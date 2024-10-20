It is impossible to state just how difficult it is to direct a film. In addition to being responsible for every single element of the picture—ranging from minute details in every aspect of the visual presentation to the acting performances, sound design, the rhythm of the edit, and the overall tone of the picture—they must also cater to demands from studio execs and remain open to collaboration at every step while knowing that if it all goes wrong it is likely going to be them who gets blamed for it.

While no director is immune to the occasional misstep, these 10 filmmakers found their careers abruptly derailed by one dud film. Admittedly, some of these pictures mark a bottoming out point in a director's downward spiral, but there are others that succeeded Oscar-winning triumphs and still saw the filmmaker kicked to the curb. The merciless sways of Hollywood paid no heed to former glories when these directors—be they proficient or promising—were all but excommunicated from the industry.

10 'The Black Dahlia' (2006)

Directed by Brian De Palma

A chameleon of cinematic expression, yet also an eye-popping stylist, Brian de Palma seems like the sort of filmmaker who would be immune to flops determining his career. The director enjoyed a decades-spanning career that frequently mixed aggressive experimentation with genre-bending success, as seem by his work on films like Scarface, Mission: Impossible, The Untouchables, and Carlito's Way (among many many more underappreciated gems that time has overlooked).

However, the turn of the century was unkind to him, with 2000’s Mission to Mars a critical and commercial failure and 2002’s Femme Fatale not fairing any better. Given the hype and hope proceeding the release of The Black Dahlia—a neo-noir covering one of the most notorious murders in American history— its poor execution and shallow storytelling marked a final nail in the coffin of de Palma’s career. He has only directed three films in the almost-20 years since, with all three of them box office flops that studios did little to market in the first place.

9 'Pinocchio' (2002)

Directed by Roberto Benigni

Having worked primarily as an actor through the early part of his career, Roberto Benigni turned his mind towards film direction with Tu Mi Turbi marking his debut in 1983. The writer-director and leading man reached the zenith of his career in extraordinary fashion with 1997’s heart-rending masterpiece Life is Beautiful, a poignant war comedy-drama which won three Academy Awards from seven nominations­—with Benigni himself winning for his performance and being nominated for his direction.

Sadly, his next outing as writer/director/star wouldn’t be quite so successful. 2002’s Pinocchio strives to coast by on Benigni’s charm, a warm family appeal, and child-like wonder, but it lacks a fantastical enrichment that sees it fall rather flat. It was an immediate dampener on what was a blossoming internation career decades in the making. While Benigni has remained largely active as an on-screen talent since, it was a major hit to his directorial aspirations. 2005’s The Tiger and the Snow—a film which divided fans and critics—remains his last directorial credit.

8 'Gigli' (2003)

Directed by Martin Brest