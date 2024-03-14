Netflix has set itself up to be one of the biggest juggernauts of the streaming space, with a high number of incredible original films and series that it has released over the years. However, part of what has made Netflix so successful is its tendency to focus on a high quantity of original movies, and with such a high number of films being made, a select few were always going to be on the lower side of quality. Netflix's massive success makes their mistakes and misfires that much more egregious, making them easy targets when they release some of the worst films in recent memory.

In terms of seeing exactly which of Netflix's many misfires is considered the worst by modern film fans, there's frankly no better outlet than the Letterboxd community. Just as Netflix revolutionized and changed the game of movies and television through its implementation of the internet, Letterboxd changed the game of modern discussion and dialogue about films through the internet. As the defacto modern community and hub for film fans talking about modern movies, it makes for the perfect match to see exactly which Netflix films are failing to meet the bar of quality the most.

15 'Noise' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.62/5

Close

One of the lowest-rated and largely maligned dramas to be released on the platform, Noise is a Belgian relationship drama that follows the story of Matt, an influencer and young parent to his newborn son, Julius. However, dark secrets involving the past of Matt's father begin to reveal themselves, exciting him to investigate the drama and secrets his family has kept away from him for so long. As his wife becomes increasingly concerned with Matt's research, the journey threatens to tear apart the new life Matt has built for himself.

It's rare for this type of slow, somber drama to be the target of such malign and low ratings on online communities like Letterboxd, which makes it all the more interesting that Noise is rated so lowly. A big portion of the hate and disappointment surrounding the film has to do with its pacing, where very little happens and the film doesn't feel like it begins until an hour in. As if this film wasn't forgettable enough, the previous year already saw a Netflix original film by the same title, except that series was a critical success and is one of Netflix's highest-rated original films on Letterboxd.

Watch on Netflix

14 'Love & Gelato' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.60/5

One of many cookie-cutter teenage romcoms that have dominated Netflix's algorithm over the years, Love & Gelato follows the same trends and conventions of its predecessors, only adding the twist of taking place in Rome. The film follows Lina, a young girl about to graduate high school with her sights set on going to MIT, but after her mom gets sick, ends up being convinced to spend her last teenage summer in Rome. While in Rome, she ends up doing what she can to fulfill the dreams of her mother, exploring the world of glorious food and budding romance in the magical city.

It's clear from the get-go that Love & Gelato is simply an attempt by Netflix to find similar success that they had with Emily in Paris, hoping to use a beautiful European locale and a romantic comedy plot to work its magic into success. However, Letterboxd's users were quick to see through the facade and view the film for what it truly is, a barrage of unlikable characters, underwhelming romance, and a plot that served to only annoy audiences more than charm.

Love & Gelato Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date June 22, 2022 Director Brandon Camp Cast Susanna Skaggs , Tobia De Angelis , Valentina Lodovini , Darren Boyd Owen McDonnell Runtime 110 minutes

13 'The Kissing Booth' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.60/5

Image via Netflix

Alongside the original To All the Boys I've Loved Before, the first Kissing Booth film is often cited as a type of ground zero for this style of cheesy, over-the-top teen romance films on Netflix. And while the first To All the Boys film works fairly well as a sweet love letter to the genre, The Kissing Booth is very blatant in its attempts to be nothing more but an avenue for attractive young stars to look pretty on-screen. The film mostly follows a classic plot of a young girl, played by Joey King, starting a budding romance with Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), despite being best friends with his younger brother, Lee (Joel Courtney).

Alongside its sequels, The Kissing Booth has become the face of this style of low-effort teenage romantic comedy trend that flooded Netflix during the late 2010s and early 2020s, with the series receiving the vast majority of users' hatred and vitriol. However, the series also has an increasing number of fans who have fallen in love with the campy, so-bad-it's-good nature of the entire series, although this serves to only further add to the film's increasingly low rating on the site.

The Kissing Booth Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date May 11, 2018 Director Vince Marcello Cast Megan du Plessis , Lincoln Pearson , Caitlyn de Abrue , Jack Fokkens , Stephen Jennings , Chloe Williams Runtime 105

12 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.54/5

Image by Netflix

While both The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys were successful enough to earn complete trilogies, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser was so widely hated upon release that it never got the chance, despite being in a similar camp of popularity and release as the others. The film follows the story of the titular Sierra Burgess (Shannon Purser), a social outcast who has completely given up hope of finding a relationship in high school. However, after her biggest crush mistakes her writing for someone else, Sierra teams up with a popular girl to finally get a chance at love.

While inquisitive audiences may recognize the film as a modern teenage adaptation of the story of Cyrano, the liberties and changes made to modernize the tale only serve to detract and make Sierra more unlikable as a protagonist. Her actions are much more problematic and uncomfortable in the film, ranging from physically kissing her crush without them knowing to an even worse scale of lying and mass manipulation. It makes the entire viewing experience highly uncomfortable, ironically making the film's biggest problem something that it spells out in its very title.

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date September 7, 2018 Director Ian Samuels Cast Noah Centineo Kristine Froseth , shannon purser , RJ Cyler Runtime 105 minutes

11 'The Tearsmith' (2024)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.52/5