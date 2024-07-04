The Big Picture 15 Best Teen Movies From the 21st Century, Ranked

The 15 Best Teen Movies From the 21st Century, Ranked

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" (2012)

Dialogue is a crucial part of any movie. Indeed, a great screenplay is the inception for most of the all-time best movies, while a mediocre one will, more often than not, lead to forgettable pictures many will barely acknowledge. Bad quotes are only found in bad movies, right? Well, not all the time. It’s more likely for a bad movie to have bad quotes due to its overall, but even great movies can have their fair share of terrible quotes.

Even if a movie is practically perfect, with top-notch writing, directing, and acting, there can still be a line or two in the script that feels like it doesn’t belong there. Perhaps it's the sentence structure, or maybe it's a bit of misguided humor. Whatever the reason, many great movies have questionable lines of dialogue, which just do not equate to the rest of the film’s high quality. They might not bring the movie down, but they surely stick out like a sore thumb.

10 “Yeah, you say ‘peace,’ I kind of think you mean the other thing.”

‘The Avengers’ (2012)

Image via Marvel Studios

The Avengers is the movie that truly brought the MCU to new blockbuster heights, uniting the heroic team for the first time. Despite being one of the best superhero movies of all time and having one of Marvel's most inspirational screenplays with sharp dialogue to back up its epic action, there is one line that, to this day, just does not quite sit right.

When the villainous Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is imprisoned by the Avengers, he receives a visit from S.H.I.E.L.D’s Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Loki says that once humans accept that freedom is a lie, they will “know peace." To this, Fury replies, “Yeah, you say ‘peace,' but I kind of think you mean the other thing.” During such a tense scene, “the other thing” feels like a lazy way to explain Loki’s true plans for chaos and destroying humanity. It’s obviously meant to bring an element of casualty and relatability to a serious figure like Fury, but it just doesn’t pack a punch and is yet another instance of Marvel softening what should be an impactful scene with unnecessary humor.

9 “You had me at hello.”

‘Jerry Maguire’ (1996)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The biggest movie of Tom Cruise’s career aside from the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible films, Jerry Maguire is one of the most popular rom-coms of the ‘90s. Cruise plays Maguire, a sports agent who is fired and starts an independent agency with the only athlete who stays with him. Renée Zellweger plays single mother Dorothy, who Jerry forms a romantic relationship with.

At the end of the movie, Jerry rushes home to rescue their relationship in a famous scene where he confesses his love for her and says one of the cheesiest lines in rom-com history: “You complete me.” Dorothy replies with the even cheesier, “You had me at hello.” While it’s a sweet and affecting scene, this line has no ounce of realism to it, making audiences struggle to believe anybody would actually say something like that. Nevertheless, it is one of the most quoted lines in film history, even if its legacy often overlooks how cringe-worthy it is.

8 “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.”

‘Notting Hill’ (1999)

Image via Universal Pictures

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant are rom-com royalty, starring in the classic British film Notting Hill. Roberts plays Anna Scott, an actress who falls in love with bookstore owner William (Grant). However, the paparazzi’s obsession with her creates obstacles for them. Widely considered among the all-time best rom-coms, Notting Hill is full of English charm and witty humor but also falls prey to the genre's cringe with its most famous line.

When Anna messes up and hurts Will after her movie star boyfriend Jeff King (Alec Baldwin) arrives from America, she asks for Will’s forgiveness, saying “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” The quote is undoubtedly romantic and quite vulnerable but feels strange and juvenile coming out of the mouth of a grown woman instead of a teenage girl. Whether it will make one swoon or vomit entirely depends on the individual. However, it does remain timeless among rom-com fans.

Notting Hill Release Date May 28, 1999 Director Roger Michell Cast Julia Roberts , Hugh Grant , Richard McCabe , Rhys Ifans , James Dreyfus , Dylan Moran Runtime 124 minutes Writers Richard Curtis

7 “NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!”

‘Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’ (2005)

Image via Lucasfilm

The Star Wars prequels continue to divide fans to this day, but most can agree that Revenge of the Sith is not the best of the three but actually a compelling origin story. In the movie, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is lured by Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) to the dark side of the Force, eventually transforming into the tyrannical Darth Vader. Palpatine lies and says Anakin killed his wife, Padme (Natalie Portman), out of anger, leaving Anakin to dramatically raise his hands into the air and cry “NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!” under the Vader mask.

This often-mocked line speaks to George Lucas' most distinctive traits as a writer. He sure loves his cheese — sometimes, it makes sense, but in others, it comes across as laughable. This line is completely over-the-top and comes off as humorous rather than emotional, tarnishing the devastation of the moment for Anakin. Not even the iconic James Earl Jones can save it.

6 “I’m terribly vexed.”

‘Gladiator’ (2000)

Image via DreamWorks Distribution

Gladiator is Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning historical epic and masterpiece, starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. After the corrupt Emperor Commodus (Phoenix) takes power, he demotes former General Maximus (Crowe), who is reduced to slavery and forced to fight to the death as a gladiator, determined to get revenge. Phoenix is despicable as Commodus, crafting a character audiences truly hate.

Despite his Oscar-nominated performance, there is one line in the film that not even Phoenix could save with his delivery. When he learns that Maximus is still alive, he says, “It vexes me,” followed by, “I’m terribly vexed.” The line fits in with the cold-heartedness of the character, but Phoenix’s delivery is so dispassionate that it is clear even he didn’t connect with the words. It’s enough to say you are vexed, but “terribly vexed?" The dialogue comes off as clumsy and uneven.

5 “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”

‘Love Story’ (1970)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Love Story is a sweeping romance about love and death and a certified tear-jerker. In the film, Oliver (Ryan O’Neal) and Jennifer (Ali MacGraw) fall in love and get married despite their different backgrounds and upbringings. They face many obstacles, including Oliver’s father’s disapproval, but their love is truly tested when Jennifer is diagnosed with a terminal illness. “Love means never having to say you’re sorry” is a key quote from the film and is also its tagline.

It is said by Jennifer earlier on, then is paraphrased and spoken as the last line by Oliver. While the line is obviously meant to demonstrate the power of love, it is simply untrue and naive. Everybody knows that love isn’t easy and many mistakes can be made, where one will ultimately have to apologize if they truly love the other person. This quote represents a very idealized and narrow view of love. O'Neal would later mock it in the great 1972 screwball comedy What's Up, Doc? where his character calls the line "the dumbest thing (he's) ever heard."

Love Story Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date December 16, 1970 Director Arthur Hiller Cast Ali MacGraw , Ryan O'Neal , John Marley , Ray Milland , Russell Nype , Katharine Balfour Runtime 99 minutes Writers Erich Segal

4 “I'll never let go, I promise.”

‘Titanic' (1997)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Titanic is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time and is epic in every sense of the word. The timeless classic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Rose and Jack, two star-crossed lovers on the ill-fated RMS Titanic. While the film won eleven Oscars, there is one particular line (and scene) that still has fans debating and in fury to this day.

As Rose lies on a floating door in the North Atlantic Ocean, Jack is in the freezing water even though there may or may not be enough room for both of them. When it is clear Jack is dead, Rose says, “I’ll never let go, I promise,” and then automatically proceeds to let him go and sink to the bottom of the ocean. Obviously, the line is a metaphor about how she will never forget him or their love, but the sentiment doesn’t quite hit emotionally when she literally does the opposite of what she just said she’d do.

3 “Is it still raining? I hadn’t noticed.”

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ (1994)