There’s a lot to love about The Worst Person in the World. Joachim Trier’s latest work is a unique and much-needed approach to the romance film, and while it contains many elements of the romantic-comedy (and romantic-drama) genres, it skillfully avoids the associated tropes and pitfalls to create something difficult to categorize. One of the year’s best movies, it nabbed itself some Academy Awards nominations for Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay alongside acquiring rave reviews and a Best Actress award at Cannes Film Festival. It’s an exceptional accomplishment that takes a refreshing approach to love and romanticism that defies conventions of typical romance films, instead prioritizing a different type of love: self-love. The result is a celebration of a fascinating young woman (Renate Reinsve) and her tenacity in paving her own way in life as she navigates the complicated battlefields of romance, independence, and self-identity.

Julie (Reinsve) falls in love two separate times, with each of her respective partners offering her a different experience of what love can be. Regardless of her love or relationship status, she remains a complicated person who desires independence over whichever relationship she’s currently in. For her, to be in love isn’t an excuse to forfeit her autonomy. When she falls in and out of love a second time, it still isn't the end of her story. Her happiness isn't derived entirely from her romances. When Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie) suggests starting a family with Julie, she recoils. It isn’t that she doesn’t love Aksel, it’s that she isn’t sure that a traditional family is what she wants at this stage in her life. Recognizing the emotional distance between her and her father only makes it more clear to her: she needs to be more comfortable with herself before she can even consider the proposal of having children. It’s more important to her to understand who she is first, and only once she figures out what she wants from life would she be able to make such a drastic decision.

Later, with Eivind (Herbert Nordrum), Julie seems no more certain of her desire to start a family. Here’s a man that came to her spontaneously and wooed her completely, just as she had wooed him. It’s a relationship of mutual desire, but it still isn’t enough. Clearly, she’s still missing something. When she goes on an intense mushroom trip with Eivind and his friends, she envisions herself much older and with a child, which makes her visibly uncomfortable, even disturbed. After hallucinating her father’s judgmental gaze, she sees herself throwing a bloodied tampon at the man. It’s a rebellious fantasy against the main figure of masculinity in her life. For Julie, it isn’t necessarily a matter of loving or not loving, it’s a matter of maintaining her own autonomy and her femininity.

Julie owns her desire throughout the film, as one can see clearly in her immediate sexual tension with Eivind or her writing of a feminist blog post about her sexuality. She embraces her desire and her pleasure and keeps them as an important part of her that never truly belongs to anybody else. If she loves Askel, and later Eivind, her sexuality may overlap with this love, but it is never taken by it. It is still hers. Her acknowledgment of her desire is also an expression of her self-love. She is comfortable enough with herself to acknowledge that she has desires, and she cares about herself enough to pursue them while being open with herself about them.

As the movie progresses, Julie’s relationships (while important) take a backseat to her journey as an individual. The relationships affect her, sway her, even lead her into some of the decisions she makes, but they never define her. True, she falls in and out of love with some ease. To her, love is complicated. She can simultaneously love and not love somebody. By the end of the film, both relationships are over (with Aksel having died and Eivind having moved on to marriage with another woman), yet Julie is undeniably happy. She's pursued a passion, finding success in her career and taking comfort in her utter independence.

Certainly, the film isn’t void of romanticism — it’s certainly there. Look no further than the “not cheating” sequence in which Julie and Eivind meet at a party, become smitten, and commence in an odd ritual of flirting, or the already-iconic scene in which time seems to stand completely still as Julie runs across Oslo to reunite with Eivind. Trier and Reinsve acknowledge Julie’s human tendency to love, giving her moments of beauty and passion with each of her partners. Yet, they refrain from making these moments her sole motivating factor. If she is affected by her romances, she is more heavily affected by her own decisions: to not have children, to write a candid essay about her sexuality, to pursue her interest in photography. Here, the world doesn't end with the relationship. She continues to thrive even after the death of Aksel and the disintegration of her relationship with Eivind.

When Julie has a miscarriage in the shower at the end of the film, her reaction is one of relief, even joy. A child, if she had kept it, would tie her to Eivind indefinitely, and it would unquestionably change her life beyond measure. While she had expressed uncertainty whether she would keep the baby, her miscarriage acts beyond her voluntary control, and it’s at this moment that she truly realizes the truth. It’s not a life she wants for herself, and without the baby in her life, she’s free to do as she pleases. She can operate with full autonomy when choosing what to do with her life. Suddenly, she’s given the freedom to listen to what she — and only she — wants.

The film’s success in creating an independent heroine who loves freely depends equally on the writing and the acting. The screenplay, written by Trier and Eskil Vogt, sketches Julie out to be a charming young woman whose uncertainty serves as her greatest conflict. In too many other films about romance, the conflict lies in the people involved. Do they love each other, or don’t they? Will they be together, or will something keep them apart? The Worst Person in the World considers these questions as unimportant, or at least less important than the more poignant questions at hand. What does Julie want, who is she, and who does she want to be? Reinsve’s glorious performance lends the film a self-assured protagonist whose layers and contradictions add to her depth and humanity.

By the end of the film, one is likely to ponder the title’s intentional irony. It is, after all, clearly referring to Julie, its protagonist. Like many of us, her behavior often comes at the emotional expense of others. In the eyes of those that she’s hurt, she may seem insensitive, even cruel, but the film teaches us better. We know that things aren’t so simple. Sure, she's broken some hearts and acted in a way that hurt others, but while she might feel like the worst person in the world, she's simply a complicated human being no less worthy of love. When she at long last acts according exclusively to her own interests, finding happiness along the way, it’s as emotionally satisfying as any big-screen embrace. Her self-love is just as important as her romantic love and even more so.

