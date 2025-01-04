Certain movies have earned global fame for being awful. Flicks like The Room, Battlefield Earth, and Birdemic have become iconic precisely because they're so bad. However, they barely scratch the surface of the fathomless ocean that is atrocious cinema. While many readers will be aware of the more popular disasterpieces, there are plenty of more obscure stinkers that they find ironically entertaining. They range from misguided biopics to sluggish monster movies and everything in between.

Each of the following movies is unique in its missteps, from baffling plots and unconvincing special effects to dialogue that defies belief. They're a reminder of how easily projects can veer wildly off course. Whether you’re a fan of so-bad-it’s-good cinema or just curious about the depths of Hollywood's misfires, these titles offer a journey through the strange and sometimes hilarious underbelly of filmmaking.

10 'Fire Maidens of Outer Space' (1956)

Directed by Cy Roth

"Prasus: Welcome my friends. Welcome to New Atlantis." This sci-fi disasterpiece centers on astronauts who discover a colony of women claiming to be the last descendants of Atlantis on a moon of Jupiter. Initially welcomed with open arms, the men soon learn that the colony is under threat from a creature that resembles a lumbering Halloween costume. What follows is s mess of awkward dialogue, repetitive music, and wooden performances.

The special effects are also amateurish to the core and unashamedly cheap. For example, the shot of a spacecraft landing is achieved by simply playing the launch footage in reverse. The problems extend to the themes as well. Where many 1950s sci-fi flicks were speaking to issues of the time, particularly around nuclear weapons and the Cold War, Fire Maidens of Outer Space seems to have nothing interesting to say whatsoever. For all these reasons, the movie was panned on release and was later canonized as one of the worst films in the genre.

9 'The Creeping Terror' (1964)

Directed by Vic Savage

"In a remote part of the county, the first of a series of tragedies took place; tragedies that could have been avoided had the public been warned." The Creeping Terror is another steaming pile of sci-fi slop. It's about a sheriff (Byrd Holland) and his deputies who attempt to stop a slug-like alien creature from consuming the residents of a small town. This premise might have created some tension - if the monster didn't look so much like a pile of rugs. It's also hilariously slow, with the attacks seemingly taking ages to unfold, yet the characters do little to get away.

This is Plan 9 from Outer Space levels of awfulness, but without the quirky charm. Instead, director/star Vic Saga serves up a clichéd plot and endless camp. The movie is marred further by technical problems. Apparently, much of the footage was lost, including the original dialogue track, so droning, monotone narration is tacked on to fill up the silence.

8 'The Last Vampire on Earth' (2010)

Directed by Vertaily Versace

"Stop or I'll shoot. This is a good man and if you took the time to get to know him you would find that out." Stephanie Meyer's teen vampire romance saga Twilight obviously dominated the late 2000s through much of the 2010s. Vertaliy Versace's The Last Vampire on Earth is an obvious, low-fi, unintentionally hilarious attempt to re-create the magic.

McKenzie Grimmet and Michael Bole star in the direct-to-video fantasy horror romance about an ancient vampire romancing a teen girl. Sound familar? The Last Vampire on Earth is a so-bad-it's good classic that is mostly slept on despite being the focus of an episode of RedLetterMedia's Best of the Worst series.

7 'Nukie' (1987)

Directed by Sias Odendaal and Michael Pakleppa