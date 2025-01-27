The Academy Awards celebrate the best in film, but not every movie chasing a trophy hits the mark. Some movies are created with one goal: to win Oscars. Dubbed "Oscar bait," these films are designed to attract the Academy's attention with heavy themes, grand performances, outstanding production design, or self-serious storytelling. Instead of feeling genuine, many come off as awkward attempts to impress voters.

Over the years, plenty of these films have missed the mark. They rely on forced drama, shallow messages, or exaggerated acting. A few managed to snag awards, but most were met with criticism - or even nominated for razzies. Here's a look at the ten worst Oscar-bait movies from the past 25 years.

10 'Back to Black' (2024)

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson

Back to Black tells the story of the legendary Amy Winehouse, focusing on her rise to fame, struggles with addiction, and toxic relationships. Marisa Abela delivers a strong performance as Amy, capturing her vulnerability and charm, while the film tries to explore her personal life and artistry. Unfortunately, the narrative prioritizes her relationship drama over her musical achievements, offering an unbalanced portrayal of her legacy.

Some important milestones of Winehouse's life, like her Back to Black album success and collaboration with Tony Bennett, are either rushed or omitted. Instead, the film leans too heavily on Amy’s relationship with Blake, simplifying her legacy and focusing on the toxic influences in her life. The decision to present Amy’s music out of chronological order further confuses the timeline, making it hard to understand her career milestones. Back to Black had the potential to honor Amy’s life and music and to win awards as a great biopic, but it delivers a narrow and incomplete portrayal of a once-in-a-generation talent.

Jack O'Connell

It chronicles the life and music of Amy Winehouse, through the journey of adolescence to adulthood and the creation of one of the best-selling albums of our time.

9 'Dear Evan Hansen' (2021)

Directed by Stephen Chbosky

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on the Tony-winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen explores themes of mental health, grief, and connection, with songs offering moments of emotional uplift. It would be expected to generate some buzz for awards, since it was a massive success as a play and had great female performances, like Amy Adams and Julianne Moore. Unfortunately, the film stumbles under the weight of its premise, leaving a troubling narrative about exploiting tragedy for self-gain.

Ben Platt’s return as Evan, despite his obvious miscasting at 26, undermines the story’s sincerity. The film’s attempt to balance empathy with critique feels shallow and awkward, resulting in a muddled message. Instead of inspiring, Dear Evan Hansen comes across as cringeworthy and tone-deaf.

Amandla Stenberg

Kaitlyn Dever

8 'The Son' (2022)

Directed by Florian Zeller

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Following his success in The Father, Florian Zeller thought he could do it again. The Son is the kind of heavy-handed drama that screams "Oscar bait." Tackling themes like depression and family dysfunction, it follows a father (Hugh Jackman) struggling to help his son, Nicholas (Zen McGrath), through a mental health crisis. Despite its weighty subject and a cast that includes Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby, the film’s portrayal of depression lacks depth and sensitivity, leaning on clichés instead of authentic storytelling.

The Father was a huge success, and it's easy to understand why: it was such an accurate and personal story about a father-daughter relationship, combined with strong performances by Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins, that led this movie to win 2 Oscars. However, The Son follows a different path, with a melodramatic tone and manipulative twists that turn an important topic into a shallow spectacle. Intended as a profound awards contender, The Son ultimately alienates viewers with its hollow emotional beats, making it a clear misfire in the Oscar-bait genre.