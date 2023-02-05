There's nothing worse than that cringe-worthy feeling in the pit of your stomach when you're watching a movie with your parents and suddenly an explicit sexual scene or some overtly gratuitous violence pops up on the screen. Here's a list of films that you most definitely don't want to enjoy with Mom or Dad in the room, or in the house for that matter, as they'll have you fidgeting in your seat and even averting your eyes for all the wrong reasons.

9 1/2 Weeks (1986)

The cringe factor would be off the charts if you were to make the mistake of watching this steamy, erotic thriller that stars Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger with mom or dad. 9 1/2 Weeks has all the red flag words like kinky, bondage, striptease etc. that you want to avoid at all costs when watching with the parents. Rourke is a gruff Wall Street trader named John who meets art gallery assistant Elizabeth (Basinger) and the two become romantically involved in a bold and sexually charged relationship. Definitely one to avoid taking in with the folks!

Fifty Shades of Gray (2015)

Please refer to the explainer above for 9 1/2 Weeks for this sexual romp based on the wildly popular novel by E.L. James. The S&M-filled piece stars Jamie Dornan as a dapper businessman, Christian Grey, who strikes up a relationship with a sexually inexperienced college graduate, Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), as he introduces her to a world of daring lust, desire, and bondage. Again, this one has to be one of the most difficult movies to watch with friends let alone your parents. But we think you already know that.

Natural Born Killers (1994)

There are films that make you uncomfortable because of their sexual content and then there are movies that are so over-the-top violent and gory that it can make for an awkward viewing experience for everyone involved. Natural Born Killers falls into the latter of the two. Directed by Oliver Stone, it stars Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis as Mickey and Mallory, two demented psychopaths who gain tv and tabloid fame when they go on a cross-country murder spree leaving bloodied bodies in their wake.

Borat (2006)

Uh, high five! Yes, this Sacha Baron Cohen vehicle about everyone's favorite visitor from the great country of Kazakhstan definitely meets the criteria for this list. Cohen pushes the envelope as far as he possibly can as the curious and naive Borat by interviewing unsuspecting everyday people and pushing some seriously hardcore scatological and physical humor on them. Borat will leave you with that pit in your stomach if you find yourself watching this one with Mom and Pop.

American Pie (1999)

So, all we really need to say about this film is "apple pie." You get where we're headed with this coming-of-age piece that took the country by storm and starred Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott, Jennifer Coolidge, and Eugene Levy. When four high school seniors make a pact to lose their virginities before they graduate and head off to college, a crass and sexually awkward competition ensues that involves pastries, stories from band camp, and some adult-themed hidden camera footage involving a foreign exchange student Nadia (Shannon Elizabeth). Needless to say, it hasn't aged all that well.

American Psycho (2000)

Christian Bale is a finance bro with a screw loose in this satirical but extremely bloody thriller that was directed by Mary Harron. Patrick Bateman (Bale) appears to be just one of the boys, who likes the high life and is a very calm, cool, and collected broker at first glance, but inside a cauldron of twisted and dark obsessive thoughts are brewing about killing people in the most violent ways possible. The film is set in the late eighties and has a terrific soundtrack, but it's definitely not fun for the whole family.

Boogie Nights (1997)

Paul Thomas Anderson's journey into the underbelly of the adult film business in the San Fernando Valley in the late '70 and early '80 is a fantastic film - make no mistake about that. Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore, and Mark Wahlberg all shine as the leaders of a band of social outcasts and misfits that find the family that they never had growing up in the porn business. However, there are some extremely explicit scenes of a sexual nature in Boogie Nights that will almost certainly make you a little uncomfortable even if you're watching the movie by yourself. We cannot suggest strongly enough that you not watch this one with anyone but friends - very good friends - or your significant other.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Someone (not us, mind you) took the time to count all the times the F-word was used in this Martin Scorsese-Leonardo DiCaprio collaborative classic about the rise and fall of an ambitious stock trader, Jordan Belfort. The number came in at 569. That's an unofficial tally by the way. But it's also not really the biggest reason that this film is on the list. It has more to do with the sexually charged scenes between Leo and his wife, Naomi (Margot Robbie), and a lot of sex workers that may have you squirming in your seat if one of your parents is anywhere in the proximity when these two get after it on screen. If that wasn't enough to warn you, Jonah Hill masturbates publically at a pool party. Proceed with caution.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

If you've seen this movie (the final film by the great Stanley Kubrick) you may have been scrolling this list thinking to yourself, "Eyes Wide Shut has to be on here." Well, here you go. Where do we begin with the awkward factor in this surreal celebration of carnal desire and excess? Aside from the fact that the entire movie is essentially one long orgy full of mysterious and masked people who are casually having relations with each other, you may have forgotten that the pesky subplot of the film is the crumbling marriage between Bill (Tom Cruise) and Alice (Nicole Kidman). This one is absolutely screaming, "no parents allowed."

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Stanley Kubrick makes the list for a second time with his combination of aggressive and uncomfortable sexual encounters and his penchant for using an overabundance of phallic symbols in A Clockwork Orange. On top of that, watching Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) and his brutal band of "droogies" engaging in multiple acts of the old "ultraviolence" as they lay waste to both people and places within a dystopian London, and this movie may leave you and your folks reevaluating your decision to view it together. Lest we forget the "eyes wide open" torture scene that is less than palatable for most.