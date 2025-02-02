The Academy Awards celebrate cinematic excellence, but the Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies, shine a light on the opposite end of the spectrum, highlighting the worst that Hollywood has to offer. Announced just before the Oscars, the Razzies have been a tradition since the '80s, pointing out cinematic disasters and painfully bad performances. While they often get it right, sometimes, the Razzies misfire by nominating strong movies, and other times, they fail to recognize truly abysmal movies.

This year, the Razzies focused on some problematic movies like Borderlands and Megalopolis, but other movies also deserved this recognition. Whether it’s soulless blockbusters, incoherent storytelling, or cringe-worthy performances, certain films managed to escape the dishonor they deserved. This list will highlight ten terrible movies that somehow dodged a Razzie nomination despite failing in nearly every possible way.

10 'Artemis Fowl' (2020)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Image via Disney+

Based on Eoin Colfer’s beloved fantasy novel, Artemis Fowl follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl II (Ferdia Shaw), who uncovers a secret world of fairies while searching for the powerful artifact known as the Aculos and navigating a battle between the human and magical realms. Packed with cringeworthy dialogue, overused CGI, and a confusing plot, it remains one of the worst book-to-film adaptations ever made.

Despite being directed by the great Kenneth Branagh, Artemis Fowl is a colossal misfire. The adaptation strips away the charm and intelligence of the book, reducing its beloved characters to lifeless versions of themselves. What seemed to be a good family spy movie turned out to be a disaster that was quickly forgotten, which probably explains why it wasn't nominated for Worst Picture at the Razzies; even the voters forgot about it.

9 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker attempts to wrap up the iconic Skywalker saga by bringing back Emperor Palpatine and setting up Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) for a final battle against the First Order. As Rey uncovers shocking truths about her lineage, she must confront Kylo Ren (Adam Driven) and embrace her destiny.

Despite earning three Oscar nominations for its technical achievements, this film is a true trainwreck. It tries too hard to retcon the narrative choices made in The Last Jedi, changing key storylines and playing it safe instead of giving fans a real ending. Packed with fan service, rushed storytelling, and lazy writing, The Rise of Skywalker deserves a Razzie nomination for turning one of cinema’s greatest franchises into a forgettable disappointment.

8 'The Deliverance' (2024)

Directed by Lee Daniels

Image via Netflix

The Deliverance starts with a promising premise based on a real-life paranormal case, following a mother, Ebony (Andra Day), and her children as they experience supernatural events in their Indiana home. As dark forces begin to manifest, investigators, social workers, and even the police get involved, all struggling to explain the terrifying occurrences. However, it all quickly unravels into chaos and nonsense.

With Oscar-nominated actresses like Glenn Close and Day, expectations were high, but the film completely fell apart halfway through. The script turns absurd, relying on tired horror clichés and over-the-top exorcism scenes that make it impossible to take seriously. Instead of delivering a chilling, slow-burn horror, The Deliverance becomes an unintentional parody—making it a perfect Razzie contender for Worst Screenplay.