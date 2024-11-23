If you want to find great movies released as recently as the 2010s, or even the current decade, the 2020s, you're in luck. Contrary to what some might say (and you know what some might say), cinema has been alive and well within the last couple of decades, and just like any other decade in history, the last quarter of a century has seen its share of both winners and critical misfires.

It’s the misfires that are going to be acknowledged below, because these movies – most of them fairly well-known and/or notorious – can be considered some of the worst made in the last 25 years. They're generally not fun in a bad way, either, so if you're wondering why The Room isn't here, it’s because The Room is just too much fun. These movies, on the other hand, are probably best avoided by anyone who’s not particularly into watching bad films as often as good ones.

10 'Yoga Hosers' (2016)

Directed by Kevin Smith

Image via Invincible Pictures

It can be hard to see the mighty fall, and Kevin Smith, for a short while, was once pretty mighty as far as boldly independent filmmakers went. He rose to fame with Clerks, which was a movie mostly just about surviving a job you hate, which found comedy in very relatable things and a mundane convenience store setting. Yoga Hosers, admittedly, also takes place predominantly in a convenience store, but it brazenly makes a decision to not be like Clerks when it comes to being funny.

Sure, it’s going for more of a comedic horror thing, with some fantasy elements that involve villainous bratwurst Nazis (don’t ask, it’s stupider than it sounds, somehow), but none of it works. Yoga Hosers rambles on and on, seeming to never end, even though information findable online will tell you it’s allegedly less than 90 minutes long. Don’t believe it. The misery of Yoga Hosers is eternal.

9 'Sniper: Special Ops' (2016)

Directed by Fred Olen Ray

Image via Lionsgate

Sniper: Special Ops is one of the least compelling war movies ever made, and features one of the least committed lead performances in cinema history, courtesy of Steven Seagal. He plays a purportedly badass expert sniper, and though he does shoot some people throughout, Seagal does nothing to suggest his character cares, and it’s sort of funny how he really does spend almost the entire film sitting down.

And, yes, snipers do stay stationary, but Sniper: Special Ops sticks to this in a bad way, leading to a whole movie that feels static and uninspired. It’s a little absurd at times, owing to just how barebones and brazenly lazy it is, but bafflement isn't the same as entertainment… unless you are morbidly curious and do want to see a particularly poorly handled action/war flick.

Sniper: Special Ops Release Date April 3, 2016 Director Fred Olen Ray Cast steven seagal , Tim Abell , Rob Szatkowski , Dale Dye , Charlene Amoia , Jason-Shane Scott , Daniel Booko , Anthony Batarse , Gerald Webb , Jeff Bosley , Matthew Anderson , Paul Logan , John Henry Richardson , Rita Khori , Jim Poole , Shary Nassimi , Scott Thomas Reynolds , J Ferguson , Rydell Danzie , Trevor Scott , Brad Monclova Runtime 84 minutes Expand

Watch on Tubi

8 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Directed by James Nguyen

Image via Severin Films

In 1963, Alfred Hitchcock did a surprisingly great job at making mundane birds come across in a surprisingly terrifying way on screen. Sure, it’s one thing to have a giant shark be intimidating, or bring dinosaurs to life and have them terrorize humans (Jaws and Jurassic Park, respectively), but The Birds doing the same for ordinarily-sized birds was uniquely harrowing.

Close to half a century later, there was another attempt at a scary bird movie that failed across the board: the infamous Birdemic: Shock and Terror from 2010. It’s not quite as fun as The Room, but it’s built up the same sort of reputation, doing for “nature attacks” horror movies what Tommy Wiseau’s magnum opus did for romantic melodramas. Terrible special effects, baffling dialogue, and acting so wooden it makes the Ents from The Lord of the Rings look fleshy in comparison await anyone brave enough to experience the Shock and Terror of Birdemic.

Birdemic: Shock and Terror Release Date February 27, 2010 Director James Nguyen Cast Alan Bagh , Whitney Moore , Tippi Hedren , Laura Cassidy Runtime 105 minutes

Watch on Amazon

7 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Directed by Roger Christian