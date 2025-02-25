Winning an Academy Award is still perhaps the biggest honor that someone working in the film industry can possibly receive. An actor or director may spend their entire career practicing their acceptance speech in front of the mirror until their dream finally comes true and they get to receive their golden statuette on the stage of the Dolby Theater. Sometimes, the speech that they've spent so long yearning to give turns out well. Other times... not so much.

Seeing as there have been hundreds upon hundreds of Oscar acceptance speeches since 1929, it's unsurprising that many of them have been pretty terrible. There can be plenty of things that make an acceptance speech bad: maybe it's cringe-worthy or feels hyper-rehearsed and disingenuous; maybe it's self-aggrandizing, or maybe it makes it evident that the winner might have had a little too much to drink right before the ceremony. Whatever the case, these are the ten worst Oscar acceptance speeches of all time, ranked from the least to the most egregious.

10 Sam Smith — 88th Academy Awards (2016)

Won: Best Original Song for 'Spectre' (2015)

There are several main things that the Bond franchise is associated with: cool gadgets, elegant cars, empowered Bond Girls, and, of course, killer tracks played over each movie's stunning opening title sequence. A few of these songs have been nominated for Academy Awards, but only three have won: Adele's "Skyfall" in 2013, Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die" in 2022, and perhaps the weakest of all three: Sam Smith's "Writing's on the Wall" from Spectre, which won in 2016.

Spectre overall is probably better than most people remember, and "Writing's on the Wall" is a fine song, too, even if it feels a little too by the numbers for a Bond song. Nevertheless, Sam Smith and Jimmy Napes won the Oscar for it, and Smith was put in charge of the acceptance speech. They said, "No openly gay man had ever won an Oscar," a blatantly false statement which could have been easily avoided had Smith done their research before getting on stage. To be perfectly fair, they did say, "Even if this isn't the case, I wanna dedicate this to the LGBT community," but the mistake had been made. This is a relatively venial slip-up, all things considered, and Smith's heart was clearly very much in the right place.

9 James Cameron — 70th Academy Awards (1998)

Won: Best Director for 'Titanic' (1997)