Since 1929, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) have been rewarding what they consider the best cinematic offerings of a given year with what are now known as the Oscars. These have become the most prestigious and coveted awards not just in Hollywood, but in the entire film industry. However, that doesn't mean that every Oscar-winning film is great. In fact, some aren't even good.

Even though, more often than not, films that are rewarded with an Academy Award are serviceable at the very least, there are more than a few Oscar winners that range from lackluster to absolutely abysmal. From modern failed blockbusters to some of the pretentious slop that the Academy loved to reward back in the '30s, when they were still finding their footing, these are the worst of the worst when it comes to Oscar winners.

10 'The Iron Lady' (2011)

Won: Best Leading Actress (Meryl Streep) and Best Makeup

Image via 20th Century Studios

Margaret Thatcher is, to say the least, one of the most divisive — if not downright despised — public figures in British history, so it probably wasn't the best idea to make a film that celebrated her as a flawed hero. Nevertheless, that's precisely what The Iron Lady went ahead and did. It's a biopic about an elderly Thatcher talking to the imagined presence of her recently-deceased husband, grappling with his death while scenes from her past life intervene.

The movie ended up winning two Academy Awards. One for its makeup work (a well deserved victory, frankly), and the other for Meryl Streep's performance as Thatcher (a much less deserving win). What, from the premise alone, could have ended up being one of the most unique biopics of the 2010s instead ended up doing the blandest, least politically critical job it possibly could have. Its Oscar wins weren't travesties, all things considered, but they also don't make it any better a film.

The Iron Lady Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 6, 2012 Director Phyllida Lloyd Cast Meryl Streep , Jim Broadbent , Olivia Colman , Alexandra Roach Runtime 105minutes Writers Phyllida Lloyd

9 'The Nutty Professor' (1996)

Won: Best Makeup

Image via Universal Pictures

Eddie Murphy was one of the biggest comedic stars of '80s cinema, which made it even sadder when the quality of his work started to fall off during the mid-'90s. By the time The Nutty Professor came around, it was clear that something about the actor's career choices had changed. It's about an overweight yet good-hearted professor who takes a special chemical that turns him into the slim but obnoxious Buddy Love.

All in all, Murphy does a pretty solid job with the material he's given, getting to play a surprising number of characters in all sorts of impressive makeup and prosthetics. It was precisely a Best Makeup award that the film ended up getting, and although some might consider this one of the least-liked Oscar wins purely because it makes it so that such a bafflingly childish and silly movie can be called "Oscar-winning," the makeup is something that definitely can't be criticized.

The Nutty Professor Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 28, 1996 Director Tom Shadyac Cast Eddie Murphy , Jada Pinkett Smith , James Coburn , Larry Miller , Dave Chapelle , John Ales , Patricia Wilson , Jamal Mixon Runtime 95 minutes Writers Jerry Lewis , Bill Richmond , David Sheffield

8 'Earthquake' (1974)

Won: Best Sound and Special Achievement Award for Visual Effects

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the worst disaster movies of the 20th century, Earthquake is a huge ensemble film featuring actors of the stature of Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner, and George Kennedy. It's a dark comedy about various interconnected stories of people struggling to survive when an earthquake of unimaginable magnitude hits Los Angeles.

The sets are great and the visual effects (which earned the movie a Special Achievement Oscar) are even better, but technical excellence is pretty much the only thing that Earthquake has going for it. There's not much charm in watching these huge stars playing clichéd characters walking around destroyed sets, servicing a horribly melodramatic narrative. Everything is one-note, which immediately renders the stakes pointless.

Earthquake Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 15, 1974 Director Mark Robson Cast Charlton Heston , Ava Gardner , George Kennedy , Lorne Greene , Geneviève Bujold , Richard Roundtree , Marjoe Gortner , Barry Sullivan , Lloyd Nolan , Victoria Principal , Walter Matthau , Monica Lewis , Gabriel Dell , Pedro Armendariz Jr. , Lloyd Gough , John Randolph , Kip Niven , Scott Hylands , Tiger Williams , Donald Moffat , Jesse Vint Runtime 123 Minutes Writers Mario Puzo , George Fox Expand

7 'Army of the Dead' (2021)

Won: Oscars Fan Favorite

Image via Netflix

For the 2022 Oscars, the Academy introduced a Fan Favorite category where fans could vote on social media for their favorite film of the year. The fact that the category never came back (and perhaps never will) is pretty telling. The winner ended up being Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, a zombie heist film where, following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries venture into the quarantine zone to pull of the greatest robbery in history.

Zack Snyder definitely has worse movies, but that doesn't at all mean that Army of the Dead is anything less than mediocre. Terribly overlong, lacking in creativity, and an attack on the senses with its CGI-heavy action, it has plenty of fun moments and cool genre twists going for it, but the cons somewhat outweigh the pros. There was more than enough backlash against the Fan Favorite category making Army of the Dead an Oscar winner that the Academy canceled the category for 2023.

6 'In Old Arizona' (1928)

Won: Best Leading Actor (Warner Baxter)

Image via Fox Film Corporation

The second-ever Academy Awards had plenty of questionable winners, but few have aged worse than the Western drama In Old Arizona. It's about a charming, happy-go-lucky bandit from Arizona playing cat-and-mouse with the sheriff that's trying to catch him, all while he romances a local beauty. The movie's sole Oscar win came for Warner Baxter's brownface performance as the protagonist, the Mexican outlaw Cisco Kid.

According to Letterboxd, this is one of the worst movies that have ever won an Academy Award. Aside from Baxter's campy performance aging like milk, In Old Arizona presents pretty much all the problems that a lot of early talkies had: It can't quite figure out how to execute its genre with sound, the acting is a cringey relic of the past, and everything about the story feels fake and over-the-top.

In Old Arizona Release Date December 25, 1928 Director Irving Cummings Cast Edmund Lowe , Warner Baxter , Dorothy Burgess , Henry Armetta , James Bradbury Jr. , Joe Brown , Frank Campeau , Alphonse Ethier , John Webb Dillion , Jim Farley , Soledad Jiménez , Ivan Linow , Tom London , Helen Lynch , J. Farrell MacDonald , Evelyn Selbie Runtime 95 minutes Writers O. Henry Expand

Rent on Apple TV

5 'Cavalcade' (1933)

Won: Best Picture, Best Director (Frank Lloyd), and Best Art Direction

Image via Fox Film Corporation

As the Academy was just figuring out the Oscars' rules and what kinds of artistic merit they wanted to reward, the '30s had more than a few Oscar winners that were, to be kind, quite bad. This includes Best Picture recipients like Cavalcade, a drama portraying the triumphs and tragedies of two English families from different social classes between 1899 and 1933.

Cavalcade is painfully boring, uncomfortably mawkish, and really poorly paced and written.

One of the worst Best Picture winners of all time, Cavalcade is painfully boring, uncomfortably mawkish, and really poorly paced and written. There is some merit in its cast, its visuals (it also won Art Direction), and even in Frank Lloyd's direction here and there (he won Best Director), but the themes are so infantilizing and on-the-nose, the drama is so exaggerated, and the characters are so uninteresting that all of its strengths pale in comparison to its weaknesses.

Cavalcade Release Date April 15, 1933 Director Frank Lloyd Cast Una O'Connor , Herbert Mundin Runtime 112

Rent on Amazon

4 'Coquette' (1929)

Won: Best Leading Actress (Mary Pickford)

Image via United Artists

Mary Pickford, one of the most legendary actresses of the era of silent cinema, was one of the 36 founding members of AMPAS. Her power and influence in Hollywood at the time was evidently tremendous. So, is it really surprising that she won the 2nd-ever Best Leading Actress Oscar for her first-ever talkie performance? It was in Coquette, a romantic drama about a flirtatious Southern belle becoming compromised with one of her suitors.

Pickford was capable of some truly gorgeous acting, but it's clear that she wasn't made for talkies. Her performance in Coquette is dodgy, over