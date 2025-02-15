Hollywood sequels have become increasingly reliant on nostalgia, as audiences have been desperately starved for original projects. Although there is nothing wrong with getting a sequel that expands the world of its predecessor in a compelling way, there are far too many that mistake the use of familial iconography for legitimately good storytelling. South Park helped to coin the phrase “member berries” in reference to the empty references that these films tend to have.

Films that feel like “member berries” have a very limited shelf life, as it is unlikely that they will have a significant level of appeal to audiences who did not grow up with the original property. They tend to age very poorly, as the weakness of their structure is revealed to be vastly inferior to what they drew inspiration from. Here are the ten worst movies that felt like member berries.

10 ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (2019)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was an embarrassing conclusion to the “Skywalker saga” that seemed to cater to the very worst segments of the Star Wars fanbase. Despite the fact that Star Wars: The Last Jedi had paved the way for the franchise to do something truly inventive and new with the third installment in the sequel trilogy, J.J. Abrams essentially retconned the most significant twist in order to bring back Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine.

Palpatine’s return isn’t just confusing, but a complete insult to the sacrifice that Darth Vader made to save Luke (Mark Hamill) at the very end of Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi. Despite the cameos, references, and homages to different moments in the Star Wars saga, it does not seem like anyone involved with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker seemed to understand why the series had been so popular in the first place.