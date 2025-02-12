There is no bigger honor in the film industry as a whole than to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, an award handed out every year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 1929. However, while the majority of movies that have been up for such an honor over the years have been, at the very least, decent, there are definitely some noteworthy exceptions.

Many of the worst Best Picture nominees ever are old films; ones that have aged poorly and serve as a testament that, in its infancy, cinema was still a developing art form trying to find its footing. Then, there are much newer movies that have less of an excuse, but are every bit as terrible. Whichever kind of films they are and no matter when they were released, these movies are proof that the Oscars don't always get it right.

10 'Crash' (2004)

Perhaps the most infamous Best Picture winner of modern times, the multi-narrative racial drama Crash has as much depth as a paddling pool and as much subtlety as a hippo hiding behind a streetlamp. Although it did well with critics and at the box office at the time, the vitriol it receives today isn't new; its win over the far superior Brokeback Mountain was a shocker even in 2005.

No matter how much one hates its self-important script and shallow tone, it's hard to deny that Crash has some redeeming qualities that elevate it far above other abysmal Best Picture nominees. The talented cast does a solid job for the most part, the atmosphere of anxiety built by director Paul Haggis actually works well here and there, and the score and visuals are fantastic. Even still, this is far from enough to prevent the movie's atrocious script from bringing the whole thing down to the mud.

9 'Doctor Dolittle' (1967)

Although a few people feel some loving nostalgia toward the 1967 version of Doctor Dolittle starring Rex Harrison, this musical adaptation of the series of children's books from the '20s - '50s leaves much to be desired when viewed by someone who holds no such attachments. Boring, criminally overlong (clocking in at 2 and a half hours), and emotionally uncompelling, it somehow still found the love of the Academy in the same year as Bonnie & Clyde and The Graduate.

Doctor Dolittle is also one of the worst Best Picture Golden Globe nominees of all time. How such a silly little film managed to get as much award recognition as this one did is still a mystery many decades later. It's not aggressively bad like some other Best Picture nominees, and it definitely has some charm, but it's too long and drawn-out for children and too dumb for grown ups to truly enjoy.

8 'The Hollywood Revue of 1929' (1929)

The Hollywood Revue of 1929, also known simply as The Hollywood Revue, is one of the most forgotten Best Picture nominees ever — and certainly for good reason. It's an all-star revue featuring 25 of MGM's biggest contract players, from Joan Crawford to the Brox sisters and Laurel and Hardy.

To be perfectly fair, it's not entirely the movie's fault that it's so bad. It was released near the very beginning of silent cinema's awkward transition to talkies; as a result of this transition being so clunky, genres as sound-centric as musicals were most often very stilted and gimmicky. This is no exception. There are definitely worse movie musicals, but even as a piece of history, Hollywood Revue is tortuous to get through.