching just to witness how absurd it is.

Your changes have been saved Alone in the Dark A horror-action film featuring Edward Carnby, a detective with a focus on the paranormal. The plot revolves around ancient artifacts discovered from a long-lost civilization that trigger a series of terrifying events. Partnering with archaeologist Aline Cedrac, Carnby faces off against otherworldly forces and dark creatures unleashed by the artifacts. The duo must race against time to decipher the hidden truths and stop the supernatural threats from plunging the world into chaos. The movie blends mystery, horror, and fast-paced action, showcasing the battle between modern science and ancient evil. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 28, 2005 Director Uwe Boll Cast Christian Slater , Tara Reid , Stephen Dorff , Frank C. Turner , Matthew Walker , Will Sanderson Runtime 98 minutes

9 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Directed by James Nguyen

Image via Severin Films

Next is one of the most iconic so-bad-it's-good movies of all time, Birdemic: Shock and Terror, a low-budget animal attack film directed by James Nguyen. A hilarious schlockfest that entertains viewers with its cheap effects and wooden acting, it's an enjoyable but admittedly mediocre film that clearly takes a few too many ideas from Sir Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds.

Birdemic has stood out in recent years because of how entertainingly bad it is. Everything from the awful CGI birds and sloppy editing to the underwhelming performances has only made it quite exciting to watch. Of course, it is not a well-made film, but man, can it make anyone viewing it burst out laughing at some of its worst moments. It's often cited as one of the weakest horror movies of the last twenty-five years, and for good reason, but at least it's not dull.

Your changes have been saved Birdemic: Shock and Terror A horde of mutated birds descends upon the quiet town of Half Moon Bay, California. As the death toll rises, two citizens manage to fight back, but will they survive Birdemic? Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 27, 2010 Director James Nguyen Cast Alan Bagh , Whitney Moore , Janae Caster , Colton Osborne , Adam Sessa , Catherine Batcha , Patsy van Ettinger , Damien Carter , Rick Camp , Stephen Gustavson , Danny Webber , Mona Lisa Moon , Natalie Yonkers , Laura Cassidy , Bonnie Steiger , Eric Swartz , Zoya Shybkouskaya , Cameron Palmer , Milan Lee , James Z. Feng , James Nguyen , Justin Osborne , Thomas Cokenias , Steve McMoy , Daniel Mai Runtime 94 minutes Expand

8 'Son of the Mask' (2005)

Directed by Lawrence Guterman

Image via New Line Cinema

Coming out way too long after Jim Carry's 1994 smash hit The Mask, the 2005 sequel, Son of the Mask, arrived dead on arrival, becoming seen as one of the worst comedy films in recent memory. It's an atrocious, ugly-looking mess that's a far cry from its predecessor, lacking any charm and wacky humor that made the other such a beloved cult classic.

Carry's presence is painfully noticeable in this film, and although his replacement, Jamie Kennedy, tried his best, unfortunately, his turn as the titular Mask felt awkward and never came close to matching the original. With its lackluster performances, nonsensical plot, and hideous CGI effects, Son of the Mask is a spectacular blunder that has stood out for all the wrong reasons.

Your changes have been saved Son of the Mask Release Date February 18, 2005 Director Lawrence Guterman Cast Jamie Kennedy , Alan Cumming , Traylor Howard , Kal Penn , Steven Wright , Ben Stein , Peter Callan , Liam Falconer , Ryan Falconer , Brett Pickup , Ashley Lyons , Wayne McDaniel , Sandy Winton , Rebecca Massey , Issac Longmuir , Tayzin Fahey-Leigh , Skyla Laginha , Lochie Nazer Hennings , Andie Rogers , Trilby Glover , Josephine Chu , Solomon Freer , Ethan Coker Runtime 94 minutes Expand

WATCH ON FANDANGO

7 'Cats' (2019)

Directed by Tom Hooper

Image via Universal Pictures

While the latter half of the 2010s saw some genuinely remarkable cinematic achievements, one that's definitely not one of those stand-outs was 2019's musical disaster flop Cats, directed by Tom Hooper. This laughably bad flick has stood out for many terrible reasons in recent years, and it's a disaster that everyone saw coming from the start, right from its heavily criticized first trailer.

Cats was one of the most notable flops of this year, making $74 million worldwide against an $80-$100 million budget. It was panned by critics and audiences for its awkward performances and atrocious CGI effects, the latter of which has become cited as some of the worst-looking in cinematic history. Not even the star-studded cast, including Jennifer Hudson, Sir Ian McKellen, and Dame Judi Dench, could have saved this film from its many noticeable flaws.

6 'The Emoji Movie' (2017)

Directed by Tony Leondis

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Did anyone ever ask for The Emoji movie? That's what many audiences were probably wondering back in 2017 before they got a chance to see this dull, monumental flop. The Emoji Movie is one of those films that was sent out to die. It's a trashy, mediocre animated kids flick, lacking any style or genuinely good comedy.

It's often cited as one of the worst movies of the 2010s, one that fails to make anyone laugh or get any kind of enjoyment from its lackluster story. The jokes are flat, the humor is juvenile, and most of the plot barely makes any sense or seems the least bit interesting. It's an overall mess that feels loudly like a cash grab, except no one really seemed interested in seeing it.