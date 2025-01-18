From its humble beginnings as a pioneering movie-by-mail rental service in the late '90s and early 2000s to its market dominance today, Netflix is the biggest entertainment streaming service in the world. With hundreds of millions of active users logging in every day, the prevalence of Netflix in the entertainment industry has (for better and worse) set a precedent for the future of at-home entertainment and video streaming.

Being the titan of the industry, it's no surprise that Netflix has ventured into the creation of original content for its extensive media library. Hundreds of Netflix Original movies and television shows have premiered since the company's very first original programming, House of Cards, in 2013. However, not every original project can be a winner, and the following movies prove it. These are the worst Netflix original movies, ranked based on their lack of quality and how infamous they have become in the eyes of critics and audiences.

10 'The Kissing Booth' (2018)

Directed by Vince Marcello

Elle Evans (Joey King) is a pretty and smart high school student who must reluctantly run a kissing booth at her school's Spring carnival. Elle finally secures a kiss from Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), the school's handsome but troubled rebel. The only issue is that Noah just so happens to be the brother of her best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney). Tensions arise as Elle must choose between her friendship and love.

The Kissing Booth is a movie that can appear appealing to a certain audience, but the issue lies in the execution. There's simply nothing charming, entertaining or even romantic about it. This is a movie created not from passion but engineered to appeal to the widest audience possible. The Kissing Booth is a vapid timewaster and a prime example of low-effort Netflix slop generated to make a quick buck.

9 'Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire' (2023)

Directed by Zack Snyder

The existence of a peaceful settlement on a distant moon is threatened by a tyrannical army. The mysterious stranger Kora (Sofia Boutella) becomes the colony's only hope of avoiding decimation. Tasked with uniting a rebel force of figures from different worlds, bravery proves to be the most valuable asset against a force hell-bent on smothering peace.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is, at best, a colossal creative misfire and, at worst, a tedious, mind-numbing slog. Director Zack Snyder is a capable genre filmmaker, but none of what worked in his previous movies makes an appearance in this misguided and absurdly self-important sci-fi venture. Ironically so, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire never takes off—there's not a single element here that hasn't been done better elsewhere.

8 'Death Note' (2017)

Directed by Adam Wingard

Intelligent high schooler Light Turner (Nat Wolff) stumbles across a supernatural notebook that has the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it. Of course, with such power comes great responsibility, but Turner has different ideas in mind as he launches a vengeful crusade against any he deems as unworthy of living.

While by no means a good movie in any regard, Death Note is perhaps the most offensive to fans of the acclaimed source material. None of the nuance or stimulating moral quandaries are present in this American remake of the Japanese manga or wildly popular television series. Not even the wicked voice-acting talents of Willem Dafoe saved Death Note from complete and utter mundanity—this is an exciting story that deserved so much better.

7 'Uglies' (2024)

Directed by McG

In a future dystopian world, extreme cosmetic surgery is enforced at the age of 16 as a means to make all citizens of society "pretty" and uniform. Teenager Tally Youngblood (Joey King) isn't keen on this forced conformity and rallies a force of fellow "uglies" against an oppressive force that views natural beauty as a threat to humankind.

Uglies is about as tacky and unsightly as the movie's title would suggest. It uses the familiar YA narrative, but the execution makes it feel hideously outdated—they don't make movies like this anymore, and perhaps that's for the better. There's nothing convincing about a movie as artificial as Uglies, making for a wholly ironic clashing of creative intent and technical execution.

6 'The Cloverfield Paradox' (2018)

Directed by Julias Onah

In the near future, Earth is facing an energy crisis. Dwindling natural resources and political turmoil have set humankind on the brink of total self-destruction. Orbiting the earth is The Cloverfield Station, operated by a group of multinational scientists and engineers readying to test a device that could solve these dire issues. Unfortunately, when their experiments go horribly wrong, there may not be much left of Earth to save.

Despite a wildly compelling marketing campaign on par with the original Cloverfield, The Cloverfield Paradox offers very little substance or interest. A promising setup gives way to a painfully derivative sci-fi hodgepodge that is woefully lacking intrigue. The Cloverfield Paradox is tedious and disappointingly unwilling to expand upon its grander ideas. Perhaps the worst aspect of The Cloverfield Paradox is the studio manipulation behind attaching a franchise name to a project that bears little resemblance to the greatness that came before it.

5 'The Open House' (2018)

Directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote

After witnessing a tragic and traumatic event, teenager Logan Wallace (Dylan Minnette) is eager to move on as he and his mother (Piercey Dalton) move into a vacant mountain house. Unfortunately for the pair, this move will be anything but a fresh start as their new home falls under siege by threatening and violent outside forces.

The Open House is a horror thriller that never takes off. Poorly acted, convoluted and incredibly dull, it's a Netflix Original that's sure to induce more yawns than thrills. There just really isn't anything that can be taken away from a viewing of The Open House, aside from a wildly subversive (and utterly unsatisfying) ending that makes the previous 90 minutes feel like even more of a waste of time than it already was.