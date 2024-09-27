If there's one thing there's an abundance of, it's bad movies. But hey, we love them anyway. If it weren't for bad movies, it would be hard to appreciate the good. Plus, even if a movie is bad, at least you had a good time watching it, right? Well, not always. There are some movies that are just too terrible to enjoy. These films fail in pretty much every aspect, so much so that audiences can't find any entertainment value from them whatsoever.

These films aren't even the "so-bad-it's-good" kind, where you can grab a few friends, make a couple drinks, sit back and laugh at how bad they are, because that would turn into a miserable experience for everyone within minutes. In essence, these movies have no redeeming factors, and perhaps the worst part is that they aren't even intentionally trying to be bad solely for the purpose of comedic value. This makes watching them a horrible time, assuming anyone can actually make it all the way through them, that is.

10 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015)

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson

Fifty Shades of Grey is an erotic romance movie based on a novel by E. L. James. The book is pretty polarizing--it's either loved or hated by its readers, with no real in-between. Sure, movie adaptations never live up to the book, but the movie came as a major disappointment even for people who did like the book, and that's putting it mildly.

The story is about a couple who are into BDSM, but even from a mile away, audiences can see that their relationship is far from healthy. This toxic relationship really makes the movie unbearable, as Dakota Johnson's Ana is subject to abuse under the guise of BDSM. Maybe this was the point, but it still makes it deeply uncomfortable, even if one is into that sort of thing. It's just really icky all around, and even though it's supposed to be erotic, seeing the trauma endured by Ana is more of a turn-off than anything.

9 'Cats' (2019)

Directed by Tom Hooper

Just look at any screencap from Cats. Look at it. Everything about it is wrong. The CGI, costuming, and makeup are so horrifically atrocious to the point where it was just downright embarrassing. The original Broadway musical is super weird, and definitely isn't for everybody, but it has found its niche of fans. The movie on the other hand, not so much. Even the star-studded cast of the movie couldn't salvage the hot mess that it was.

Watching it for longer than a couple of minutes is sure to trigger some really undesirable feelings in the gut of any viewer. It's butterflies-in-your-stomach awkward and cringeworthy to the max. Since it feels like a fever dream, it isn't fun to watch whatsoever. Everything looks wrong, and feels wrong, which prompts a lot of squirming and uncomfortable laughter in audiences. If you are interested in the premise, you'd do well to just see the musical in person. The musical might not be for everybody, but the movie isn't for anybody, and seems almost as if it's intentionally trying to put everyone off of it.

8 'Glitter' (2001)

Directed by Vondie Curtis-Hall

Look, Mariah Carey is a really talented singer, and that's pretty indisputable. Unfortunately, she maybe should stick to singing, because her second acting gig was a big steaming pile of doo-doo. Glitter is a musical film in which Mariah Carey is the main star, but critics weren't very kind in regards to her performance, claiming that she simply could not deliver any emotion in a convincing way. This didn't bode well for the movie, as it's partially a romance.

But the movie's flaws stemmed far beyond Carey's performance. The movie was nominated for a whopping six Razzie Awards, some of which noted the terrible screenplay, directing, and suckage in general. It was also nominated for four Stinkers, winning two of them. It's no shock that this movie has been completely forgotten about. Sure, maybe some people can enjoy laughing at it, but for the most part, it's a huge wet fart of a movie that most aren't going to have fun watching.

Glitter Release Date September 21, 2001 Director Vondie Curtis-Hall Cast Mariah Carey , Max Beesley , Da Brat , Tia Texada , Valarie Pettiford , Ann Magnuson Runtime 104

7 'The Last Airbender' (2010)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Nickelodeon's original Avatar: The Last Airbender cartoon was a huge success and one of the best fantasy shows of the 21st century. It may have been intended for kids, but it found viewership amongst all kinds of audiences, and remains a beloved staple of mid-2000s television. Naturally, when a live-action movie was announced, fans of the series were super excited about it. There's just one problem: The Last Airbender was directed by M. Night Shyamalan, who had been on a streak of box office bombs in the years prior.

This movie might just be Shyamalan's worst. The acting is awful, the characters and setting were butchered beyond recognition, and the visual effects were laughable. The show had already concluded at this point, so the movie felt like the filmmakers cobbled together a Frankenstein's monster of a reboot and presented it to audiences as if it were still alive. Fans were outraged, and it still leaves a bad taste in the mouths of many, which sucks out any and all enjoyment. If you are interested in seeing Avatar: The Last Airbender in live action, best to just stick to the Netflix series. It's not perfect, but it's so much better than the movie.

6 'The Emoji Movie' (2017)

Directed by Tony Leondis

It's pretty hard to take a movie about emojis of all things seriously. Like, who thought The Emoji Movie was a good idea? And who is this movie even for? Certainly not for kids, as many young viewers willingly walked out of this awful animated feature. There was never really a lot of promise for a movie with a premise as dumb as this. It's almost insulting how it wasted the talent of Sir Patrick Stewart on such a ridiculous character as the poop emoji.

This movie was widely mocked online, and for good reason. It definitely lived up to its reputation online. It was loaded with clichés, came with a rehashed and tired premise, and was clearly trying too hard to be taken more seriously than it should have been. After release, the movie was sort of buried, where it has rightfully remained. The main reason it's so unwatchable is due to just how boring it is. It's not exciting or engaging in the slightest. Furthermore, young audiences aren't always that difficult to please when it comes to movies, so if even kids couldn't stomach it, they must have really messed up.

5 'Jack and Jill' (2011)

Directed by Dennis Dugan

Even when comedies are bad, they can still be fun to watch. Heck, they're comedies, they're supposed to make people laugh, and even the worst comedies can still be worthy of a chuckle here and there. But not Jack and Jill. This movie was another example of the dreaded combination of director Dennis Dugan and star Adam Sandler, which is, more often than not, a recipe for disaster. So the bar was low. So low, in fact, that it was practically a tripping hazard at rock bottom. Yet, Jack and Jill still dug a little deeper, and fell way below that bar.

Even Al Pacino couldn't save this abomination. The reason Jack and Jill is so bad is for one simple reason: it just isn't funny. Like, at all. The jokes were either stupid or in very poor taste. Even people who may have enjoyed Dugan's other films know Jack and Jill is a stinker. It's painfully unfunny, and watching it feels almost like a long, slow method of torture as the actors try their absolute hardest to deliver their non-humorous lines with humor, which doesn't work at all.

4 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Directed by Joseph Sargent

The original 1975 Jaws is a classic film that needs no introduction. It is widely considered one of the best movies of all time, boasting impressive practical effects and impeccable dialogue. In fact, it wouldn't be a lie to say it's totally flawless from beginning to end. With the success of the first one, the creators of course wanted to reap as much as they could from the franchise, so produced two sequels in the years following. These weren't very good, heck, sequels that nobody asked for seldom are, but they came nowhere close to the travesty that was Jaws: The Revenge.

The franchise had been going downhill for a while, but Jaws: The Revenge was the one that single-handedly killed it. There hasn't been any attempt at reviving the brand since its release--it was just that bad. Watching it, it's not hard to see why. It literally feels like you're watching the death of a once-respected franchise, which dies a slow, agonizing death right in front of the audience's very eyes. It actually hurts to watch, especially seeing such a big name tarnished in such a way.

3 'Alone in the Dark' (2005)

Directed by Uwe Boll

Uwe Boll isn't exactly renowned as a brilliant director. In fact, he doesn't have a single movie with good reviews, so needless to say, expectations for Alone in the Dark weren't very high. To be fair, there are actually a decent amount of movies based on horror video games out there that are actually pretty good. Alone in the Dark is not among them.

This action-horror movie is by far the worst in Uwe Boll's underwhelming repertoire, and came as a sort of slap in the face to fans of the original video game franchise. There are no shortage of "so-bad-they're-good" horror movies, but this isn't one of those, either. It's campy as anything, and everything in the movie is practically in shambles. There's very little to like about it, and it's unlikely many people would be able to power through it due to just how unenjoyable it is.

2 'Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever' (2002)

Directed by Wych Kaosayananda

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever is without question, the worst spy movie of all time. Stars Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu are clearly aware of how bad this movie is, because their inner despair is evident in their eyes as they sulk through their lines with agony. Honestly, viewers kind of felt bad for the two, which makes the movie more pitiful than ironically enjoyable. It's genuinely disheartening to watch two mighty actors hate their roles so bad.

Aside from the acting, the script is cringeworthy, and there are so many unnecessary explosions that even Michael Bay would probably roll his eyes at it. The action is lackluster and physics-defying, and the editing is all over the place. The movie earned a jaw-dropping 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, and make no mistake, it definitely earns this harsh rating.

1 'After Last Season' (2009)

Directed by Mark Region

After Last Season can hardly even be called a movie. Everything about it is just terrible. The acting is horrid, the camerawork and editing is abominable, and the hideous sets are all made out of cardboard and paper, making for one unbelievably bad experience. It's easy to laugh at it from an outsider's perspective, but if you actually risk watching the movie, you probably won't be laughing anymore. What semblance of a plot exists involves two neuroscience students running experiments to turn thoughts into images to solve a string of murders.

After Last Season is so bad that not all are convinced that it wasn't some sort of elaborate money laundering scam.

These sequences are represented in eerily silent 3D animation sequences, but the animation is like something out of the most basic animation software, using pre-purchased assets rather than custom ones. Everything about the movie looks and sounds repulsive. It somehow has good reviews, but this is likely because the film's director allegedly made hundreds of fake accounts on review sites to make the movie seem better than it actually is. It's so bad that not all are convinced that this wasn't some sort of elaborate money laundering scam. In short, it is pretty unheard of, and it deserves to me, because there isn't a single thing that the movie did right, to the point that it physically hurts to watch.

After Last Season is currently not available to stream, rent, or buy in the US.

