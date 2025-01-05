Blood, violence, car chases, and fight scenes are all pretty synonymous with action movies, especially R-rated action movies where things can get even grittier. Unfortunately, with those tropes and plot points showing up in most films within the genre, some of them can’t cut through the noise to showcase some originality and are pretty bad. Even sequels of popular films such as Kick-Ass 2 couldn’t capture the creativity and comedic energy surrounding the immense violence committed by amateur superheroes in the first film. The concept just wasn’t there.

With bad acting, unoriginal narrative and fight sequences, and gore that’s there for no other reason than for effect, movies such as Kraven the Hunter, Contract to Kill, and Death Race are some of the worst R-rated action films around. Along with some of these films being certified “unfresh,” the stereotypical strong-willed muscle-head characters that shoot first and ask questions later aren’t doing the plots any favors, and having Jason Statham or Jean-Claude Van Damme star in an action movie doesn't automatically make it good. So, don't be fooled by the R-rating, and feel free to skip these action movies.

10 ‘Kick-Ass 2’ (2013)

Directed by Jeff Wadlow

Following the events of Kick-Ass, Mindy (Chloë Moretz) and Dave (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) try their best to live life as normal teenagers, going to high school and having friends. In Kick-Ass 2, the two “heroes” form a little team, fighting crime in the streets and kicking ass with a whole lot of violence. Sadly, Mindy, aka Hit-Girl, winds up getting busted and is forced to retire. Not willing to hang up his mask, Dave joins Colonel Stars and Stripes (Jim Carrey) and his team of heroes. They actually make a big difference in the city, and Dave feels good about his alter ego, Kick-Ass. Of course, nothing good lasts forever, and Red Mist (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) comes back into the picture with his legion of villains.

This R-rated sequel tries and fails to emulate the pure joy, uniqueness, and ridiculously funny violence of the first film. While it is still very bloody, the crude jokes and dismemberment that occur really don’t hit home and instead make for cringy scene after cringy scene. With too many characters in the pot, Kick-Ass 2 falls into the issue of not having enough time to flesh everyone's personalities or character development out, leaving viewers confused about who is who and what their relationship is with the main characters. All in all, the unnecessary amount of violence, horrible narrative, and over-abundance of side characters make this one of the worst R-rated superhero movies.

9 ‘Death Race’ (2008)

Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson

Jensen Ames (Jason Statham) is convicted for a murder he did not commit and is sentenced to life at Terminal Island. This prison is different, though, allowing the inmates a chance at freedom is they participate in a televised Death Race. The race is simple: you either win and earn your freedom, you die, or you lose and rot in a cell for the rest of your life. With a chance at getting out of prison and back to his family, Ames takes on the role of Frankenstein, the name of the driver who came before him and hops into a car that is decked out with grenade launchers and flamethrowers, aka, not your typical race car.

While Death Race is definitely a fun movie, it is also kind of mind-numbing with a plot viewers don’t have to think about at all. With cars blowing up and characters dying in very violent ways, it is the epitome of a shoot-em-up film. When it comes to character development, plot, and pretty much everything that goes into a good film, Death Race is pretty weak. What it excels at is innate reactions when a car is hit with a grenade and flies into the air, something that doesn’t exactly qualify as the makings of a solid movie.

8 ‘The Prince’ (2014)

Directed by Brian A. Miller