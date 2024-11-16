The definition of mystery movies is at once pretty open-ended and abundantly simple. These are films whose narratives focus on some sort of enigma to be solved, and follow the heroes who go about solving them. As such, many of history's greatest films fit into this typically riveting genre. Unfortunately, however, some of the worst films of all time also happen to be mystery films.

From idiotic comedies with no sense of true mystery, like Holmes & Watson, to horror movies that are scary mainly because of how bad they are, like Slender Man, the worst mystery movies are ones that completely misunderstand what makes the genre interesting. Instead of offering compelling characters solving an entertaining puzzle, they offer forgettable narratives revolving around a mystery that audiences couldn't care less about if they tried.

10 'Zoolander 2' (2016)

Directed by Ben Stiller

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ben Stiller's 2001 satire Zoolander is one of the most beloved comedy cult classics of the early 2000s, and deservedly so. As such, a lot was riding on its long-awaited sequel, which was released in 2016. Spoiler alert: It didn't exactly live up to expectations. Zoolander 2 sees Derek and Hansel dragged back into the world of modeling after years of being distant from the industry and each other. In Rome, they find themselves the targets of a sinister conspiracy.

Lacking laughs and creativity, Zoolander 2 is just a lazily self-referential parade of terrible cameos that squander an otherwise impressive cast. Nostalgia is a powerful element that can greatly elevate the enjoyability of a legacy sequel, but even that wasn't nearly enough for this particular one. There's nothing in it that's particularly fresh or fun, and the mystery at the center of its narrative is certainly no better.

9 'Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2' (2000)

Directed by Joe Berlinger

Image via Artisan Entertainment

When it came out in 1999, The Blair Witch Project became an instant hit. To this day, it's still remembered as one of the '90s' most impactful horror movies, thanks to its unique found footage style, its low-budget aesthetic, and particularly its brilliant marketing campaign. Its sequel, on the other hand, was pretty much universally panned. Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2. Ditching the found footage framing device, the sequel is about a group of tourists arriving in Burkittsville, Maryland after watching The Blair Witch Project to explore its mythology, only to came face to face with their own neuroses and probably the witch herself.

While the first film is one of the best horror movies of all time, this one is most certainly not. Confusing, atrociously written, and lacking the kind of inventive flair that made its predecessor so big, Blair Witch 2 is everything that a mystery horror film shouldn't be. Horribly clichéd and on-the-nose, this tragic flop is proof that not every successful horror movie should spawn a franchise.

8 'Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever' (2002)

Directed by Wych Kaosayananda

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

There are some action movies so terrible that they become enjoyable cult classics. Then, there are action movies that are just bad. Not funny, not ironically entertaining, not worth viewers' time in any way whatsoever. One of the most egregious examples of this is Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever, a thriller about an FBI agent and a rogue DIA agent tasked with destroying each other, though they discover that a much bigger enemy is at work.

One of the worst-reviewed films in the history of Rotten Tomatoes, holding a 0% Tomatometer score with 118 reviews, Ecks vs. Sever is surprisigly worthy of its reputation. The action has no style or anything engaging, the characters' motivations make no sense, and the lack of mystery makes the movie the worst thing that an action flick can possibly be: Sleep-inducingly boring.

7 'The Fog' (2005)

Directed by Rupert Wainright

Image via Embassy Pictures

A remake of the far-superior 1980 John Carpenter film of the same name, The Fog is a supernatural horror movie where a thick mist full of vengeful spirits haunts a prosperous island off the coast of Oregon, as its inhabitants try to learn their town's dark secrets in order to stop it. Where the first movie was as clever and atmospheric as one can expect most of Carpenter's horror films to be, this remake is anything but that.

One of the worst horror remakes of the 21st century, making a mid-tier Carpenter film feel like The Thing.

The film is entirely incompetent as both a horror movie and a mystery movie, showing and explaining far too much to be even a little bit suspenseful. It's one of the worst horror remakes of the 21st century, making a mid-tier Carpenter film feel like The Thing. Though there's lots of potential here for a genuinely creepy movie, the lack of creativity and passion wastes every single one of those chances.

6 'Holmes & Watson' (2018)

Directed by Etan Cohen

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are one of the most iconic comedic duos of modern Hollywood, having collaborated on movies as beloved as Step Brothers and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Their absolute worst work together, however, is undoubtedly Holmes & Watson. This slapstick parody is a "humorous" take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mysteries.

One of the worst comedy movies of recent years, Holmes & Watson is a nonsensical string of painfully unfunny sketches with some of the worst writing imaginable and both Ferrell and Reilly's worst performances. Those expecting to at least get a semi-decent detective mystery should look elsewhere, too. There's zero suspense or tension in this film; zero story, zero character development, zero effective jokes.

5 'S. Darko' (2009)

Directed by Chris Fisher

Image via Pandora Cinema

Donnie Darko is one of the biggest cult classics of the 2000s, largely responsible for bringing the midnight movie circuit back to life at the turn of the century. It's often forgotten that it has a sequel — and perhaps that's for the best. S. Darko focuses on Donnie's sister, Samantha, who's on a cross-country road trip with her best friend, Corey. Soon, though, they find themselves entangled in a dangerous glitch in the time-space continuum.

A shameless cash-grab through and through, S. Darko is a sad attempt at a continuation of one of the funniest, most iconic, creepiest horror cult classics ever. Where the first film was a brilliant commentary on teenhood and teen films, this one feels more like fan fiction that repeatedly tries and fails to imitate the original. Though Daveigh Chase is good in the title role, there's nothing else in this movie that merits watching it even once.

4 'I Know Who Killed Me' (2007)

Directed by Chris Sivertson

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Like all-too-many Hollywood child stars, Lindsay Lohan had a life of drugs and alcohol halt her fame in the 2000s and 2010s. During this time, she repeatedly tried (and, unfortunately, constantly failed) to reignite her career. One such attempt came with 2007's I Know Who Killed Me, a much darker role than viewers were used to seeing the star in. The story's about a young woman who was missing but reappears, claiming to be someone else entirely.

I Know Who Killed Me is a poorly plotted and often ludicrous experience that's not even wild enough to recommend.

Though the movie has gained a tiny cult following over the years, it's never reached a point where it's generally regarded as anything more than a failure. The baffling mystery plot is at least weird enough that it offers some cult value, but that's about it. Outside of that, I Know Who Killed Me is a poorly plotted and often ludicrous experience that's not even wild enough to recommend. At least Lohan has finally gotten her long-overdue comeback in the 2020s, so movies like this one can finally be buried in the past where they belong.

3 'Slender Man' (2018)

Directed by Sylvain White

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Slender Man was an Internet creepypasta that was a huge pop-cultural phenomenon in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Sony was a bit late to the party when they released a movie adaptation of the character in 2018. Slender Man is set in a small town in Massachusetts, where a group of friends fascinated by the Internet lore of Slender Man attempt to prove that he doesn't actually exist — until one of them mysteriously goes missing.

The fact that Slender Man was such a gargantuan flop wasn't just because of poor timing, though. It's a pretty horrid psychological horror movie, no matter how you slice it. Its mystery plot isn't engaging in the slightest, but rather so incredibly thin that the film feels like just a collection of poorly crafted scares that are more grating than they are scary. It's one of the worst movies of the 2010s, and that's saying something.

2 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

Directed by Neil LaBute

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While the 1973 British folk horror masterpiece The Wicker Man is one of the genre's most impactful and influential works, its 2006 Hollywood remake is so very far behind that level of quality that it's genuinely impressive. It stars Nicolas Cage in what may just be his worst performance, as a sheriff investigating the disappearance of a young girl from a small island. He discovers that there's a larger mystery to solve among the island's secretive pagan community.

Infamously ridiculous, over-the-top, and unintentionally hilarious, The Wicker Man is a rather unfortunate repaint of one of the most perfect folk horror movies ever. The mystery plot is just going through the motions and is unlikely to generate any kind of interest in anyone even remotely familiar with the original. People who love so-bad-they're-good movies are likely to have a field day with this one; everyone else should avoid it like the plague.