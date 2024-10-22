There's no denying that the last five years have been a turbulent time for Hollywood. The COVID-19 pandemic cast the entire industry into a state of flux, with thousands of theaters across the nation shutting their doors for good, and streaming giants have all but cemented themselves as the singular destination for most movies. There are plenty of quality pictures getting the direct-to-streaming treatment, but algorithm-backed output (like Netflix's infamous "second-screen content" policies, wherein movies/shows designed to best engage with the phones that producers assume audiences are holding in their hands whilst watching) and the general streaming arms race has led to scores of movies created to do little more than fill a slot on the endless scrolling menus.

Beyond the physical difficulties of the industry, the audiences' tastes have also changed dramatically: the rise of superhero fatigue among general audiences left a significant vacuum at the box office, and Hollywood responded with a continued reliance on pre-existing IP, delivering a stream of sequels, prequels, reboots, and re-imaginings. Don't get it twisted: there have been many fantastic films created in the last half-decade. However, sometimes it feels like there's more slop to wade through than ever before. The following are the worst movies of the last five years, including blatant, boring cash grabs; maladjusted (if well-intended) passion projects; and overt, unsettling exploitation.

12 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' (2021)

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Rumors had swirled for years regarding a follow-up to 1996's Space Jam, a beloved film that, through its sheer earnestness, has long been cemented in the zeitgeist of the era. The hybrid live-action/animated original is a strange, flawed movie that has been elevated to classic status via its undeniable wink-and-nod charm, regardless of the wooden acting (as one would expect from professional athletes) and general simplicity of the picture. With Michael Jordan long since aged out of reprising his role, handing down the Space Jam helm made lots of sense. For non-basketball fans: the Greatest of All Time debate typically boils down to a choice between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Both were the figureheads of their respective eras, leading their teams to glory multiple times and dominating not only on the court but also in the cultural conversation. Additionally, James had previously dipped his toes into the world of acting, most notably in 2015's Amy Scumer-led Trainwreck, wherein he played a fictionalized version of himself. On paper, all the elements were in place to finally bring the Warner Brothers Toons back to the basketball court, guided by a new legendary athlete.

However, the final product (and make no mistake, Space Jam: A New Legacy is first and foremost a product) is little more than a pale imitation of the original. The writing and jokes are shoddy, and the runtime is unnecessarily bloated, but A New Legacy's greatest crime is easily its overuse of product placement and cameo appearances. Clearly, Warner Brothers viewed the movie as an opportunity to cram in as many references to their intellectual properties as possible, and the Easter eggs range from reasonable (The Iron Giant's titular alien robot makes an appearance) to the downright bizarre (the Droogs from A Clockwork Orange can be seen courtside ​​​​​​​for the final match), with almost nothing worthwhile to carry the movie along in between.

11 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate' (2019)

Director: Daniel Farrands

Quentin Tarantino received more than a little pushback for basing 2019's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood on the notorious 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders, infamously perpetrated by the Manson family, and for his depiction of Sharon Tate (as portrayed by Margot Robbie). Whether or not Tarantino deserves criticism for his choice to elevate Tate to a larger-than-life, almost angelically pure figure, The Haunting of Sharon Tate makes Once Upon a Time look like one of the most respectful memorials ever put to film. Both were released 50 years after the murders, and where Once Upon a Time is careful and deliberate in its choices, The Haunting of Sharon Tate is pure exploitation in the worst, most shameful sense of the word. In repurposing the horrific events of August 8-9, 1969, Haunting adds absolutely nothing thematically, instead merely using and abusing the name as a means of generating shock value, in an attempt to garner attention for what would otherwise be an extremely mediocre home invasion thriller.

Throughout the film, director Daniel Farrands' version of Tate (played by Hillary Duff) has visions of her impending demise, depicted in full, grisly detail, and the characters of the other victims are routinely called into question as Duff's Tate descends into paranoia and fear. It's incredibly distasteful: these are, after all, the victims of a real-life murder that are being used for cheap mystery and thrills. The movie seems to have no limits to its depravity, even going so far as to include an actual Charles Manson song on the soundtrack, and the usage of real-life footage is an absolutely unforgivable choice for a movie with so little respect for its subjects. Certainly, films can be made that depict real life tragedies (as many have), but Haunting's treatment of the real people at its core is indefensible.

10 'Music' (2021)

Director: Sia

Finally, a movie for those who've seen a Sia music video and wished it was two hours long. Music, Sia's 15-years-in-the-making cinematic passion project, is an incredibly ill-conceived work that attempts to blend a gritty examination of real-life difficulties with numerous trips to a musical fantasy land through the eyes of her autistic protagonist, Music. The resulting tonal mismatch is a whiplash-inducing, unsteady combination with a deeply confused sense of self-identity. Regardless of Music's stylistic shortcomings, the movie's greatest flaw is in making each character a flat, two-dimensional stereotype - most notably Music herself. The film's depiction of autism has garnered extensive criticism, despite Sia's attempts to make what she described on her (since deleted) Twitter/X account as "a love letter to caregivers and to the autism community." Worst of all, Music features scenes wherein the main character is subjected to prone restraint techniques, which have been proven to be incredibly dangerous and led to the deaths of at least 20 children since 2001. The response of the general public and the autistic community to the film led to Sia apologizing for the scenes in question and promising to remove them (or at least include a warning), stating that she had "listened to the wrong people." However, the scenes are still present in the currently available version of the movie.

Much ado was also made about Sia's choice to cast her longtime (neurotypical) collaborator/music video stand-in/muse Maddie Ziegler in the title role as a non-verbal autistic teen. Representation aside, however, the story is simply not good: it's an irritating iteration of the Holy Fool archetype that drags along with nothing to look forward to beyond the next candy-colored musical interlude. Fortunately, those breaks are decent enough; Sia is a talented musician, after all, with a historically keen eye for her music videos, and they are all that precents the film from being higher on this list. Music was apparently conceived as a straight drama, with no song and dance, until the film's producers allegedly offered Sia $10 million to write music for it. So, if there's anything to be grateful for about Music, just know that it could've been a lot worse.

9 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' (2023)

Director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield

In the United States, copyright law protects ownership rights for 95 years after publication (or 70 years after the creator's death). Out of all the early 20th century properties to recently enter the public domain, the bulk of the conversation has been dedicated to the original Steamboat Willie appearance of Mickey Mouse (which crossed over on January 1st, 2024). However, in 2022, Winnie the Pooh quietly entered the public domain, apparently much to the delight of Rhys Frake-Waterfield and company, who wasted no time in adapting the beloved children's character into a boring, generic horror flick. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey initial joke of, "Look, it's Winnie the Pooh and friends, but they're murderers!" wears thin in no time at all, leaving audiences with a bland slasher that has little to offer beyond the original premise. Clearly, the movie believes its core concept is enough to carry the rest of the picture, but it's never willing to lean all the way into its inherent goofiness, landing squarely in the forgettable column.

The kills are relatively uninteresting, the pacing drags, and for each notably comedic/jarring moment (Piglet covering a woman's face in honey before eating it is one of the film's only memorable images), there are plenty more played-out, all-too-familiar sequences that cement Blood and Honey's mediocrity and pointlessness. It's a shame that such a potentially engaging premise is wasted on a one-dimensional movie with so little past the original idea: fortunately, the 2024 follow-up does a far better job of capturing the tone the original is going for, ensuring that the original Blood and Honey will be (mercifully) left behind.

8 '365 Days' (2020)

Directors: Barbara Białowąs, Tomasz Mandes

A steamy Polish erotic drama/romance, 365 Days was an instant success for Netflix upon release, spending 45 consecutive days on the Top 10 charts, with a remarkable 12 non-consecutive days in first place. In the vein of a property like Fifty Shades of Grey, 365 Days is essentially softcore pornography, with the bulk of the runtime only serving to fill the space between sex scenes. Where 365 Days and its two sequels differentiate themselves from the pack is their horrific premise; the story of a Polish woman who is kidnapped by an Italian mafia kingpin and given one year (hence the title) to fall in love with her captor, with the hilariously faux-honorable promise that if she doesn't end up head-over-heels by the end of the allotted time, she will be released. The Stockholm syndrome-laden two hours that follow are an unrelenting montage of lavish shopping, sexy Europeans in various compromising positions, and more abs than 300. 365 Days does virtually nothing to address its rape-culture premise, let alone approach it in a dynamic fashion, and while the tantalizing subject matter may have been enough to draw in a wave of viewers, it certainly isn't explored enough to justify the disgusting dynamics at play.

Beyond the repugnant framework, the acting in 365 Days is truly atrocious. There is, naturally, little to no support from the script, and the dialogue is so comically bad that the film almost becomes an accidental comedy. There's teenage fanfiction with more depth and nuance, and the film does little to surpass its revolting initial premise. While weird, horny people deserve to have movies made for them too, that doesn't preclude those films from being judged as any other, particularly when the movies in question glorify and romanticize rape, domestic violence, and sex trafficking.

7 'Morbius' (2022)

Director: Daniel Espinosa

A moment of silence for Sony's Spider-Man Universe, a tragically flawed endeavor that seems to consistently take two giant steps backward for each creeping shuffle towards success. This slot could have very easily gone to 2024's Madame Web, a confused, bland film that seems to simultaneously need to stand out from the greater Spider-Man world without doing anything worthwhile on its own. But while Web's much-maligned dialogue and generally uninteresting plot are more than skippable, the movie is at least inoffensive in its mediocrity. Morbius, on the other hand, is a deeply irritating watch, a movie so convinced of its own coolness and edginess that it feels straight off the dustiest, deepest forgotten corner of a Hot Topic shelf. The cringe factory of Morbius would almost be endearing if the movie itself wasn't so lifeless: it's not confident enough in its supposed darkness to lean into the full-on horror world, drawing a very clear, boring line to ensure it falls within the confines of a PG-13 rating.

Clearly, Jared Leto needs to stop being cast in superhero roles (as if his portrayal of The Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad wasn't enough to confirm that already), and he brings virtually no depth or gravity to the titular maligned scientist-turned-vampire. Aside from the lead performance, the effects are muddy and indecipherable, repeatedly falling victim to the film's lighting, and the action is entirely forgettable. To understand Morbius, one need only consider the film's online presence. After the movie's intial box office failure, it was the subject of endless memes, resulting in Sony actually bringing the film back to theaters in hopes of capturing the "hate watch" crowd. However, even with the memes, the Morbius re-release made virtually no money, much to the delight of the online community. Apparently, it was never really Morbin' time after all.

6 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' (2022)

Director: Timo Vuorensola

The Jeepers Creepers franchise has had a tough go of it. The 2001 original was a fun, freaky movie with great practical effects work and gory kills, but the series has undeniably failed to live up to the heights of that film throughout two sequels and this 2022 soft reboot. Beyond general mediocrity, the movies have also been permanently stained by series creator Victor Salva's history of pedophilia and related 1998 criminal convictions. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn was meant to be a fresh start for the much-maligned series, and was the first of the movies to not involve Salva in any capacity.

Far from a promising new chapter, Reborn is almost certainly the final nail in the series' coffin. If the Jeepers Creepers movies ever had anything going for them, it was the main antagonist, the Creeper. With his signature rusted truck, unearthly on-screen presence, and eye-catching look, the Creeper was an immediate hit with horror fans. Reborn undoes everything interesting about the character, reducing him from a relentless supernatural killing machine (who seemed to revel in his gruesome murders) to a mindless, boring and generic slasher villain. As such, the film has virtually no tension or stakes. It also takes itself comically seriously, despite its many, many flaws: the writing is juvenile and bland, with abysmal dialogue, the characters are moronic and about as one-dimensional as playing cards, and the 87-minute runtime feels close to eternity. It's also an incredibly ugly watch, with a ludicrous over-reliance on green screens and an endless stream of hideous digital backgrounds that wouldn't look out of place on a low-budget 2000s TV show. He may be an immortal demon, but it's clearly time to let the Creeper finally die.

5 'Artemis Fowl' (2020)

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Artemis Fowl had a lot going for it: a chunky Disney budget (estimated to be around $125 million), hit-or-miss Shakespearean Kenneth Branagh at the helm, and a beloved young adult book series to draw from. The final product was such an overwhelming failure that Disney decided it was worth more to remove the movie from Disney+ than it was to keep it available for streaming. In the end, Artemis Fowl was quietly purged, alongside more than 50 other movies and shows, as part of a $1.5 billion impairment charge converted by the entertainment giant to a tax write-off. Regardless of questionable streaming business practices, it's frankly merciful that Fowl's time on screens was cut so short. The movie is a complete mess, failing both at capturing the wit and charm of its source material and at standing on its own as a worthwhile, engaging work.

Fans of the Artemis Fowl books often cite the series' sharp, clever delivery as its crowning feature, helmed by the namesake pre-teen criminal mastermind as he butts heads with the magical world hidden around him, but the movie adaptation is completely devoid of any cleverness or intelligence. Fowl himself (played by newcomer Ferdia Shaw) is the biggest victim of the films' stupidity, demoted from a precocious criminal genius to a reactionary, stumbling lead via the script, and the ensemble cast features a number of talented, well-established actors (including Judi Dench and Colin Farrell) whose talents are entirely wasted. If Artemis Fowl has anything going for it, it's the visuals, with impressive effects work, particularly the underground fairy stronghold Haven City, and the beautiful shots of the rugged Irish coastline. Whatever good will the visuals generate is completely undone, however, by the recurring sight of Josh Gad's kleptomaniac dwarf character unhinging his jaw, burrowing into the dirt, and excreting said dirt through his polka-dotted underwear.