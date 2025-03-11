It can be very annoying when movies try to be profound. Sure, cinema has long been a powerful medium for social commentary, but not every film needs to be a grand statement. A lot of movies aim for depth but wind up making awkward, tone-deaf, or even hypocritical comments on social issues, leaving the audience groaning rather than applauding.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the very worst movies that tried to be social commentary. The following ten projects bungled their themes with narrative problems, boring characters, underdeveloped writing, or just a surfeit of smugness. Their missteps overshadowed the intended message, sometimes making them unintentionally funny, generally just making them lame.

10 'Green Book' (2018)

Directed by Peter Farrelly

Image via Universal Pictures

"You never win with violence. You only win when you maintain your dignity." Green Book tells the story of an unlikely friendship between Black pianist Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and Italian-American bouncer Tony "Lip" Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen) during a concert tour through the American South in 1962. As they traverse the racially charged landscape, Tony witnesses firsthand the discrimination and hostility Dr. Shirley endures, leading both men to confront their own biases.

It's an enjoyable, feel-good story, elevated considerably by the charm of the stars. However, the movie is certainly not as smart or deep as it perhaps makes out. It offers a sanitized and easy-to-swallow version of history, at times more like a Hallmark movie with its conventional story beats and neat conclusion. While Green Book might be a little overheated in certain quarters, it's definitely not a weighty social statement or cutting-edge commentary on race relations. It's more akin to a fairy tale.