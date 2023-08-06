Many things can influence an actor's performance, making them deliver an unbelievable performance that lacks emotion: bad writing and editing, for example, are some aspects that play major roles in that.

Although some of the best actors out there often deliver impeccable performances, it inevitably happens, from time to time, that their skills fall extremely short of audiences' expectations and raise major criticism (especially since viewers are used to seeing these stars succeed). From Marion Cotillard in The Dark Knight Rises to Eddie Redmayne in Jupiter Ascending, these are some of Redditors' opinions.

10 Marion Cotillard in 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Mostly known for her Academy Award-winning performance as the iconic French singer Edith Piaf in La Môme (La Vie en Rose), which launched her career to international fame, this talented actress is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable of her generation.

However, as it turns out, MarionCotillard received major criticism for her performance (mostly in a particular scene) in the Christopher Nolan superhero film The Dark Knight Rises. According to a now-deleted account who said they "adore her" and believe she is a "great actress," the actress' performance in the film was "adequate/good at best and then her [redacted] scene was ridiculous."

9 Alan Cumming in 'Son of the Mask' (2005)

Not only is Alan Cumming known for his roles on stage but also on-screen. Partaking in projects like the Broadway revival of Cabaret, which earned him a Tony Award and the big-screen adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel "Nicholas Nickleby," the Scottish actor has captured many's attention.

Nevertheless, BaymaxandTianaFan believes his performance was as Loki was huge disappointment in Son of the Mask, the second installment in The Mask franchise. "I don't know why but Alan Cumming ends up in a lot of terrible movies and it doesn't make sense because he is super talented! He needs a better agent," the user wrote.

8 Al Pacino in 'Jack and Jill' (2011)

Al Pacino is simply one of those actors who require no introduction — with a highly successful 54-year-old career, pretty much everyone knows who the explosive and undeniably legendary star is. Regarded as one of the most talented in the industry, Pacino has a wide range of iconic flicks, some more popular than others, under his belt.

According to users on the platform, though, the acclaimed Scarfaceactor's performance as himself in DennisDugan's Adam Sandler-led comedy Jack and Jill isslightly questionable. "To be fair 'Burn this. No one can ever see this' was the one and only time I laughed at anything in this disaster," a deleted account joked. "It was almost as if it was Pacino describing his role in the movie."

7 Robert DeNiro in 'Dirty Grandpa' (2016)

Like Al Pacino, Robert De Niro is one of the most accomplished stars in the industry. The volatile Oscar winner has partaken in many Martin Scorsese projects, including Raging Bull and Goodfellas, often playing Italian mafioso characters. No doubt, De Niro is one of the greats of his generation.

What comes to audiences' surprise is, according to omeletteintheinterim, De Niro's "recent repertoire," which does not allow him to showcase his skills. In Dinglerdorksquest's opinion, Dirty Grandpa is, "for sure," the actor's worst performance to date. Nevertheless, the future is looking bright for De Niro as he is starring in Scorsese's upcomingKillers of the Flower Moon.

6 Jodie Foster in 'Elysium' (2013)

After rising to fame in Taxi Driver, Jodie Foster launched an incredible career and established herself as a fantastic actor — her two Oscars and four nominations are proof of that. However, a big amount of Redditors seem to believe that Elysium is one of her worst performances.

While the writing of Neill Blomkamp's film — with a premise that had potential but was poorly executed — is to blame, Berephus admitted that they "don't know" what the actress "was doing," also noting that her accent was "so hammy that it was almost distracting." On a different post, WiseProfessional6540 shared their take on the film, noting that they always felt like it "would've been better as a video game."

5 Natalie Portman in the 'Star Wars' Prequels

Yet another Oscar winner, Natalie Portman is a natural-born star. Because of her incredible versatility and ability to convey a broad range of emotions, the actor has, throughout her career, landed many different roles that made her stand out from the rest, with her strongest performance being in Black Swan.

In the Star Warsprequels, however, the actress left much to be desired as Padmé, as arguably did many great actors in the poorly-written films (_wickerman would agree). "I say this as a big fan of Portman," a deleted Redditor wrote. "She was horrible."

4 Keanu Reeves in 'Much Ado About Nothing' (1993)

Recognized for massive hits like The Matrix and John Wick franchises, Keanu Reeves is one of the most treasured actors out there. Although he is mostly known for his roles in action films, Reeves has also showcased how gifted he is in other genres like comedy and dramas.

Still, his performance in the evil as Don John in the Shakespeare big-screen adaptation, Much Ado About Nothing, is also criticized on the platform. "The movie was great but it's clear that Keanu Reeves did not belong in this movie," Britonator argued. Some, on the other hand, believe that his role in the film is one of the most underrated.

3 Jared Leto in 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Although he attained fame for both his movies and his music, a major highlight of Jared Leto's career was winning an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. Nevertheless, while Suicide Squad was a massive box office hit, Leto's Joker was a major letdown to fans.

Considered the worst take on the iconic DC character by many, Leto's performance is perhaps the most forgettable out of the film. "Boy he missed the mark," phylosacc said. "I'd like to see his deleted scenes though," a deleted user replied. "Or before they fixed the script to be less dark to avoid showing how he abused Harley."

2 Jennifer Lawrence in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' (2016)

The Hunger Games actor is certainly one of the most talented in her field, and her impeccable performance in both the famous franchise and as the lead in Winter's Bone (her breakout role) surely showcases that. Silver Linings Playbook is also worth mentioning since it earned the actress her first Academy Award.

Still, there is no way to get around the fact that Lawrence's performance as Mystique in X-Men: Apocalypsewas really poor. "She definitely dialed that performance in," beginnerluck remarked sadly. "The energy was totally removed whenever she was in the scene."

1 Eddie Redmayne in 'Jupiter Ascending' (2015)

This Oscar winner has worked steadily in film, television, and stage and received multiple accolades and awards for his incredible performances. There is no doubt that he is a gifted actor and one of the most notable to rise to fame in relatively recent years.

Be that as it may, the consensus seems to be that Redmayne's role in Jupiter Ascendingis one of the most tragic performances by great actors. "It was so embarrassing that there was talk that it may have cost him the Oscar for Best Actor in The Theory of Everything," -Invalid-Username joked.

