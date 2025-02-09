There are bad movies, really bad movies, and then there's Troll 2. The kind of movie so bad it has to be seen to be believed, part of a special classification of cinema known as so-bad-they're-good. Movies that set their speed to ludicrous and then blow right past it as they crash through the wall of quality control to become beloved cult classics.

Connoisseurs of trash cinema can quote Troll 2 as well as any serious cinephile would Casablanca. They go to midnight screenings of it and crowd the actors at conventions for signatures as if they were major movie stars. Such infamous acclaim has Troll 2 amassed that it's been unofficially crowned the Best Worst Movie; at least that's the title given to the documentary chronicling the movie and its rabid fandom. It's not without competition though, and plenty of true cinematic dumpster fires have challenged the throne. These ten movies are the rest of the best (of the worst).

'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (1957)

Directed by Edward D. Wood Jr.

Of all the films that have held the dubious title of worst movie ever made, Plan 9 from Outer Space is the great grandaddy of them all. From legendary schlockmeister Ed Wood, this sci-fi horror epic throws together a half dozen different genres and plotlines with reckless abandon to craft one hell of a midnight movie. Aliens decide to raise the dead in order to stop humanity from creating a weapon that could destroy the entire universe. Also, there's Bela Lugosi appearing in his final film role, cobbled together from footage Wood shot of the actor before he passed for projects that had nothing to do with Plan 9.

To call the movie poorly directed doesn't begin to cover the myriad mistakes made by Wood, but there's also a complete earnestness to his process. Never has the gulf between ambition and ability been so blatant, but it only adds to the movie's charmingly homemade appeal. It's a sci-fi epic with flying saucers on strings and corpses rising in front of cardboard tombstones, and thanks to late-night television, the movie found an audience that appreciated it for exactly what it was.

'Manos: The Hands of Fate' (1966)

Directed by Harold P. Warren

Any movie that appeared on Mystery Science Theater 3000 has a legitimate shot at the title for worst movie ever made, and Manos: The Hands of Fate was one such disasterpiece that was almost too much for the crew of the Satellite of Love. The movie has MST3K to thank for its cult classic status, as the movie was fairly obscure before it was featured on the program.

The artless movie's director had no prior film experience, having previously been a fertilizer salesman, though with Manos he was still technically selling crap. It's ten minutes of plot, about a family on a road trip who get lost and find themselves at the home of a cult leader and his satyr servant, Torgo, is padded out with an hour's worth of driving and unbelievably long pauses in dialogue as the actors look at each other in bewilderment. Any viewer willing to brave a viewing should not do so alone.