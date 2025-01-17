"Oscar bait" is a term of abuse for certain movies that try too hard to appeal to Academy voters. They tend to tackle significant themes seen as "worthy", alongside prestigious production values and star-studded casts delivering "serious" performances. While some films triumph in this endeavor, many falter, feeling hollow, overwrought, or simply boring.

Oscar season is swiftly approaching, so now is as good a time as any to look back at some of the worst Oscar bait movies ever. Whether undone by lackluster writing, uninspired direction, or misplaced performances, these movies demonstrate that chasing gold statues doesn’t always guarantee success.

10 'The Son' (2022)

Directed by Florian Zeller

"I’m not like you. I can’t just push it all away." Florian Zeller's The Father with Anthony Hopkins, but the same cannot be said for its lightweight follow-up. The Son focuses on the strained relationship between Peter (Hugh Jackman), a successful businessman, and his teenage son Nicholas (Zen McGrath), who struggles with depression. Unfortunately, the movie lacks the nuance of the first film, becoming mawkish and melodramatic. Despite a strong cast, including Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby, it feels heavy-handed in its approach to mental health.

The characters often act in frustrating ways, particularly the parents, to the point that it can be hard to take them seriously. Similarly, on the acting front, McGrath's performance is not quite up to the admittedly challenging task the film sets before him. While the movie engages with worthwhile ideas, it goes so in a lackluster way, going through the motions and ticking Oscar voter boxes but without reaching for anything greater.

9 'The Soloist' (2009)

Directed by Joe Wright

"I was meant to be great." The Soloist features Robert Downey Jr. as journalist Steve Lopez and Jamie Foxx as Nathaniel Ayers, a homeless man with extraordinary musical talent. Based on a true story, the film explores their unlikely friendship as Steve attempts to help Ayers rebuild his life while grappling with his own motivations. Catherine Keener co-stars as Mary Weston, Steve's boss (and ex-wife).

The movie clearly aims to inspire, but ultimately doesn't delve deeply enough into its subject matter to really leave a lasting impression. It was directed by the usually stellar Joe Wright, who made Atonement and Darkest Hour, though his direction is arguably at its weakest here. He oscillates between heartfelt and overly sentimental, failing to elevate the generic script. Understandably, The Soloist failed to grip audiences or Academy voters, bombing at the box office with a $38m haul against a $60m budget.

8 'J. Edgar' (2011)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

"The most powerful weapon on Earth is the human soul on fire." Clint Eastwood's J. Edgar attempts to chronicle the life of J. Edgar Hoover (Leonardo DiCaprio), the enigmatic and controversial first director of the FBI. Spanning decades, the film delves into Hoover’s professional achievements, personal struggles, and complex relationships, particularly with his loyal secretary Helen Gandy (Naomi Watts) and his second-in-command Clyde Tolson (Armie Hammer).

While the man himself led a unique and intriguing life, this movie winds up being pretty dull. Eastwood's direction feels overly restrained, and the film’s nonlinear structure often muddles the narrative. Plus, while DiCaprio delivers a committed performance (one he once called the "most challenging" of his career), the film somehow never really unveils the man's mysteries. We don't feel like we get to know Hoover at all. For this reason, J. Edgar feels like a massive missed opportunity. And that's without even getting started on the cheesy makeup.

7 'The Goldfinch' (2019)

Directed by John Crowley

"Sometimes you have to look through the cloud to see the blue sky." The Goldfinch is an adaptation of Donna Tartt's terrific Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (she also wrote cult favorite The Secret History), but it falls far short of its source material. Ansel Elgort leads the cast as Theo Decker, whose life is forever changed after surviving a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Despite having a lot of great stuff to work with, John Crowley's film struggles to translate the novel’s sprawling narrative to the screen.

The film feels disjointed, with underdeveloped characters and pacing issues that undercut its emotional impact. Despite a ridiculously stacked cast, including Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright, and Sarah Paulson, the whole thing seems empty, perfunctory. Fans must have fumed to see such a great book turned into such mediocre cinema. The author reportedly hated the movie so much that she fired her agent over it, vowing never to sell the rights to her work again.

6 'Welcome to Marwen' (2018)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

"Pain is a rocket fuel." Robert Zemeckis's filmography has been rather hit or miss of late, and this one falls square in the miss category. Welcome to Marwen tells the true story of Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell), a man recovering from a brutal assault by creating a miniature WWII village populated by dolls representing himself and people in his life. The film weaves between Hogancamp's real-world struggles and the imaginative adventures of his alter-ego within the village.

This is a fascinating premise, but the execution stumbles. The balance between the whimsical and serious elements is shaky, with the transitions between Hogancamp’s fantasy world and reality often feeling jarring. Carell delivers a heartfelt performance, giving the role his all, but even his efforts aren’t enough to save the film from its clumsy plotting and meandering pace. Welcome to Marwen had the potential to be great, considering the star power and the director's visual flair, but the finished product is underwhelming.