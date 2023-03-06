As films aimed toward younger audiences, it's typical for Pixar movies to star kid characters, from the loveable Andy to the brave Princess Merida. But with every great kid character usually comes a bad kid character, whether they experience a turn for the best in the end or not.

From a fish killer to a toy murderer to your average bullies and annoying little siblings, despite being all about talking toys, personified cars, and giant red pandas, Pixar movies never shy away from real-world problems, like the story of a troubled child.

10 Dash — 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Dash definitely isn't the worst of all the Pixar children, but of the Parr kids, he leans on the bratty side compared to his teenage sister and baby brother. Dash is the only kid in the family who breaks the rules and uses his superpowers when he shouldn't, like pulling a prank on his teacher.

As your typical annoying little brother, Dash constantly teases Violet over her crush on Tony Rydinger and literally runs circles around his parents that, make him sometimes impossible to maintain throughout The Incredibles.

9 Riley's Classmates — 'Inside Out' (2015)

While Riley is arguably one of the greatest kids in Pixar, her new classmates fall incredibly short in Inside Out. Being the new kid at school is tough on anyone, and these classmates make Riley's first day at a new school a core memory only Sadness could understand.

After being forced to introduce herself to the class, when Riley starts crying about the life she left behind, her classmates only sit and stare at the new girl, one even wearing a t-shirt with a striking resemblance to Sid's from Toy Story, which only further explains the careless personality.

8 Tyler — 'Turning Red' (2022)

Mei and her friends are the outcasts in Turning Red, so it only makes sense this group of misfit girls would have a school bully. This role falls to Tyler, your typical tyrant who picks on the girls and only invites them to his birthday party if the popular red panda comes.

Although he comes off as cool and tough, Tyler's reputation as the film's signature bad kid ends once everyone finds out who he truly is: 4*Town's biggest fan, donning the band's merch and singing every line at the concert.

7 Bonnie — 'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Bonnie may only be 4 years old in Toy Story 3 — and for the most part, an adored character who took Andy's place in his beloved toys' lives — but none of that changes the fact she committed the worst crime you can to a toy: lose it.

While at the end-of-summer carnival with her parents in Toy Story 4, Bonnie loses track of Woody to the point that when he decides to stay with Bo instead of going back home with Buzz and the gang, Bonnie seems not even to notice he's gone, ultimately losing the most important toy to the person who handed them down to her.

6 Tad — 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

While there are far worse fish in the sea in Finding Nemo, the young longnose butterflyfish Tad not only admits to being obnoxious but often teases the other fish in his friend group, including Nemo.

Not only does Tad tell Nemo he looks funny because of his small fin, but he's the first of the friends to attempt to touch the butt of the boat in the water. This mischievous act winds up peer-pressuring Nemo into swimming out to sea and inevitably getting caught by the divers.

5 Young Macintosh — 'Brave' (2012)

Out of all of Merida's suitors in Brave, Young Macintosh is the least loveable. Unlike the shy Young MacGuffin and the not-so-bright Wee Dingwall, Young Macintosh is arrogant and overly confident in anything he does, including fighting for Merida's hand in marriage.

The heir to the Macintosh clan spent his time showing off with his sword and flexing his muscles, something that may have impressed other princesses but not the independent Merida. And while he's certainly not a villain of the movie, he's definitely the least-liked kid in the film.

4 Emily — 'Toy Story 2' (1999)

Although little is known about Emily, some could argue she acts as a secondary antagonist in Toy Story 2. As Jessie's first kid, the cowgirl doll reveals to Woody just how much Emily meant to her, reminiscing on all the good times they shared.

While it's not uncommon for kids to grow up and grow out of their toys — a grief Woody experiences firsthand come the third film — Emily did more than simply stop playing with Jessie. Once Emily grew up, she not only rid her room of her old toys but left them in a box by a random donation truck and then drove away, understandably traumatizing Jessie.

3 Sulley — 'Monsters University' (2003)

Sulley may be one half of everyone's favorite duo in Monsters, Inc., but in the prequel Monsters University, Sulley proves to be quite the bully compared to Mike and his future nemesis Randall during their college days.

Young Sulley is cocky, believing he's going to be the best scarer, and picks on those who he believes are lesser, like a wide-eyed Mike and the nerdy Randall. It's not until far into the film that Sulley puts his ego aside and befriends Mike and the rest of their fraternity friends.

2 Sid — 'Toy Story' (1995)

While Andy is perceived as the perfect kid in Toy Story, it easily allows the perception that Sid is a bad kid. Though his annoying little sister may contribute to his overall agitation, he still spends the film as the toys' number one enemy.

Rex pegs Sid right away when he tells Buzz that the child murders toys for fun, which is exactly what Sid does throughout the film, unbeknownst to the fact the toys are alive. The character not only torments his little sister and destroys her toys, but seems to act out in public, manhandling the claw machine at Pizza Planet until he wins.

1 Darla — 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Of all the bad kids in Pixar movies, Darla is arguably the worst. With no backstory justifying her wicked ways, Darls comes off as a bratty kid in Finding Nemo, with no respect for her uncle or the fish living in his dentist's office.

Having rather obstructive and likely uncomfortable braces could contribute to her behavior, but her uncle treats her kindly for a kid who acts out in the dentist's chair and winds up killing every fish he gifts her, or at the least, tapping on the glass.

