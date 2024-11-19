Psychological thrillers can be a ton of fun, using more believable scares than typical horrors to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. This is admittedly pretty difficult to pull off, as the filmmakers must balance suspense with realism. Some movies fail spectacularly, serving up tired tropes, contrived plots, and/or unconvincing performances. Often, they're unintentionally funny rather than frightening.

With this in mind, this list considers the most egregious psychological thrillers ever, movies that have truly earned their place in the cinematic Hall of Shame. They range from ill-conceived sequels to abysmal true crime, united by incompetent filmmaking and awful writing. They all fail to capitalize on the strengths of the genre, resulting in stories that are either overly complicated, completely predictable, or just generally devoid of genuine suspense.

10 'Exorcist II: The Heretic' (1977)

Directed by John Boorman

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

"I was possessed. What’s your excuse?" Ranking among the likes of Highlander II: The Quickening as one of the all-time worst sequels, Exorcist II: The Heretic picks up four years after the events of the first film with Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair), now a teenager, undergoing therapy to address the lingering trauma of her possession. Meanwhile, Father Lamont (Richard Burton) investigates the death of Father Merrin (Max von Sydow), venturing into strange spiritual territory as he uncovers an ancient demon named Pazuzu.

What follows is a series of bizarre dream sequences, inexplicable plot developments, and pseudo-scientific discussions about collective consciousness. It sounds like something coughed up by a stoned first-year psych student. The film is disappointing not just because it falls so short of its predecessor, but also because it represented a major letdown for director John Boorman (Point Blank, Deliverance). The talented cast is similarly squandered. What a mess.

Exorcist II: The Heretic Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Cast Linda Blair Writers John Boorman

9 'Obsessed' (2009)

Directed by Steve Shill

"I’m not going to let you destroy my family." Idris Elba leads the cast of this one as Derek Charles, a successful executive whose seemingly perfect life is upended when Lisa (Ali Larter), a temp at his office, becomes dangerously infatuated with him. She begins sabotaging Derek’s personal and professional life, leading to dangerous tensions with Derek's wife, Sharon (Beyoncé).

Obsessed tries to emulate the taut suspense of classics like Fatal Attraction but instead feels like a soap opera on steroids. The script is aggressively generic, while the plot fails to deliver either thrills or steaminess. The movie attempts to use the big-name stars to paper over the thin characters (most of whom amount to little more than stereotypes) but it just doesn't work. The result is an incredibly boring movie that's not even unintentionally entertaining. The only halfway decent scene is the memorably intense climactic fight between two major characters.

8 'Godsend' (2004)

Directed by Nick Hamm

"What if we could bring him back?" Godsend follows Paul (Greg Kinnear) and Jessie Duncan (Rebecca Romijn), grieving parents who agree to have their deceased son, Adam (Cameron Bright), cloned by the mysterious Dr. Wells (Robert De Niro). At first, the procedure seems successful, but as Adam grows older, he begins displaying disturbing behavior that hints at something darker lurking within him.

The moral complexities of cloning provide interesting subject matter, but Godsend quickly devolves into a generic thriller that fails to adequately explore its premise. Instead of grappling with ethical dilemmas, it opts for cheap scares and predictable twists. This is basically just The Omen with science. The revelations, when they eventually come, are lame and implausible. All told, unconvincing performances, tired horror clichés, and glaring plot holes make Godsend more infuriating than entertaining. It really should have been so much better, especially given the caliber of the cast.

7 'The Keeper' (2004)

Directed by Paul Lynch