The world of cinema is full of homages, remakes, and reboots, with filmmakers drawing inspiration from the movies they love. There's nothing wrong with this. After all, there's nothing wholly original under the sun. However, some films go way beyond simply taking inspiration, straight up stealing ideas from other projects. These knock-offs include uncredited remakes, straightforward copycats, and so-called "mockbusters"; films that try to jump on the success of another franchise.

With this in mind, this looks at some of the worst movies that rip off other films. They borrow the premise, plot structure, and even character arcs from more successful films, only to end up as cheap imitations. The following flicks desperately tried to ride on the coattails of more successful movies but, instead, crashed and burned.

10 'White House Down' (2013)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via Columbia Pictures

"Get to the chopper!" This action-thriller centers on a Capitol police officer, John Cale (Channing Tatum), who finds himself in a dire situation when the White House is taken over by a paramilitary group. Cale teams up with the President (Jamie Foxx) and the pair must fight to regain control of the building and prevent an impending disaster. The plot is generic, rehashing beats from countless Air Force One and Die Hard-esque action flicks, with an everyday hero battling terrorists in a confined space.

In this regard, White House Down is also incredibly similar to the Gerard Butler-starring Olympus Has Fallen, which was released three months earlier, but it's unclear how much it borrowed from that film, considering they were made so close together. While not terrible, White House Down is pretty underwhelming, overstaying its welcome at 131 minutes. The plot is predictable throughout, leaving little room for genuine suspense.

9 'Sudden Death' (1995)

Directed by Peter Hyams

"I’m not gonna die today. I’m going to get my daughter out of this building!" In a similar vein is Sudden Death, where Jean-Claude Van Damme plays a former fireman turned security guard who must save the Vice President (Raymond J. Barry) and his daughter when terrorists take over a hockey game in the arena where he works. Once again, the premise echoes Die Hard but swaps out the skyscraper for a hockey rink, offering an action-packed but largely unoriginal storyline.

It's certainly not terrible, with some decent action setpieces, but the script is underdeveloped. Rather than capitalizing on its unique setting or crafting a gripping narrative, the production leans heavily on explosions. In lieu of real characterization, the film serves up Van Damme acting as a one-man army, which is fun for a while but quickly gets tiresome. It's better to just rewatch Die Hard.

Your changes have been saved Sudden Death Following a brain injury, a woman suspects her husband is an impostor and struggles with unsettling visions and calls from someone claiming to be her real spouse, pushing her to question her sanity. Cast Jean-Claude Van Damme , Powers Boothe , Raymond J. Barry , Whittni Wright , Ross Malinger , Dorian Harewood , Kate McNeil , Michael Gaston , Audra Lindley , Brian Delate , Steve Aronson , Michael R. Aubele , Karen Elise Baldwin , Jennifer D. Bowser , Pat Brisson , Glenda Morgan Brown , Jophery C. Brown , William Cameron , Bernard Canepari , Jay Caufield , Jake Teague , Bill Clement , Bill Dalzell , Gilbert B. Combs , Jack Erdie , Ed Evanko , David Flick , Glenn Alan Gardner , John Hall , Jeff Habberstad Runtime 111 Minutes Expand

8 'Wishmaster' (1997)

Directed by Robert Kurtzman

Image via Live Entertainment

"Your wish is my command." Wishmaster is another movie that's not abysmal but certainly flawed and derivative. This horror revolves around a genie, the Djinn (Andrew Divoff), who grants wishes to anyone who frees him from his prison. However, the Djinn’s wishes come with deadly consequences, and the film’s central character, Alexandra (Tammy Lauren), must find a way to stop him before he brings about the end of the world.

While the premise has potential, the film quickly becomes a watered-down version of Nightmare on Elm Street, with a creature that grants wishes rather than haunting dreams. (Wes Craven served as an executive producer on it, which makes the homage a little more understandable.) Plot-wise, there's not much meat here, with the movie padding its lean 90-minute runtime with a lot of filler. Overall, Wishmaster could have been really good (not least due to Divoff's strong villain performance) but winds up being mediocre and uneven.

7 'Paranormal Entity' (2009)

Directed by Shane Van Dyke

"I know you’re scared, but you’re not alone." As its title suggests, Paranormal Entity is a found-footage horror film that brazenly imitates Paranormal Activity, where a malevolent spirit haunts a family. The story follows a woman, her brother, and a cameraman as they document the disturbing events taking place in their home, all while trying to uncover the origins of the ghostly entity that is tormenting them. It's all clearly an attempt to trick viewers into thinking it's part of the Paranormal Activity franchise.

The writing is weak in this one. Characters have all the depth of cardboard cutouts and frequently act without logic. The performances are likewise stiff, making it difficult to invest in their plight. Throw in a few cheap scares and predictable camera angles and you've got a textbook "mockbuster"; a parasitic movie designed to capitalize on the success of another. Despite overwhelmingly negative reviews, Paranormal Entity spawned three sequels.

Your changes have been saved Paranormal Entity Cast Fia Perera , Erin Marie Hogan , Norman Saleet , Shane van Dyke Runtime 88 minutes

6 'Universal Soldier: The Return' (1999)

Directed by Mic Rodgers

“You should have stayed dead.” Not all of the Universal Soldier movies are bad, but they do very much copy Terminator's homework, focusing on human soldiers who have been resurrected and given enhanced abilities by a secret government program. The worst entry in the franchise is The Return, which follows Van Damme's character, Luc Deveraux, as he fights against a rogue AI controlling a new breed of super soldiers. Both the technology-powered warriors and the evil artificial intelligence feel ripped straight out of Terminator 2.

The Return also copies ideas from its own franchise. The plot is essentially a rehash of the original film, with a few new sci-fi elements thrown in to make it feel like something fresh. The direction is unsteady and the acting isn't convincing. Even the fight sequences, which should have been a highlight, feel tedious and uninspired, lacking the energy of the first go-around.

Your changes have been saved Universal Soldier: The Return Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US

5 'The Roommate' (2011)

Directed by Christian E. Christiansen