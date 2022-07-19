From the most hardcore cinephiles to the everyday casual movie fans, the film review website Letterboxd has acted as a beacon and a go-to space for everything relating to films and reviews and has allowed its users to connect with other film fanatics from around the world. Letterboxd is full of the most detailed reviews and ratings of almost every film that has ever existed, with some films consisting of more reviews than others, for better or for worse.

However, every film community has its own opinions on which films can be considered the absolute bottom of the barrel, the worst of the worst, with Letterboxd's tastes being distinctly modern. It makes sense that a more modern and internet-focused community would in turn reflect more modern and recently released misfires as some of the worst of all time, making Letterboxd a distinctly unique community. While the list and placements are always changing with new releases, every film that has made the list has achieved mass levels of infamy for its lackluster qualities.

10 'The Emoji Movie' (2017)

Letterboxd Rating: 1.2/5

The Emoji Movie follows the story of Gene, a meh emoji living in the bustling emoji-filled city of Textopolis that can be found in the confines of a single teenage boy's phone. However, Gene has issues when it comes to living up to being the icon of all things "meh," and after messing up on the job, he leaves Textopolis in search of a way to become a normal emoji. Accompanied by new friends Hi-5 and Jailbreak, Gene soon learns that his inability to be just a standard meh emoji is what made him special all along.

From the moment The Emoji Movie was announced, the film became a laughingstock among movie fans for being such a blatantly corporate attempt to appeal to younger generations. This consensus and mass mocking of the film has continued onto Letterboxd, with many users drawing attention to the film's basic story beats and the overabundance of product placement. The terrible animated movie from the 2010s makes for one of the strange cases where nearly everybody knew that it was a bad idea except for the people who actually decided to make and fund the film.

9 'Slender Man' (2018)

Letterboxd Rating: 1.2/5

A cinematic adaptation of the classic internet folk tale that was released well after intrigue surrounding the character had diminished, Slender Man sees the lanky creepypasta icon take to the big screen. The film follows the story of a group of Massachusetts girls who perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk all the mythos and lore surrounding the Slender Man. However, when one of the girls mysteriously goes missing soon after, the rest of the group begins to fear that they may have set themselves up to be the Slender Man's next victims.

Even putting aside the complete lack of enthusiasm that the Slender Man character had by the time the film was released in the late 2010s, Slender Man is a culmination of all the poor trends that plagued horror in the decade. The film is a jumbled and convoluted mess of shaky cameras, cheap and unearned jumpscares, and characters with little to no depth or characterization. Especially for a mythos and lore that prides itself on subtlety, intrigue, and the mystery behind it all, the film only uses the character as if he were any other generic supernatural monster.

8 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' (2023)

Letterboxd Rating: 1.2/5

The modern reimagining of the classic children's characters with a more horrific and violent twist, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is one of the most infamous horror releases in recent memory. The film follows the story of Pooh and Piglet, who after being left behind by Christopher Robin heading off to college, begin a blood-soaked revenge upon humanity and Christopher Robin. Their rampage soon sees them facing off against a group of college students, who soon enough become the duo's latest victims.

While there was certainly potential in a more modern and mature retelling of the classic characters following their introduction to the public domain, the film fails to do anything inventive or creative. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is only interested in the inherent shock factor of having child-friendly characters doing non-child-friendly things such as murder and executes this premise with a level of dull monotony. While some Letterboxd users were able to find some campy fun in the proceedings, the vast majority have considered the film a waste of such a beloved and iconic cast of characters.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Release Date March 17, 2023 Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield Cast Nikolai Leon , Maria Taylor , Danielle Ronald , Amber Doig-Thorne Rating Not Rated Runtime 84 minutes

7 'Disaster Movie' (2008)

Letterboxd Rating: 1.1/5

One of the many infamous spoof films to come from directing duo Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, Disaster Movie seeks to spoof the conventions and trends of massive disaster movies. The film takes jabs at the recent disaster movies of the time, including the likes of 10,000 B.C., Cloverfield, and Twister, but also makes room to reference just about every notable 2008 film release. Ironically, for how many 2008 releases the film shoves into its plot at every available opportunity, the result is a film that is not just the worst film of 2008, but the lowest-rated film of the entire 2000s.

Friedberg and Seltzer have a very distinct comedic and writing style that, while appealing to a small few, has majorly offended and failed to satisfy the vast majority of audiences comedically. Disaster Movie leaves its mark as one of the worst and most infamous films of their career, doing the worst job of the films in their filmography to even pretend to have an overarching plot or satirical angle. The film's tasteless humor and highly problematic jokes have made it even more of a dumpster fire in the years following its release, as it continues to grow more dated year after year.

disaster movie Release Date August 29, 2008 Director Jason Friedberg , Aaron Seltzer Cast Matt Lanter , vanessa lachey , G. Thang , Nicole Parker , Crista Flanagan , Kim Kardashian Rating PG-13 Runtime 90

6 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' (2022)

Letterboxd Rating: 1.1/5

A modern continuation of one of the most infamous horror franchises of all time, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn sees a group of friends, including couple Laine and Chase, traveling to a horror festival. However, Laine begins to experience many unexplainable visions, including the terrifying urban legend of The Creeper. As the festival continues, it proves itself to be much more dangerous than previously expected, as The Creeper begins an onslaught upon the festival guests.

The Jeepers Creepers franchise was already in dire waters well before the reboot was released, yet Jeepers Creepers: Reborn has hopefully killed any chance of the series returning anytime soon. The film manages to completely abandon several conventions from the original trilogy, which had the potential to work out considering the legacy of the originals, yet this new retelling is somehow even worse. It reaches a point where the entire existence of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is put into question, as it becomes confusing as to why a reboot of this franchise was considered a good idea.

5 'Swiped' (2018)

Letterboxd Rating: 1.1/5

Noah Centineo, known for playing the dreamy and perfect boyfriend of Netflix's popular film To All The Boys I've Loved Before, stars in the less successful and less enjoyable film Swiped. The plot follows a college freshman and his womanizing roommate creating "the ultimate hook-up app" that is nothing more than an attempt to criticize the culture of casual sex in the most derivative way possible.

While rom-coms certainly had a streaming service renaissance in the late 2010s, Swiped was one example that was massively reviled because of its constant misogynistic characters and awkward story beats. One review describes the film as; "easily the stupidest movie [I've] ever watched. [Made] absolutely no sense and felt like it was 3 hours long," while another user says, "legitimately so terrible and artless you can barely even make fun of it. [The] kind of bad movie that leaves any who lay eyes upon it a husk of their former self." Safe to say that this is not Noah's best work.

4 '365 Days: This Day' (2022)

Letterboxd Rating: 1.1/5

The second film in the 365 Days trilogy, 365 Days: This Day continues the dynamic duo of Laura and Massimo as they begin the next chapter of their highly romantic and steamy relationship. However, their new beginning may end as soon as it has begun, as some complications from Massimo's family as well as a mysterious third party threaten their relationship as a whole. Laura must soon find herself choosing if this life is truly the one to which she wants to dedicate the rest of her days.

The original 365 Days had already spawned waves of controversy and disdain from the Letterboxd community upon its release, a trend that would continue with the unnecessary yet inevitable sequel. 365 Days: This Day does very little to hide its intentions of simply being an excuse to show hot and steamy romantic action in a cinematic setting, to the point where every other aspect of the film falters as a result. This is all on top of the setup and continuation from the first film, which was massively criticized for being problematic and highly out of touch.

3 'The Last Airbender' (2010)

Letterboxd Rating: 1.1/5

One of the most infamous and reviled live-action adaptations of all time, The Last Airbender follows the adventures of Aang, a young successor to a long line of powerful benders known as Avatars. Aang is destined to have mastery over all four elements, fire, water, air, and earth, but he will have to learn fast as his mastery is needed in order to stop a hostile takeover from the deadly Fire Nation. Joined by new friends Katara and Sokka, Aang travels across the various nations in order to better understand his past and powers in able to stop the Fire Nation for good.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most beloved and highest-rated animated series of all time, which makes it all the most disappointing that The Last Airbender is one of the worst movies of all time. The film attempts to shorten an entire season of television into a short 100-minute runtime, resulting in numerous pivotal aspects of these characters being completely skipped over. This is only the beginning of The Last Airbender issues, as it is littered with bad special effects, bad performances, bad pacing, and an overall complete disrespect for the original series.

the last airbender Release Date June 30, 2010 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Jackson Rathbone , Dev Patel , Cliff Curtis , Nicola Peltz , Randall Duk Kim , Jessica Andres Rating PG Runtime 103

2 '365 Days' (2020)

Letterboxd Rating: 1.0/5

One of the most controversial films that Netflix ever released, 365 Days follows the story of Laura, a sales director who has a successful career, but a severely lacking-in-passion private life. This suddenly changes during her spontaneous vacation to Sicily with her boyfriend, where she soon finds herself the target of adoration from Massimo Torricelli, the young boss of a Sicilian Mafia family. Massimo soon kidnaps Laura and gives her the ultimatum of having to spend 365 days living alongside him, only allowed to leave if she doesn't fall in love with him.

The plot of 365 Days could very easily be mistaken for a genuine horror film, yet the film genuinely wants its audience to get behind its main character falling in love with her international kidnapper, Stockholm Syndrome style. This disturbing and gross plotline finds its way into impacting and affecting nearly every aspect of the film, especially when the film majorly focuses on highly mature sequences of sexual tension. This all culminates in the infamous 365 Days boat scene, which cemented this film in the eyes of Letterboxd users as one of the sickest and worst of all time.

365 Days Release Date February 7, 2020 Director Barbara Bialowas , Tomasz Mandes Cast Michele Morrone , Bronislaw Wroclawski , Otar Saralidze , Magdalena Lamparska , Natasza Urbanska , Anna-Maria Sieklucka Runtime 114 minutes Rating TV-MA

1 'Dragonball Evolution' (2009)

Letterboxd Rating: 0.9/5

As far as live-action adaptions of beloved anime shows go, it's a real hit-or-miss: they can either be pretty good or just abysmally terrible. The 2009 James Wong live-action adaptation of the groundbreaking and highly popular anime, Dragon Ball Z, Dragonball Evolution falls into the latter category. Dragonball Evolution's complete abandonment and mismanaging of the original source material have made it the premiere target for how not to do an adaptation, making it an infamous legacy for its many missteps.

The film has many serious flaws, including the all-too-common trope of whitewashing the originally Asian main character, as well as having a lackluster story, terrible acting, and a complete lack of a comprehensive and coherent plot. One Letterboxd review particularly sums up the film's overall opinion: "Sh*t is the perfect description for this film. Easily one of the worst movies I have ever seen. I didn't even watch Dragon Ball Z as a kid and I'm still offended by this abomination."

