Not soon after they were first given out in 1929, the Academy Awards became the most important and coveted award in Hollywood. Nowadays, it's safe to say that an Oscar is the biggest honor in the film industry. As such, studios and filmmakers think they've cracked the formula: These movies are called Oscar bait. It's a vague term that different people may define differently, but in broad terms, it's a film that feels like it was devised specifically to win Academy gold.

Biopics of historical figures played by beloved actors; big ensemble dramas with sociopolitical themes; comeback narratives for actors deemed long-overdue for an Oscar; there are all sorts of things that can make a movie Oscar bait, but it doesn't always work out. Indeed, there are some pretty awful films that nevertheless had ambitions to stand on the Dolby Theater stage. They may have some redeeming qualities here and there, but it's not enough to truly make them not-terrible.

10 'Amelia' (2009)

Directed by Mira Nair

In 2000, Hilary Swank got an Oscar for Boys Don't Cry. Five years later, she won again for the Best Picture-winning Million Dollar Baby. Four years after that, she swung for the fences in an effort to get a third — and failed spectacularly. The result? Amelia, where she plays legendary American pilot Amelia Earhart in a story about her life and her eventual disappearance over the Pacific Ocean.

Rarely throughout the history of the 21st century have there been Oscar-bait performances more obvious than this one, but although Swank does indeed deliver a solid performance, the movie isn't nearly up to her height. It's such a plainly formulaic movie that it genuinely feels like it came out of a bottle. It never quite finds the right way to balance reality with drama, and as a result, it's one of the most remarkably unexciting movies about flying ever made.

Amelia Release Date October 22, 2009 Runtime 111 minutes Cast Hilary Swank

Richard Gere

Ewan McGregor

9 'Collateral Beauty' (2016)

Directed by David Frankel

Before he finally won his long-awaited Academy Award in 2022 for King Richard (and then quickly stained that moment with the infamous slap incident), Will Smith spent years desperately trying to get an Oscar. Some of those attempts were truly great movies, others were less remarkable... and then there's Collateral Beauty. It's about a man retreating from life after a tragedy, questioning the universe by writing to Love, Time, and Death. He receives unexpected answers and realize how loss can reveal moments of beauty.

It all sounds fine and dandy on paper, but viewers and critics alike were able to see right through the film's emotional manipulation. It has good intentions, but it's so bonkers in how far it's willing to go in begging the audience to cry and begging the Academy to give Will Smith an Oscar that it leaves a bad taste in the mouth. It's one of the worst-written drama movies of recent years, and those who saw and disliked it are thankful that the Academy didn't fall for the trap.

8 'Dear Evan Hansen' (2021)

Directed by Stephen Chbosky

Dear Evan Hansen originated on Broadway with Ben Platt playing the titular role. It's a Tony and Grammy-award winning musical about a socially-anxious high-school senior and his journey of self-discovery after a classmate's suicide. When a movie adaptation was made, instead of casting an actual teenager in the lead, they cast a nearly-30 Platt in the role, put him in a wig and makeup that made him look nearly-40, and called it a day.

There are all sorts of reasons why this is one of the worst movie musicals of the 21st century, aside from just Platt being hard to buy as Evan. The musical numbers are lifeless, the visuals are drab and dull, and the story about a manipulative young man lying his way into becoming popular and being with his grieving crush comes across as creepy, to say the least. "Terrifying" would be a more appropriate term. It's exactly the kind of thing that one would have expected to get at least a couple of Oscar nods initially, but even the Academy preferred to wave through a window instead of touching this absolute mess.

Dear Evan Hansen Release Date September 24, 2021 Runtime 137minutes Director Stephen Chbosky

7 'Amsterdam' (2022)

Directed by David O. Russell

Though he's now infamous for how abusive he allegedly is on set, David O. Russell and his movies were Academy darlings up until Jennifer Lawrence's Best Actress nomination for 2015's Joy. Then came Amsterdam, and things quickly fell apart. It's a conspiracy thriller set in the 1930s, about three friends who witness a murder, are framed for it, and have to uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

Despite its incredibly stacked cast featuring the likes of Margot Robbie, John David Washington, and Christian Bale, Amsterdam became one of the biggest box office flops of the 2020s so far, and its luck at award shows wasn't much better. People thought that all the dazzling elements never added up to a greater whole, Amsterdam instead losing itself in its own poorly-plotted narrative and noisy directing.