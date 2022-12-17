The years since 2020 have been rather dark, but this Christmas is set to light up our world with upcoming releases, including Spirited and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. While Mickey Mouse is yet to save the day in Rankin/Bass' stop-motion animated film Mickey Saves Christmas, it is crucial to recognize why and from whom Christmas needs saving.

With countless cinematic releases scheduled yearly, Christmas is a crucial time that producers count on to double, triple, or even quadruple their revenue. Christmas is a jackpot for movies, but some of these movies have devastated audiences and made them swear off Christmases forever. Forget Grinch, Ebenezer Scrooge, and Hans Gruber; these films are the new Christmas villain.

‘Christmas With The Kranks’ (2004)

After their daughter leaves for a Peace Corps assignment after Thanksgiving, the Kranks decide not to have a Christmas celebration. Their empty nest syndrome, however understandable, leads to them being pariahs in town. But when their daughter confirms to return home with a surprise, they have 12 hours to plan and execute the most perfect Christmas ever.

A deleted user on Reddit thinks, "Christmas with the Kranks is a touching tale of conformity and adhering to rigid peer pressure and societal norms. The entire town's obsession with Christmas can only be described as [cult-like]." While the movie seems nice initially, everyone's reluctance to give the Kranks a break on Christmas is suffocating.

‘Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July’ (1979)

When Rudolph's red nose starts to dim, Santa Claus explains that evil, evil Winterbolt (Paul Frees), ruler of the North Pole, wants to extinguish Rudolph's nose for good and to make his wish come true, he's trying to draw Frosty the Snowman. So can Rudolph save his nose, Frosty, and Christmas ... in July?

"Wild to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed reindeer after that and think, canonically, the fog Rudolph has to fly through was created by an evil wizard named Winterbolt," Rusty_Shakalford commented. However heroic, Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July portrays Rudolph as some alpha action hero, making it difficult for him to return to being a wholesome character.

‘Love Hard’ (2021)

Natalie Bauer's (Nina Dobrev) dating life is gossip-worthy, and she capitalizes on that opportunity as a dating column writer by writing about the disastrous fates of her romantic dates. But when she meets Josh (Jimmy O. Yang), an East Coast guy on a dating app, Natalie decides to take a leap of faith and flies across the country to visit him, only to realize she got catfished. As enraged as she is, Natalie strikes a deal with Josh to be his fake girlfriend in exchange for him setting her up with Tag (Darren Barnet), the guy she liked. But Christmas has its plans for everyone this year.

While the blurb of Love Hard seems like something you would read at the back of a romance novel, VinumVitae and Paraphilos on Reddit believe that the way American Asians are represented in the movie is unacceptable and the fact that it is led to the female lead to "realize" there's more to a character than looks is annoying and wrongful.

‘Jack Frost’ (1998)

After singer Jack Frost dies in a car accident, his son, Charlie, loses his path and faces difficulty overcoming his loss. But when his dad returns as a snowman to help him through the grief, Charlie's life changes forever. While a horror movie of the same name was released just a year before Jack Frost, it was voted to be creepier than its predecessor.

"The 1997 Jack Frost movie featured a killer snowman, but the 1998 film arguably features a more terrifying snowman," ggroover97 said. The father figure that was supposed to support and comfort people turned out to be one that featured in their nightmares.

‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’ (1984)

Silent Night, Deadly Night follows Billy, who witnesses his parents getting killed by Santa and is awfully raised by nuns in an orphanage. He ultimately goes on to become a killer toy-store Santa Claus. Some of the scenes from the movie were so brutal and disgusting that the film was banned. Parents protested that the representation of Santa as a killer was horrifying for children and would detrimentally impact their mental health.

materdoc on Reddit commented, "It did show the creation of a serial killer well, but it wasn't made well, nor did the actors act well." Redditors also argue that the abundant focus on Billy's awful treatment by the nuns doesn't do the film any favors.

‘Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever’ (2014)

When all hope is lost for a curmudgeonly kitty (Aubrey Plaza), she finds a kindred spirit in a little girl as they traverse through absurd situations to discover the Christmas spirit. Admittedly an animal movie, Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever, might get the award for the worst Christmas movie ever.

coldermilk admits, "I watched this as it aired and had this really strange feeling about it." But, unfortunately, while there was a chance that Aubrey Plaza's dry wit and cold delivery would save the day, the plot and setting were so lousy nothing could salvage the movie.

‘Surviving Christmas’ (2004)

Ben Affleck's Surviving Christmas follows a lonely, sad billionaire who misses his childhood home come Christmas. When he visits the house and finds another family inhibiting it, he pays them money to spend Christmas with him. This adorable-sounding movie went on to gain 8% on RottenTomatoes. Pretty brutal, right? It gets worse.

SuperMario1313 on Reddit says, "There was some potential, but I think the basic premise of the movie itself was flawed. There's no way you can look at Affleck's character and consider him anywhere near normal." The audience perceives Drew as a creepy man who pays the family to feel less lonely but exploits them under the threat of breach of contract, making Christmas worse for everyone.

‘Love Actually’ (2003)

Watch nine interconnected stories investigate the complexities of the emotion that connects all the stories in the world: love, in Love, Actually. While many people think this anthology is Christmas-worthy, Riotsla on Reddit commented, "most female characters are a prize for the males & the less a female talks the more [likable] they are."

In fact, Juliet (Keira Knightley) and Mark (Andrew Lincoln), the poster children of Love, Actually are a toxic pair. While Mark's focus on Juliet in his best friend's wedding film is downright creepy, Peter's (Chiwetel Ejiofor) absence raises a question about the couple's loyalty towards him.

‘Die Hard’ (1988)

While it is another debate why PhilipLiptonSchrute doesn't find Die Hard worth watching at all, he raises a fair point on debating whether it is a Christmas movie or not. His comment reads, "Everyone always debates whether or not it's a Christmas movie, when the real conversation we should be having is why anyone bothers watching it at all."

The film is iconic and has been a classic for ages, but the debate on being Christmas-themed has become toxic. Die Hard is an enjoyable feat for action lovers and even more so for those who were fans of Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but the venomous debate it accompanies poisons Christmas for the best of us.

‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Movie’ (1998)

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Movie is indeed one of the most underrated movies in that only a small group of people know about it, and even lesser remember it. It isn't up to the marketing of the movie as it is to the fact that it was unremarkable and a Christmas spoiler in a way worse than you think.

​​​​NoHandBananaNo notes that the biggest problem with the movie is that it brings down Christmas cheer. "Those reindeer are straight up racist/[abeleist] or whatever you call people who are bigoted about other people's noses," their comment read. The Santa in the movie is portrayed as selfish and only cares about Rudolph when convenient, and the reindeer follow suit.

