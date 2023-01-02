Are these movies as bad as everyone says they are? Reddit doesn't think so...

When contemplating art, there isn't any universal truth that evaluates how good of a piece it truly is. The same thing happens with films; although there are loads of technical components that effectively make a movie stand out — such as great direction, screenplay, and cinematography — what ultimately decides whether a movie is good is its audience.

While there are countless universally praised films people don't get, there are also several hated, low-rated movies that appeal to a different type of audience. From Hudson Hawk to Wild Wild West, here are Reddit's favorite universally least-liked films.

'Hudson Hawk' (1991)

Hudson Hawk is a 1991 film focusing on an ex-convict (Bruce Willis) who was released from prison after serving ten years. Hudson plans to live a simple life away from trouble. However, the character is caught between a rock and a hard place when a crazy couple blackmails him into stealing some of Leonardo da Vinci's work and threatens to kill his friend Tommy (Danny Aiello) if he refuses to do it.

Michael Lehmann's film holds an IMDb score of only 5.7. Nevertheless, people on Reddit find the hate for the film "completely baffling." According to u/tarnin, the movie features "terrific one liners, terrific cheezy acting, terrific over the top plot. It's just an all around fun movie."

'Matrix Revolutions' (2003)

The Matrix is a classic: its sequel, Matrix Reloaded, is okay. Revolutions, on the other hand, apparently let a good amount of viewers down. The science fiction action film follows Keanu Reeves' Neo, trapped on a train station between the Matrix and the Real World, as he fights to end the war between humanity and the machines. Because it's believed that he is the One who will end the war, Neo's associates set out to free him from The Merovingian.

The third installment of the franchise was hardly one of the most loved. When Redditors were asked which movie they like but everyone hates, u/moviessuck couldn't help mentioning Revolutions: "My most controversial opinion is Matrix Revolutions is a more interesting film than the first Matrix." On the comments, another user adds, "It does kinda fail to deliver the finale to what The Matrix set up, but the Animatrix fills in a lot of context (specifically the archive of the first war)."

'Sucker Punch' (2011)

Zack Snyder's Sucker Punch follows a young girl, Baby Doll (Emily Browning), in the 1960s. Baby Doll is stuck in a mental asylum by her abusive stepfather and will undergo a lobotomy in five days. After she joins forces with four women, they all attempt to escape the terrible fate that awaits them.

With a Tomatometer score of only 22% and an audience score of 47% based on 50K ratings, Sucker Punch is considered very much rotten. Still moviegoers on the platform do not refrain from showing their love for the film, and u/NerdJ is one of them: "The story may be average, and the dialogue is a little bland, but goddamn it's just such a gorgeous movie, and the reality shifts were handled incredibly tactfully in my opinion."

'Hulk' (2003)

This 2003 film centers on Bruce Banner's origins. Focusing on the accident that causes the beloved Marvel character — portrayed by Erica Bana in this — to transform into a giant green rage machine when there is an increased release of adrenaline into his blood, Hulk was one of the first superheroes to have his story adapted to the screen, even if with questionable results.

While both Hulk solo films fell short of fans' expectations, some fans on the website are not afraid to admit they actually liked the first one and even described it as "misunderstood and underrated." A now-deleted account who considers the film a "fascinating psychological and philosophical study" adds: "The acting from Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliot, and especially Nick Nolte, was fantastic, allowing the characters' raw emotions to bleed out from their performances. Also, the cinematography and especially the editing were excellent."

'Tron: Legacy' (2010)

When Sam (Garrett Hedlund), the son of a videogame developer, goes looking for his dad, Kevin (Jeff Bridges), after his mysterious disappearance, he ends up being trapped in the virtual cyber world his father designed and has been stuck on for 20 years. While the made-up virtual reality provides them with stunning scenarios, it also counts on real danger.

Although often seen as a "flop," Tron: Legacy actually did pretty well at the box office; collecting over 400 million USD, this Joseph Kosinski adventure sci-fi film earned good money — but that doesn't mean that there aren't people who dislike it. Still, u/Maynards gushes the films' visuals and soundtrack in a Reddit post where someone asks cinephiles what films one loves that everyone hates: "But usually people feel me when I explain that it's a two-hour daft punk music video starring the Dude."

'Waterworld' (1995)

Set in a future where the polar ice-caps have melted and Earth is nearly entirely beneath the sea, this 1995 movie with impressive worldbuilding follows loner anti-hero "The Mariner" (Kevin Costner), who has adapted to the peculiar way of living. Later, he befriends Helen (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and her young companion, Enola (Tina Majorino), only to find that they're being pursued by a sinister group. Waterworld sports a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Two people on the platform mentioned the film in different posts asking the same question; one of the replies gathered more than a hundred votes, which, looking at things on the brighter side, probably means that the film isn't as universally hated as people make it out to be. A now deleted account says, "But good god, this film is ambitious! How many other films since have a risk like this one? The large scale of the production, the attempt to craft a new movie mythology and some really damn fine action make this movie stand out."

'Armageddon' (1998)

Armageddon is the second film on this list starring Willis, and it centers around an asteroid that threatens to collide with Earth. When Billy Bob Thornton's NASA honcho Dan Truman suggests that the only way to stop it is by drilling into its surface and detonating a nuclear bomb, Willis' character, Harry Stamper, is set to go on a quest along with his selected hotshot crew to save the world in a dangerous space mission.

Even if it scores 37% on the Tomatometer, Armageddon is, nonetheless, a memorable film. "Armageddon is bad but entertaining film making at its best. I have seen that movie waaay to many times and enjoyed every cheesy moment of it," u/shiv52 remarks. On another note, another user adds, "I hate it when Bruce Willis makes me cry. I feel so weak."

'Alien 3' (1992)

Starting right at the ending of the second film and following the events after survivor Ellen Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) crash, which lands on Fiorina 161, a weaponless and maximum-security prison-planet, the third film of the Alien franchise has failed to live up to its expectations.

Nevertheless, a user on the platform reveals they really like the film: "Alien 3 is one that I really like and other people give me strange, strange looks over. I totally admit, the finished product is butchered by the studio and the action sequences are amateurish. But at the end of the day I think the vast majority of the complaints boil down to, "Well it isn't Aliens!" Yeah. I know that. It's a different movie."

'Prometheus' (2012)

This Ridley Scott 2012 movie Prometheus centers around archaeologist Doctor Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and her partner Charlie Holloway's (Logan Marshall-Green) space trip to a distant moon along with a seventeen-man crew following the clues to the origin of mankind.

Describing it as a "fun and creepy sci-fi movie", u/Horsefrend says that "the characters do questionable things but (for me) it's no different than a slasher movie in that sense. I also like that the movie brings up more questions than answers (like Space Odyssey)."

'Wild Wild West' (1999)

Wild Wild West is an action comedy based on the television show running from 1965 to 1977, and it follows two renowned special agents (Will Smith and Kevin Kline) on their quest to save President Grant from the grasp of a devilish Confederate scientist (Kenneth Branagh) who intends to get revenge for losing the Civil War.

"Absolutely everyone seems to hate and I really like it. It's an absolutely ludicrous film, but it's Will Smith, Kevin Kline, and especially Kenneth Branagh, all hamming it up like nobodies business, and I love it," u/Hooded_Demon remarks.

