It’s not much of a newsflash or anything, but 1975 was a while ago now. You don’t have to be a mathematician to realize that 1975, as of 2025, was half a century ago, you know? And so it’s worth commemorating the kinds of movies that came out then and continue to hold up as classics, as there’s something to be said for art that manages to be timeless.

The following films, on the other hand, are not those kinds of movies. This is essentially a rundown of all the worst and/or most infamous movies that came out in 1975, and are thereby “celebrating” their 50th anniversaries in 2025. They should be watched at one’s own peril, because even if some qualify as ironically fun, others are more so outright, unequivocal messes.

10 'The House of Exorcism'

Directed by Mario Bava, Alfredo Leone

Not belonging to The Exorcist series, and probably being worse than even some of the questionable sequels that series contains, The House of Exorcism is pretty plodding as far as demonic possession movies go. In fact, it’s the exorcism-related stuff that makes this one bad, because exorcist-focused scenes were added to a pre-existing 1974 movie called Lisa and the Devil, resulting in The House of Exorcism.

Mario Bava disowned the 1975 version, which counts as a new film because of how much is altered, and because of how much was added; think of it as a Justice League (2017) vs. Zack Snyder’s Justice League kind of situation. Lisa and the Devil was just made messier, sillier, and significantly less artistically significant as a result of The House of Exorcism being made.

9 'The Fortune'

Directed by Mike Nichols

Usually, Mike Nichols made movies that ranged from good to great, with his best being among the greatest films of all time: The Graduate, a classic in every way. But even great directors misfire sometimes, and one such misfire of his was The Fortune, which is a sloppily put-together and surprisingly dull crime movie that persistently tries and fails to be funny.

Not only did it have a great director attached, but the main cast was also pretty phenomenal, given it included the likes of Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, and Stockard Channing. It’s interesting that Nicholson was in what many would consider to be the greatest movie of 1975 (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), also starred in The Passenger that year, and then was a part of what was perhaps the year’s most disappointing movie, thanks to starring in The Fortune.

8 'Trip with the Teacher'

Directed by Earl Barton

Plenty of bad movies turning 50 in 2025 happen to belong to the horror genre, Trip with the Teacher being one of them. It’s got a simple premise that you wouldn’t expect to be screwed up too badly, but the cinema gods didn’t smile upon the production of this one, with that seemingly solid plot involving a bus breaking down during a high school field trip, leading to everyone on board getting targeted by a gang of criminals.

Vulnerable characters, clear antagonists, an isolated setting, a relatable problem at the center of it all… but Trip with the Teacher is still pretty boring, which is the last thing an exploitation movie should be. Only those desperate for 1970s grindhouse sleaze might be willing to give this one a shot, and even then, there are far better options out there.

7 'The Strongest Man in the World'

Directed by Vincent McEveety

The early stages of Kurt Russell’s career seem pretty strange, in hindsight, because before his successful collaborations with John Carpenter and everything that came after, he was best known for being associated with Disney. Between 1969 and 1975, he starred as the title character in the Dexter Riley series, totaling three films, with the final one being 1975’s The Strongest Man in the World.

They probably saved the worst/stupidest for last here, as the premise involves Dexter accidentally being granted superhuman strength through a radical new formula, and then this makes him the target of various individuals and corporations. It’s a fluffy family comedy that probably seemed a bit old-fashioned and simplistic back in the mid-1970s, and doesn’t really have value today either, unless anyone’s in the mood for something very kitschy.

6 'I Don't Want to Be Born'

Directed by Peter Sasdy

To give I Don’t Want to Be Born some begrudging credit, it was made a year before the first movie in The Omen series, and does have a somewhat comparable basic premise. A woman gives birth to a baby, but the baby seems to be possessed by something monstrous, and then a series of mysterious and deadly accidents start occurring, all of them potentially related to this newborn.

I Don’t Want to Be Born is initially a very ordinary horror movie that sometimes gets kind of laughable, and that’s what ultimately makes it lean a little more towards bad, rather than just average or middling. Less forgivable is the fact that it mostly wastes Donald Pleasence, but at least he got to be a significant part of the Halloween franchise just a few years later.

5 'Bug'

Directed by Jeannot Szwarc

Not to be mixed up with the William Friedkin movie of the same name, Bug is about what you might expect based on the title… at least at first. It starts out with mutant cockroaches becoming a threat to a small town after an earthquake, and then it turns out they can actually start fires, which naturally makes them worse, and then things get even weirder.

So, if you like schlocky B-movies that are completely untethered, and more than willing to go off the rails, there might be some enjoyment to be found from Bug. It’s a high-concept film, and perhaps a highly stupid one, too, but that’s what you get when a movie is just called Bug and it’s about bugs… you know, at first. It is what it is, and, for better or worse, also a little more.

4 'Ilsa: She Wolf of the SS'

Directed by Don Edmonds

Another film with a rather striking title, Ilsa: She Wolf of the SS is not a supernatural horror film with werewolves or anything, but does sort of count as a horror movie as well as a war movie, and also falls within a sub-genre known as Nazisploitation. It’s what you'd expect; exploitation films, but centered around Nazi Germany in one way or another.

So, bad taste is the name of the game with Ilsa: She Wolf of the SS, to the surprise of hopefully no one. It has a lot of torture, following a sadistic prison camp commandant as she does horrible things to people for just over 90 minutes. There were three sequels made, somehow. One person’s trash might be another’s treasure and all, but this trash is still pretty stinky.

3 'The Astrologer'

Directed by James Glickenhaus

Though James Glickenhaus isn't a household name, he found some success in the 1980s as the director of a handful of underrated action flicks, though earlier on, he directed a religious horror movie called The Astrologer. The premise here is pretty jumbled, with a story that involves a devil cult, a scientist, and the potential Second Coming of Christ.

It might sound a little sci-fi, but The Astrologer really isn't, and shouldn’t be mixed up with a 1976 film of the same name… because that one is a work of science fiction. 1975’s The Astrologer is, instead, a messy and not super engaging horror/thriller flick. Lots of disparate elements are at play here, in a way that, if tweaked, could make for an interestingly messy cinematic cocktail, but it’s regrettably underbaked stuff overall.

2 'The Giant Spider Invasion'

Directed by Bill Rebane

An all-time bad giant monster movie that’s at least honest about exactly what it is upfront, The Giant Spider Invasion has… you know, spiders, they're giant, and they invade. Specifically, they're invading another dimension altogether, one where spiders are nightmarishly many times bigger than their Earth counterparts, towering over humans and thereby becoming top of the food chain on Earth.

There are a bunch of thinly developed human characters, of course, that have to survive and try to work out how to defeat the giant invading spiders, and that’s that. The Giant Spider Invasion is a merciful 79 minutes in length, which does prevent it from being the worst movie of its year, but it’s also not quite as goofy or entertaining as you might hope, having its moments but still being disappointingly slow at times.