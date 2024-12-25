A movie entering pre-production, getting filmed, and then coming out of the post-production process in one piece should always be celebrated, to some extent. Making a feature-length film doesn’t look easy on the surface, and is still probably more complex than the vast majority of people will ever realize, especially when the movie in question is mainstream, or given some kind of wide theatrical release.

It's possible to love and celebrate movies as a whole while also acknowledging that some, to put it bluntly, don’t really work. The so-called worst movies of all time can sometimes be fun to watch, or they might contain valuable lessons (as in what not to do) for would-be filmmakers out there. In cinema’s 100+ year-long history, there have been plenty of classics, and, similarly, numerous creative misfires. For a rundown of the latter, encompassing movies both big and small, the following ranking will hopefully suffice.

25 'Catwoman' (2004)

Directed by Pitof

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Catwoman has a certain amount of notoriety, as far as DC superhero movies are concerned, but it should be acknowledged that it’s old enough now (more than two decades later) to potentially feel nostalgic. It can be seen as aggressively 2000s nowadays in a way that may charm those with a fondness for the era, owing to its campy humor, extremely dated special effects, and unwieldy style.

On the surface, and narratively speaking, it’s really just a fairly bland origin story for its titular comic book character, but it’s the way the story of Catwoman is executed – and the different page everyone involved seemed to be on during its creation – that makes it feel sloppy. Whether it’s sloppy in a kind of fun way or an utterly infuriating way might well depend on the individual viewer, and what they want (or don’t want) out of it.

24 'Mitchell' (1975)

Directed by Andrew V. McLaglen

Image via Allied Artists Pictures

You’d think an action movie wouldn’t be as hard to execute as some other movies might be, considering plenty of films in the genre have gotten away with simple stories, clear-cut characters, and mindless destruction and/or spectacle. But then there exists something like Mitchell which proves such a thought wrong, because this is one action movie that falls flat in almost every way.

Mitchell follows an out-of-control cop who causes an almost comedic amount of anarchy in his pursuit to bust two drug runners who may have ties to a larger organization of drug dealers. It’s not entirely clear whether Mitchell is supposed to be funny, nor whether it might be some kind of deliberate Dirty Harry or The French Connection parody. It’s bizarre. It’s sometimes quite dull. But it is something, alright, and that’s… more than nothing?

23 'Son of the Mask' (2005)

Directed by Lawrence Guterman

Image via Warner Bros.

Since the dawn of the 21st century, Robert Rodriguez has made some pretty garish-looking and technically all-over-the-place family/sci-fi/fantasy movies, but his worst efforts look like Citizen Kane compared to something like Son of the Mask. The aesthetic is comparable, as is the overuse of CGI and the vibes that just feel off, but none of it’s in service of anything that’ll appeal to kids or older viewers.

Taking The Mask and reusing its name for cynical, money-grabbing purposes, Son of the Mask doesn’t really satisfy as a sequel or follow-up to that 1994 film, and instead only succeeds if you're after another Mask movie that feels even more like a fever dream. Some people would call this one of the worst sequels of the 21st century so far, and some people might be right on the money.

Son of the Mask Release Date February 18, 2005 Director Lawrence Guterman Cast Jamie Kennedy , Alan Cumming , Traylor Howard , Kal Penn , Steven Wright , Ben Stein , Peter Callan , Liam Falconer , Ryan Falconer , Brett Pickup , Ashley Lyons , Wayne McDaniel , Sandy Winton , Rebecca Massey , Issac Longmuir , Tayzin Fahey-Leigh , Skyla Laginha , Lochie Nazer Hennings , Andie Rogers , Trilby Glover , Josephine Chu , Solomon Freer , Ethan Coker Runtime 94 minutes

22 'Attack Force' (2006)

Directed by Michael Keusch

Image via Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Sure, Steven Seagal is technically a well-known martial arts actor, but does he deserve to be? It can be hard to figure out what his appeal is, because outside the thoroughly okay movie that is Under Siege, he hasn’t really been the lead in anything particularly good. Attack Force stands out as one of his least impressive films, and that’s really saying something, because this sort of one-man-army/revenge-centered action movie shouldn’t fall apart quite this poorly.

It's as good an action movie as Seagal’s Sniper: Special Ops is a good war movie, so that’s to say, not very good at all (putting it mildly). Steven Seagal shoots, sleepwalks, and slouches around for a feature-length runtime that does mercifully end after a little over 90 minutes, though anyone watching without a timer or a watch would be forgiven for mistaking the experience as lasting much, much longer.

Attack Force Release Date December 5, 2006 Director Michael Keusch Cast Danny Webb , steven seagal , Andrew Bicknell , Mark Dymond , David Kennedy , Matthew Chambers , Cheryl Ko , Lisa Lovbrand , Del Synnott , Adam Croasdell , Tomi Cristin , Emanuel Pârvu , Ioan Ionescu , Florian Ghimpu , Șerban Celea , Evelyne Armela O'Bami , Bogdan Uritescu , Mihai Stănescu , Ileana Lazariuc , Coca Bloos Runtime 94 minutes

21 'She's Out of Control' (1989)

Directed by Stan Dragoti

Image via Columbia Pictures

She's Out of Control is the rare bad movie that has a premise so rotten, you can really just describe the basics of what happens without commentary, and, in turn, present a compelling argument as to why it shouldn’t have ever existed. It’s about a widowed man who has a weird dynamic with his two teenage daughters, both of whom are enthusiastically encouraged to date in out-of-control ways – as that title threatens – by the widower’s new partner.

Sure, unsettling premises can be done well if approached in the right way, because something like World’s Greatest Dad has a super alarming central premise, but it’s executed well and also works because of how good Robin Williams was in the lead role. No one in She’s Out of Control seemed on board with what needed to be done to make this work even slightly, and perhaps it’s understandable why it’s one of those 1980s comedies that kind of languishes in obscurity nowadays.