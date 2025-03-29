So many of our articles are about the best this and the most underrated that, but sometimes it’s nice just to sit back, turn off your brain, and enjoy a movie so disastrous that it launches a thousand memes. Listen, I don’t usually live in the binary of good and bad when it comes to art, especially because every movie is a little miracle birthed from an immense collaborative effort. But sometimes a film comes along that feels like watching a beautiful train wreck — something so profoundly astounding it makes you question every decision that made it come to fruition. With the massive catalog of movies offered on Netflix, we can show you the best of the worst.

Disclaimer: These titles are available in the US.

‘Electric State’ (2025)

Rotten Tomatoes: 15% | IMDb: 6/10