The arts are always subjective, so what constitutes the "worst movie of all time" is, for sure. Still, it's undeniable that these stinkers are abysmally bad, for myriad diverse reasons. What's most subjective, perhaps, is: are these movies so-bad-they're-good, or just so bad?

Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes' metric on the Tomatometer, these are the ten worst movies in history. All films on this list rest at an abysmal 0% approval rating from critics.

'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Steven Spielberg's 1975 masterpiece was the original blockbuster, and as fine a suspense film as has ever been. The immediate sequel was unnecessary, occasionally exciting, definitely not entirely awful. Jaws 3D is hilarious. The fourth entry alternates between hilarious (fleetingly), and it's mostly unwatchable.

This is the one where the shark carries a personal vendetta. This is the picture with one of cinema history's most infamous continuity errors (Michael Caine's shirt appears freshly tailored and dry right after he is submerged in the ocean). This is the one where the shark roars like the MGM lion.

8. The Last Days of American Crime (2020)

Interminably long comic-book adaptation briefly trended on Netflix, and that's exactly where the accomplishments end. Taken 2 and Taken 3 director Olivier Megaton's nearly three-hour stab at Scarface is abrasive and even kind of pathetic. Good actors like Michael Pitt and Édgar Ramírez are given nothing more to do than pose and shout dialogue.

Critics unanimously agreed that Crime was a crime against cinema. Its desperate desire to be edgy is laughable. For The Last Days of American Crime, edgy just equals a lot of screaming and self-conscious camera work.

7. Gold Diggers (2003)

Two broke losers enter a web of crime and scheming with rich old women who have nefarious plans of their own. Sounds like a decent enough premise for a vulgar, unassuming lowbrow good time, right?

Here's the problem, or at least arguably the biggest among myriad problems: Gold Diggers is PG-13. It's arguably the limpest enterprise under the National Lampoon banner, which is a quite a feat.

6. Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)

Oof. The worst movie of one of the best year's for cinema ever, 1999's Baby Geniuses was a critically panned exercise in misery. The 2004 sequel (it's probably worth mentioning 2004 was also an uncommonly strong year for great film overall) is considerably worse.

Uncanny Valley effects that will haunt your nightmares, halfheartedly crude gags and phoned-in adult performances are just a few of the noteworthy offenders in this groaner about enhanced toddlers trying to thwart a media mogul (Jon Voight)'s nefarious scheme to alter minds.

5. Pinocchio (2002)

A far, far cry from the 1940 Disney masterpiece (arguably the best animated movie ever), Roberto Benigni's follow-up to Oscar-winning if divisive Life is Beautiful comes off as a vanity project that should have been nipped in the bud.

The hero's journey of a young wooden puppet boy earning his stripes is incredibly touching when it's told right. Here, with a grown man, it's off-putting in the extreme. Repellent, even.

4. Gotti (2018)

It's really important to note that John Travolta has, in better films, given some of the best-loved performances in film history. It's not fair to pin this all on him. Ridiculous crime biopic Gotti is like The Godfather from a multiverse where every good filmmaking decision is replaced with a disastrous one.

A side note here: Released one year later, Fred Durst's The Fanatic was trashed by critics similarly, perhaps a dogpile inspired by resentment at admittedly terrible Gotti. Flawed but never less than entertaining and occasionally inspired, The Fanatic is definitely a superior film to Gotti. It's oddly worth watching.

3. A Thousand Words (2012)

Eddie Murphy is one of the past century's most astonishing and revered comedic geniuses. A Thousand Words makes the fatal mistake of taking away his greatest asset as a performer: his voice. It's like hiring Channing Tatum for a dance movie where he sits in a chair for most of the runtime.

A queasily family-friendly magic-realism-heavy fable in the vein of (read: ripped off of) Liar Liar, A Thousand Words is arguably Murphy's worst film ever because it completely disregards the edge and verve that's always made him great.

2. One Missed Call (2008)

According to the Tomatometer, this is the worst horror movie of all time. And—yeah, it sucks. The runaway success of Gore Verbinski's The Ring led to a glut of uninspired J-Horror remakes in the aughts. This is arguably the worst. Unlike other movies on this list (and countless bad horrror movies), it isn't even fun-bad, though. It's just monotonous. You could put this on your bedroom TV to help you sleep.

Based on 2003's Chakushin Ari, One Missed Call is $20 million studio horror movie (where did that money actually go?) about a killer cell phone. It wants to be The Ring meets Final Destination, and it ultimately makes the admittedly flawed Final Destination movies look like top-tier Hitchcock.

1. 'Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever' (2002)

According to critics via Rotten Tomatoes, this embarrassingly incompetent cyper-espionage dumpster fire is the single worst movie ever made. World-class performers Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu are trapped in a box-office disaster that's technically an action movie, but plays out like it's intentionally designed to lull us to sleep.

Is Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever worth seeing? Is it so bad it's good? The answer is, probably not. More than anything, it's boring. And that's just a damn shame.

