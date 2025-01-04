Horror is arguably the most versatile genre of movies. A good horror movie does what it can to elicit feelings of fear, shock or disgust from its audience. Whether it's copious amounts of gore, jump scares or establishing a general aura of dread, there are countless methods by which horror movies can frighten their viewers. Effective horror movies attack the senses and play tricks on the mind.

This is best exemplified in one of horror's primary subgenres: psychological horror. While standard horror movies may rely on a monster or ruthless killer to elicit scares, the mind is the primary threat in psychological horror movies. It's a tricky genre to get right, but when done right, psychological horror can be far more unsettling than your average slasher flick. This is a selection of psychological horror movies that totally missed the mark, for one reason or another, and serve as examples of what not to do in order to make an effective genre movie.

10 'Slender Man' (2018)

Directed by Sylvain White

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Set in a small Massachusetts town, a group of high school friends share an interest in the internet urban legend of the Slender Man. All signs point to the Slender Man just being another internet hoax; that is until they decide to attempt a summoning ritual. Unfortunately for them, the Slender Man is far from a hoax, as they become victims of a powerful supernatural force.

Based on the once-popular internet horror figure, Slender Man is low-effort horror slop that was pushed out long after the height of the source material's relevancy. Besides being dreadfully late to the party, Slender Man is just a terrible movie; it's dull, nonsensical and, worst of all, not scary. While attempts are made to establish an atmosphere of dread, Slender Man ultimately amounts to little more than a bloodless, forgettable and painfully derivative horror movie.

9 'House at the End of the Street' (2012)

Directed by Mark Tonderai

Image via Relativity Media

Newly divorced Dr. Sarah Cassidy (Elisabeth Shue) and her teenage daughter Elissa (Jennifer Lawrence) move to the house of their dreams in a quaint countryside town. Elissa takes a particular liking to their neighbour, Ryan (Max Thieriot), a college student left orphaned after his parents were brutally murdered. As Elissa grows closer to Ryan, she soon discovers that the circumstances behind the slayings are far more sinister—and dangerous.

Not even the seemingly bottomless natural charisma of Jennifer Lawrence could save House at the End of the Street from disaster. The setup is effective enough; after the narrative groundwork is laid, there's a potential for some sharp psychological chills and suspense. Unfortunately, none of this potential is realized. House at the End of the Street is an absurdly hare-brained jumpscare-fest that only gets worse as the central mystery unravels.

8 'They/Them' (2022)

Directed by John Logan

Image via Peacock

Whistler is an LGBTQ+ conversion camp that has stood for generations, currently operated by Dr. Cora Whistler (Carrie Preston) and her husband Owen (Kevin Bacon). Despite assurances that the latest batch of teens will be treated with dignity and understanding, the sinister nature of the camp and its employees soon becomes apparent. Neither the counselors nor the teens are safe as a masked killer begins their rampage.

They/Them is not a terrible psychological horror movie because of its subject matter—the handling of its more sensitive themes is actually the movie's sole redeeming quality. They/Them fails when it comes to delivering anything of substance; the characters are flat, the plotting is nonsensical and the chills are nowhere to be found. The whole affair just reeks of missed opportunity. Those searching for well-crafted representation in entertainment are better off looking elsewhere.

They/Them Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 5, 2022 Director John Logan Cast Kevin Bacon , Anna Chlumsky , Theo Germaine , Quei Tann , Austin Crute

7 'Would You Rather' (2012)

Directed by David Guy Levy

Image via IFC Midnight

Iris (Brittany Snow), desperate to help her ailing brother, accepts a dinner invitation that promises financial compensation for competing in and winning a series of games. As it turns out, several others accepted the same offer. The group has been gathered for a simple game of "Would You Rather" with a sadistic twist.

Some of cinema's greatest horror efforts have stemmed from the simplest of ideas, and a twisted game of "Would You Rather" is ripe for potential when it comes to delivering a visceral horror experience. Would You Rather only grazes the surface of the psychological intrigue that could come from such a premise, instead resorting to cheap gross-out tactics that aren't especially effective. Despite being named after a party game, Would You Rather is far from a fun diversion.

Would You Rather Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 8, 2013 Director David Guy Levy Cast Brittany Snow , Jeffrey Combs , Jonny Coyne , Lawrence Gilliard Jr. , Enver Gjokaj Runtime 93 Minutes

6 'Spiral' (2021)

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman

Image via Lionsgate

Police detective Ezekiel Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner Schenk (Max Minghella) are assigned to investigate a series of grisly murders. The slayings are believed to be the work of a Jigsaw Killer impersonator; the victims all die at the hands of intricate traps. As Ezekiel closes in on the sadistic mastermind behind the killing spree, the stakes only grow more personal.

Spiral is less of an inspired deviation from the massively successful Saw franchise and more of a cheap imitation. Despite perceptions that the franchise is nothing more than torture porn, the earlier entries are surprisingly nuanced and clever. Spiral, disappointingly, is a dull slog that has little to offer fans of the franchise or a general audience. Spiral lacks intrigue, suspense and the memorable setpieces that could've made it a worthy entry.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 14, 2021 Director darren lynn bousman Cast Chris Rock , Marisol Nichols , Samuel L. Jackson , Max Minghella Runtime 93 minutes

5 'Antebellum' (2020)

Directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz

Image via Lionsgate Films

21st-century author and sociologist Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) wakes up to find herself trapped as a slave in an 1800s-era plantation. Veronica, as well as the other slaves, are forced to work in brutal conditions and constantly fall victim to the torments of the plantation's owners. Mysterious connections to current-day allow Veronica the chance to rally an escape and fight back against the oppressors.

The fact that Antebellum is so unique makes it even more of a disappointment. For as provocative and difficult the subject matter is to digest, Antebellum rarely cuts as deep as it should, instead offering a half-baked psychological horror movie that fails to leave a lasting impression. There are glimpses of a good movie to be found in Antebellum, but the end result is a genre movie that seems afraid to fully commit.