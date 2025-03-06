With the 97th Academy Awards having recently taken place, many people are celebrating the victories of their favorite films of 2024, while others are lamenting that their least favorites managed to sneak in a nomination. The thing is, it's not at all uncommon for a bad movie to earn an Oscar nomination. In fact, it has happened plenty of times throughout the awards' history.

Thankfully, the majority of Oscar-nominated movies are, at the very least, good. Then, there are a few mediocre ones here and there. It takes something truly awful to join the ranks of the worst Oscar-nominated films of all time — and oh boy, there are a few of those. Over the almost a hundred years of the Academy Awards' history, a solid number of duds have somehow obtained the praise of the Academy.

10 'The Broadway Melody' (1929)

Nominated for Best Picture and 2 other Oscars

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The 2nd-ever winner of the Best Picture Oscar, as well as the first talkie and the first musical to earn such an honor, The Broadway Melody tends to be recognized as the single worst Best Picture winner of all time — and for good reason. This drama follows a pair of sisters from the vaudeville circuit trying to make it big on Broadway, a story that might sound fun on paper, but is mostly awfully uninteresting in execution.

When analyzing any movie, but particularly old movies, it's important to examine them within the framework of the historical context they were made in. Broadway Melody was made at a time when sound film was barely a couple of years old. Most (if not all) films from this early transitional period have aged terribly, and today look, sound, and feel pretty clunky. To make matters worse, Broadway Melody is a musical, undoubtedly the most sound-dependant of all movie genres, making the clunkiness stick out even more. It might have been a delight back in 1929, but nowadays, it's as boring, grating, and dated as Oscar nominees (and winners) get.