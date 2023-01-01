Though 2022 has been a stellar year for film, with movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Everything Everywhere All At Once reminding audiences just how special visiting a cinema can be, that wasn't the case for every film released this year.

Some movies released this year actually managed to get audiences talking for all the wrong reasons. Whether that be because one actor supposedly spat on his co-star or because a film was more renowned for the memes it inspired rather than the movie itself, 2022 was also a year filled with controversy.

'Morbius'

The 'It's Morbin' Time' phenomena has ruled over social media ever since Morbius hit theaters in April. Even the star of the movie, Jared Leto, got in on the action by sharing a video to Twitter of him holding a supposed sequel script titled Morbius 2: It's Morbin Time.

Unfortunately, the memes and the forced, slightly desperate post-credit scenes are likely how the underwhelming superhero flick will best be remembered, given the terrible reviews it received and the fact that it failed to light the box office alight.

'The Bubble'

The Bubble should have been a roaring success, given that it was one of the few major releases during lockdown to actually be about lockdown. And also for the simple reason that, during those dark times, people needed to laugh more than ever, which makes the film's almost complete absence of any laugh-out-loud moments all the more disappointing.

Despite assembling an all-star cast for the project, The Bubble was a rare misfire for director Judd Apatow. Perhaps the subject was simply too raw for most audiences, or maybe most just didn't think the film was good enough to watch. But either way, the movie will be a massive disappointment for all involved.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

The Fantastic Beasts franchise has been marred in controversy ever since the first installment hit cinemas in 2016. With J. K. Rowling writing each entry in the franchise despite her constant transphobic rants and the trouble surrounding franchise stars Johnny Depp and Ezra Miller, each film in the series made less money than the one before.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore seems to have put the final nail in the franchise's coffin, however. In addition to the franchise's many other issues, the third installment simply wasn't interesting enough to warrant the type of box office return a blockbuster of this size would require.

'Halloween Ends'

Though Halloween Ends promised to be the end of the decade-long feud between iconic final girl Laurie Strode and the masked serial-killer Michael Myers, the film actually spent more time introducing a new antagonist in the form of Rohan Campbell's Corey.

This decision angered fans, especially because the film made such an effort to weaken Michael in each scene he shared with Corey, before restoring his seemingly supernatural power when he eventually faced off against Laurie. Though the film was by no means bad, it just did not match the marketing campaign that had come before, which upset and angered many fans.

'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Image via Amblin Entertainment

Legacy sequels are dominating cinemas at the moment, with all types of franchises reuniting iconic characters with new characters that can carry the franchise forward. While many legacy sequels are done correctly, creating an overarching sense of nostalgia, Jurassic World: Dominion missed the mark completely.

Though Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm all returned in the movie, they spent the majority of their screen time on a seemingly random side quest fighting against oversized insects as opposed to dinosaurs. To put it simply, the legacy characters deserved a lot better than they got.

'Moonfall'

Image via Lionsgate

Roland Emmerich is a director whose name is almost exclusively linked to the disaster movie, and across his career it has served him well. Films like Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow brought in huge numbers at the box office, but his most recent film Moonfall may well have signaled the end of the disaster movie all together.

The plot of the film is typically ridiculous, and the performances are slightly hammy, but what truly separates Moonfall from disaster movies of the past is the fact that it failed to leave a crater at the box office, alluding to the death of the genre entirely.

'Black Adam'

Image Via Warner Bros.

Dwayne Johnson was full of hyperbole in the build up to the release of Black Adam, promising the movie would change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe for good. And while Black Adam was certainly powerful, it seems that his lasting impact on the DC universe will be anything but.

Things have been changing relentlessly since James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new heads of the DC universe, with Henry Cavill, who appeared in Black Adam's post-credit scene, no longer returning as Superman and Black Adam 2 no longer moving forward. The hierarchy of power in the DC universe has certainly changed, but not in the way Johnson was hoping.

'Pinocchio'

Image via Disney+

2022 saw the release of two different Pinocchio movies, although the gulf in quality between the two was huge. While Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, Robert Zemeckis' take on the story rather upset audiences.

Despite boasting a great cast featuring the likes of Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Cynthia Erivo, the strange CGI and appearance of the titular puppet himself bothered audiences to the extent that the film became almost unwatchable. 2022 was not a great year for animation, and Pinocchio is one of the films to blame.

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

Image via Netflix

There have been an almost comical number of sequels to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, with almost none of them being anywhere near as good as the iconic original. The most recent attempt to cash in on the allure of the beloved original movie was sold to Netflix after a series of terrible test screenings.

It's easy to see why the test audiences disliked the film so much. Away from the gore for which the franchise is known, there is nothing here to attract either fans of the original or newcomers. Unfortunately for all involved, Texas Chainsaw Massacre may just be the worst horror film of the year.

'Don't Worry Darling'

In the build-up to the movie's release, it was safe to assume Don't Worry Darling would be a surefire hit. The talent attached to the project, both in front of and behind the camera, paired with an original concept, had audiences excited. That is until the drama surrounding the film began to take center stage, eventually proving to be more entertaining than the movie itself.

With Shia LaBeouf refuting director Olivia Wilde's claim that he was fired and a very public serving of divorce papers, the film was already on rocky ground before rumors of Harry Styles spitting on his co-star Chris Pine started at the Venice Film Festival. It's sad that an original film boasting a typically exceptional performance from Florence Pugh was reduced to gossip, but then again, the film's premature ending and unsatisfying twist didn't manage to attract positive reviews.

