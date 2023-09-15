Netflix rose rapidly from being simply a streaming service to an original content juggernaut, producing a ton of their own hit shows. They were the first streaming service to win an Emmy back in 2013 with House of Cards. Since then, they have racked up an impressive 135 Emmy wins.

However, not all of their original series are spectacular. For every Squid Game, there's a Richie Rich (or two). Reddit user have repeatedly gotten together on big subreddits like r/television and r/netflix to discuss the worst Netflix shows of all. These are some of the titles that came up again and again.

10 'Disjointed' (2017-2018)

Ruth Whitefeather Feldman (Kathy Bates) is a lifelong cannabis advocate who finally realizes her dream of opening a marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles. Alongside her eclectic team of budtenders and her charismatic son, Travis (Aaron Moten), Ruth navigates the highs and lows of the legal marijuana industry.

Dull and formulaic, Disjointed unfortunately wastes its star's considerable talents. User warkidd described it as "Big Bang Theory meets cannabis culture and it works about as well as you can expect." "I only made it through [five] minutes of the first episode," added user drkgodess.

9 'Between' (2015-2016)

Between takes place in the small town of Pretty Lake, where a mysterious disease suddenly kills everyone over the age of 21, leaving the town's youth to fend for themselves as the government imposes a quarantine. Jennette McCurdy stars as Wiley, a pregnant teenager who may hold the key to understanding the outbreak.

Most critics were dismissive, describing Between as a post-apocalyptic soap opera. "After [four] episodes, I pretty much decided I'll probably never watch anything with Jennette McCurdy again. She's just not a very good actress, and the show is boring, predictable, and very unoriginal," one user said.

8 'Devil in Ohio' (2022)

The teenage Mae (Madeleine Arthur) escapes from a cult, arriving at a hospital with a pentagram carved into her back. There, she comes under the care of psychiatrist Suzanne Matthis (Emily Deschanel) who digs deeper into the horrific circumstances. Matthis brings Mae into her home, but her presence begins to destabilize the household.

It's a solid premise but with mediocre execution. "The ending was terrible," one Reddit user said. "The cliffhanger endings to each episode were well done, but it was a huge mess of bad writing," said user Mindless-Grocery8701.

7 'Echoes' (2022)

This thriller mini-series revolves around identical twins, Leni and Gina (both played by Michelle Monaghan), who secretly swapped lives as children. However, Gina's life is upended when Leni goes missing, seemingly having been abducted.

"I knew within the first 10 seconds the show was going to be bad. I lasted 1/2 the first episode. I was surprised too. I thought the main actress was usually pretty good. But ugh," said user aaron2610. "This was the first show I’ve actually turned off. I don’t even think I looked up the ending because it was such sh*t it didn’t even matter," added Reddit user Klutzy-Addition5003.

6 'Elves' (2021)

Elves is a Danish show about a family who head to a remote island for a Christmas vacation. There, the young Jose (Sonja Sofie Engberg Steen) discovers that the island is home to carnivorous elves. She rescues a baby elf, but she and her family soon find themselves battling the bloodthirsty creatures.

Elves drew a lot of viewers but received negative reviews. Many critics panned it for not being whimsical enough for a kids' show, while also not scary enough for adults. "That little girl had me irritated the whole time," said user Wa-whoo.

5 'Another Life' (2019-2021)

After a mysterious alien artifact lands on Earth, astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) is chosen to lead a high-stakes mission into deep space to investigate the origins of this enigmatic object and its potential threat to humanity.

Arrival, this is not. Despite solid production values, Another Life is a pastiche of various sci-fi tropes, none handled particularly well. Fatally, the show lacks personality. "Absolute garbage!" said Reddit user manderson71 simply.

4 'Keep Breathing' (2022)

Melissa Barrera leads this limited series as Liv, a woman who crash lands in the Canadian wilderness, where she finds herself fighting for survival on her own. Barrera does a commendable job, single-handedly carrying much of the show, but she is let down by a run-of-the-mill plot.

One user also lambasted the glacial pacing. "There are certain episodes where you can literally go to the [store], come back, and the story still didn't develop any further," said user Seigmas.

3 'The I-Land' (2019)

Ten people wake up on a deserted island with no memories of how they got there. There, they must grapple with the elements, dangerous animals and each other, with allegiances - and reality itself - constantly shifting.

Many viewers compared The I-Land unfavorably to Lost, saying that it aped many of that show's ideas but failed to flesh out its characters or adequately develop its themes. "Worst show on Netflix, no competition," said Reddit user magoose6. "Definitely. That was just absurd," agreed user TravisLagoonie.

2 'Resident Evil' (2022)

This show set in the iconic action horror universe follows Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) and her family, whose mysterious past is intertwined with the origins of the T-virus. The show unfolds over two timelines; one in 2022 before the outbreak, and a post-apocalyptic one in 2036.

The decision to set parts of the story in South Africa is interesting, but pretty much everything else feels like a seen-it-before retread. Many of the Resident Evil movies are a ton of fun, making this show all the more disappointing. "Both truly awful and clearly dripping in cash," said Reddit user Simonbreaker. "What a sh*tshow of horrible storytelling," said user Deepfire_DM.

1 'Richie Rich' (2015)

The Harvey Comics character Richie Rich has been around since the early 1950s, appearing in various incarnations over multiple decades. However, this show might be the worst of them. Jake Brennan plays the world's wealthiest kid, ensconced in a massive mansion filled with an array of fantastic gadgets. However, Richie longs for a normal life and the chance to make real friends.

Critics eviscerated the show, with ire directed at practically everything: the acting, the writing, the message, the stale jokes, the incessant laugh track, the deviations from the source material. With an IMDb score of 3.2, it might be Netflix's lowest-rated show on the site. "Thank God it was canceled almost immediately," said Reddit user tribeoftheliver.

