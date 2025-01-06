After Al Pacino confessed in his memoir Sonny Boy that he starred in movies he didn't relate to because of money problems, the question arises - is this true for most Oscar winners who've starred in terrible movies? While it could be a combination of needing money or staying in the limelight, they're also just people, and it's possible for them to make the wrong call when picking a movie. A lot of the time, they have high expectations of the execution, and often invest their own money if they believe in the story enough.

While some movies were so bad that even their directors disowned them, the most disappointing movies starring Oscar winners may not be all that terrible; they could just be below the standard audiences and critics are used to. After all, an Oscar is a prestigious award, and winners are expected to get the best roles, but sometimes these expectations are the reason for failure. Al Pacino has had his share of bad movies since 2011, but who has joined him in that club?

10 'The Monuments Men' (2014)

Starring Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, and Matt Damon

As many as four Oscar winners starred in The Monuments Men, a story about an unlikely platoon of US soldiers during WWII tasked with retrieving stolen art pieces from Germany. George Clooney co-wrote, directed, and starred in The Monuments Men; he became a two-time Oscar winner before this movie, for Syriana and Argo. Clooney is joined by longtime collaborator Matt Damon, winner of the best screenplay Oscar for Good Will Hunting, Cate Blanchett, winner of two Oscars, and Jean Dujardin, one-time best actor winner.

Such a stellar and well-awarded cast joined forces in a somewhat okay movie. It's like a "Clooney & friends" historical drama with hints of a caper crime and an ensemble comedy. With the attempt to make The Monuments Men the Ocean's Eleven of World War II, the seriousness of the topic (which happened in real life) was slightly diminished. Without looking at those elements based on reality, this movie could be fun. However, for all of these Oscar winners, it's just disappointing.

9 'Hide and Seek' (2005)

Starring Robert De Niro

People enjoy talking trash about Robert De Niro's Hide and Seek. When someone is that experienced and sought out, their career can normally have some misfires; they can also be a two-time Oscar winner, like de Niro. Many would argue Bad Grandpa is worse than Hide and Seek, but it at least knows it's a cheeky feature with some clichés. Hide and Seek tried to be a bold psychological thriller with an interesting, unexpected twist, but ends up a clumsy attempt at that, though no one can say Robert De Niro or Dakota Fanning, who plays his daughter, were terrible in it.

Hide and Seek follows psychologist David Callaway, who moves to upstate New York with his daughter Emily after the death of his wife, Emily's mother. Emily starts playing with an imaginary friend, Charlie, and unusual events start happening whenever she brings him up. The plot twist is both predictable and not, but it was unanimously voted as poorly executed; critics and fans alike say Hide and Seek manages to build tension up until the point when everything is revealed. It relied too hard on making the twist its crescendo, that it simply abandoned the rest of the movie, like an unfinished painting.

8 'Movie 43' (2013)

Starring Emma Stone, Naomi Watts, and Kate Winslet