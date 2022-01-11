NEON has unveiled a new trailer for The Worst Person in the World, a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Danish filmmaker Joachim Trier. Highly acclaimed at Cannes Film Festival, the movie tells the story of a woman in Oslo who begins to question the meaning of life through the relationships she has across several years.

Different from the first trailer released back in September, the new trailer for The Worst Person in the World showcases some of the impactful scenes that made the film stand out for critics and audiences in film festivals across the world. While the first footage focused more on the romance part, the new trailer brings the existential aspects of the story front and center, with main character Julie (Renate Reinsve) running through a silent and paused Oslo, experiencing other surreal experiences, and saying she feels like a spectator in her own life.

The Worst Person in The World earned lead actor Reinsve the Best Actress prize at Cannes, and was elected the best international film of 2021 by the New York Film Critics Circle and the Boston Online Film Critics Association. It was also named the best film of the year for 2021 by Vanity Fair, The Atlantic, The Associated Press, The Playlist, and Roger Ebert.com.

The film is also part of a trilogy by Trier. The Worst Person in the World is the third film the director sets in Oslo after 2006’s Reprise and 2011’s Oslo, August 31st. Despite not being sequels to each other, the movies are all about what the director called "human stories" during the premiere in Cannes, back in July of 2021:

“It’s a coming of age tale for grown-ups who wish they had already done so. While the classic coming-of-age novel would follow someone in their late teens, this is about someone who turns 30, making life choices as she struggles with relationships and with herself. [...] It felt ironic to call the film ‘The Worst Person in the World’ and have it be about love, because everyone at some point in a relationship ends up feeling like [that]. But the title has another level, which is about self-acceptance. It’s an existential tale about personal growth — I like to joke that it’s my ‘Eat Pray Love.’”

The Worst Person in the World premieres in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on February 4, before opening in additional cities on February 11. Check out the new trailer below:

Director Joachim Trier returns with another modern twist on a classically constructed character portrait of contemporary life in Oslo. Chronicling four years in the life of Julie, THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD examines one woman’s quest for love and meaning in the modern world. Fluidly told in twelve chapters, the film features a breakout performance by Cannes Best Actress winner Renate Reinsve as she explores new professional avenues and embarks on relationships with two very different men (Anders Danielsen Lie and Herbert Nordrum) in her search for happiness and identity.

