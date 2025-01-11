As difficult as it is to believe, the turning over of the new year means that 10 years have passed since the splendor of 2015, a year which, in film at least, was defined by soaring successes and enduring hits. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens was the highest-grossing movie of the year with a box office intake of $2 billion. Spotlight went on to win Best Picture, while such hits as Mad Max: Fury Road, Whiplash, Sicario, and Inside Out have come to be the revered gems of the year.

However, for all this acclaim and success, the year had some massive misfires as well. From abysmal adaptations to shocking sequels, horrendous horrors, and even some monumental missteps from some of the most decorated filmmakers the industry has ever seen, cinema’s low points of 2015 are as memorable as they are catastrophic.

10 'Jupiter Ascending' (2015)

Directed by the Wachowskis

A rare mishit from the Wachowskis, Jupiter Ascending was an ill-fated attempt from the directing duo to kick-start a larger trilogy. Unfortunately, it underperformed at the box office and was met with derision from fans and critics alike, ensuring any prospects of further installments would remain unfulfilled. The space opera follows a maid on Earth whose life is drastically changed when she learns she is descended from a line of galactic warriors and pulled into a desperate struggle to protect humanity from a looming powerful force.

Despite an impressive visual display, Jupiter Ascending capitulates as a story so eager to engage with its grandiose scale that it never gives itself a chance to set a platform that audiences can invest in and care about. Couple such an unfulfilling narrative with uncertain plotting, puzzling performances, and even an underwhelming depiction of the sci-fi action sequences, and Jupiter Ascending dwindles as a deeply flawed attempt at epic grandeur that is entirely misguided and not even remotely accessible.

9 'Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension' (2015)

Directed by Gregory Plotkin

A clever mixture of low-budget genius and mounting tension, the Paranormal Activity franchise is a defining highlight of 21st century horror. However, it still has its damning lulls with 2015’s Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension by far the weakest entry in the series. The sixth film in the saga, it is closely tied to the prequel Paranormal Activity 3 as it follows a young couple moving into a new house who discover a series of disturbing tapes and realize they are in the midst of a supernatural nightmare.

While there is some intrigue to be found in how it connects to other movies in the franchise, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension is incapable of generating new thrills, disappointing horror fans and critics alike with its unexciting execution and its shambles of a story. It lacks the patience to build any suspense and under-delivers when it comes to the frights, making for an underwhelming movie that saps the franchise of much of its initial brilliance and stands as one of the more monotonous movies of 2015.

8 'The Boy Next Door' (2015)

Directed by Rob Cohen

A poor attempt at an erotic thriller that lacks the insight or maturity to address the underlying issues of its narrative, The Boy Next Door is a film that disturbs in all the wrong ways. Jennifer Lopez stars as Claire, a recently divorced teacher who teases a steamy, flirtatious relationship with her new neighbor, a 19-year-old boy who goes to the school she teaches at. While she tries to keep the playful teasing innocent, she eventually succumbs to the youth’s advances and finds herself stuck in a violent and volatile situation when she tries to end things.

Perhaps an even greater offense than its ignorance of its problematic central relationship is its complete inability to generate any meaningful tension or intrigue with its stalker suspense. Lopez does what she can to imbue it with some semblance of energy and spark, but the film around her is simply a lazy realization of a half-baked story that doesn’t even have the presence or impact to become a so-bad-it’s-good cult classic.

7 'Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2' (2015)

Directed by Andy Fickman

Few films have cried out for a sequel less than 2009’s goofy comedy action film Paul Blart: Mall Cop. However, given its impressive box office performance, there is perhaps little surprise it received a follow-up in the form of 2015’s Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. Becoming an even more derided film than its critically lambasted predecessor, it sees Paul Blart (Kevin James) earn an invitation to a security convention in Las Vegas where he learns of a planned heist at his hotel and sets out to prevent it.

Even more heavy-handed on the fat jokes and the slapstick segway gags, all while losing any semblance of heart and charm its predecessor had, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 is the encapsulation of a derivative and unwanted sequel that hopes only to replicate prior success. It lacks anything in the way of redemptive moments or comedic highlights, dwindling as a calamitous misfire that, while still turning a profit, was berated by critics and moviegoers alike.

6 'The Gallows' (2015)

Directed by Travis Cluff & Chris Lofing